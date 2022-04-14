KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
East Atchison 17 North Nodaway 4
Rock Port 12 Osborn/Stewartsville 2
South Holt 6 Nodaway Valley (MO) 0
Platte Valley (MO) 13 DeKalb 1
St. Joseph Christian 15 North Andrew 0
Auburn 3 Falls City 1 (Game 1)
Auburn 9 Falls City 6 (Game 2)
Ralston 9 Nebraska City 8 (Trailblazer Conference Tournament)
Plattsmouth 8 Platteview 6 (Trailblazer Conference Tournament)
KMALAND GIRLS GOLF SCOREBOARD
Fillie Invitational at Shenandoah — 1. St. Albert 412, 2. Creston 428, 3. Shenandoah 440, 4. Sidney 447, 5. Essex/Stanton 460, 6. Harlan 469, 7. Red Oak 475, 8. Clarinda 477, 9. Glenwood 498, 10. Southwest Valley 500, 11. East Union 519, 12. Lewis Central 544, 13. Abraham Lincoln 568, East Mills NTS, Bedford NTS
KMALAND BOYS GOLF SCOREBOARD
Clarinda JV 193 Griswold 201 Essex/Stanton 218
Lewis Central Tournament at Fox Run — 1. Lewis Central 338, 2. Atlantic 340, 3. Glenwood 354, 4. St. Albert 367, 5. Fremont-Mills 373, 6. Creston 405, 7. East Mills 409, 8. Shenandoah 424, 9. Red Oak 441
Des Moines Christian Tournament — 3. Treynor 372, 5. Coon Rapids-Bayard 404
Rock Port 207 Mound City 215 Worth County 237
Bishop LeBlond 165 Maryville 181
KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Glenwood 3 Atlantic 0
Winterset 10 Creston 0
Thomas Jefferson 3 Missouri Valley 0
Sioux City East 4 Sioux City West 3 — 2 OT
Maryville 2 Chillicothe 0
Beatrice at Nebraska City (MISSING)
Concordia 7 Auburn 0
KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Sioux City North 1 Lewis Central 0
Treynor 2 Creston 0
West Central Valley/Nodaway Valley 9 Tri-Center 0
Thomas Jefferson 11 Missouri Valley 1
Nebraska City 2 Beatrice 0
KMALAND GIRLS TENNIS SCOREBOARD
Shenandoah 5 Abraham Lincoln 4
Red Oak 9 Southwest Valley 0
Thomas Jefferson at Omaha Northwest Tournament
Lincoln Christian 9 Nebraska City 0
KMALAND BOYS TENNIS SCOREBOARD
Maryville 6 Clarinda 3
Southwest Valley 8 Red Oak 1
Glenwood 6 Atlantic 3
Lewis Central 5 Abraham Lincoln 4
Atlantic 7 Creston 2