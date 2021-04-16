KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Maryville 10 Cameron 0
Platte Valley 6 King City 2
St. Joe Christian 15 North Andrew 0
Plattsmouth 6 Beatrice 0 --- Trailblazer Conference Tournament Semifinal
Platteview 5 Nebraska City 4 --- Trailblazer Conference Tournament Consolation
Falls City 9 Auburn 2
Branched Oak 11 Platte Valley 10
KMALAND GOLF SCOREBOARD
BOYS: Clarinda 201 Griswold 250
BOYS: Kuemper Catholic at Harlan
GIRLS: Essex 234 Griswold NTS
GIRLS: Missouri Valley 251 Riverside NTS
BOYS: Missouri Valley 180 Riverside 201
GIRLS: Tri-Center 227 AHSTW 246
BOYS: Tri-Center 175 AHSTW 188
GIRLS: Central Decatur, Martensdale-St. Marys at Mount Ayr
BOYS: Central Decatur, Martensdale-St. Marys at Mount Ayr
GIRLS: Clarke 205 Wayne 232 Southeast Warren NTS
BOYS: Wayne 173 Southeast Warren 181
GIRLS: Sergeant Bluff-Luton at LeMars
GIRLS: Lamoni, Kirksville, Albia at Moravia
BOYS: Lamoni, Kirksville, Albia at Moravia
GIRLS: Melcher-Dallas at Pleasantville
BOYS: Bishop LeBlond at Maryville
BOYS: East Atchison, Rock Port, Worth County at Mound City
KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD
GIRLS: Glenwood 8 Harlan 0
BOYS: Glenwood 3 Harlan 0
GIRLS: Lewis Central 4 Omaha South 1
GIRLS: Denison-Schleswig 3 Creston 2
BOYS: Denison-Schleswig 5 Creston 3
GIRLS: Atlantic 2 Grand View Christian 1
BOYS: Sioux City North 1 Lewis Central 0
GIRLS: AHSTW 5 Riverside 0
BOYS: Riverside 4 AHSTW 1
GIRLS: East Sac County 8 Logan-Magnolia 0
BOYS: Logan-Magnolia 5 East Sac County 1
GIRLS: Knoxville 1 Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 0
Sioux City West at Sioux City East (G)
GIRLS: Bishop Heelan Catholic 10 South Sioux City 0
GIRLS: Beatrice 2 Nebraska City 0
BOYS: Beatrice 2 Nebraska City 1 — OT
KMALAND TENNIS SCOREBOARD
GIRLS: Red Oak 9 Southwest Valley 0
BOYS: Southwest Valley 9 Red Oak 0
GIRLS: Glenwood 7 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2
BOYS: Glenwood 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0
GIRLS: Harlan 5 Audubon 4
BOYS: Harlan 6 Audubon 0
BOYS: Denison-Schleswig 9 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0
GIRLS: Kuemper Catholic 5 Boone 4
Sioux City East at Sioux City North (B)
Estherville-Lincoln at LeMars (G)
BOYS: LeMars 7 Estherville-Lincoln Central 2
Sioux City West at Bishop Heelan Catholic (G)
GIRLS: Nebraska City 8 Lincoln Christian 4