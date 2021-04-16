KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Maryville 10 Cameron 0 

Platte Valley 6 King City 2 

St. Joe Christian 15 North Andrew 0 

Plattsmouth 6 Beatrice 0 --- Trailblazer Conference Tournament Semifinal 

Platteview 5 Nebraska City 4  --- Trailblazer Conference Tournament Consolation

Falls City 9 Auburn 2 

Branched Oak 11 Platte Valley 10

KMALAND GOLF SCOREBOARD 

BOYS: Clarinda 201 Griswold 250

BOYS: Kuemper Catholic at Harlan

GIRLS: Essex 234 Griswold NTS 

GIRLS: Missouri Valley 251 Riverside NTS

BOYS: Missouri Valley 180 Riverside 201

GIRLS: Tri-Center 227 AHSTW 246

BOYS: Tri-Center 175 AHSTW 188 

GIRLS: Central Decatur, Martensdale-St. Marys at Mount Ayr

BOYS: Central Decatur, Martensdale-St. Marys at Mount Ayr

GIRLS: Clarke 205 Wayne 232 Southeast Warren NTS 

BOYS: Wayne 173 Southeast Warren 181

GIRLS: Sergeant Bluff-Luton at LeMars

GIRLS: Lamoni, Kirksville, Albia at Moravia

BOYS: Lamoni, Kirksville, Albia at Moravia

GIRLS: Melcher-Dallas at Pleasantville

BOYS: Bishop LeBlond at Maryville 

BOYS: East Atchison, Rock Port, Worth County at Mound City

KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD

GIRLS: Glenwood 8 Harlan 0

BOYS: Glenwood 3 Harlan 0

GIRLS: Lewis Central 4 Omaha South 1

GIRLS: Denison-Schleswig 3 Creston 2

BOYS: Denison-Schleswig 5 Creston 3

GIRLS: Atlantic 2 Grand View Christian 1

BOYS: Sioux City North 1 Lewis Central 0 

GIRLS: AHSTW 5 Riverside 0

BOYS: Riverside 4 AHSTW 1

GIRLS: East Sac County 8 Logan-Magnolia 0

BOYS: Logan-Magnolia 5 East Sac County 1

GIRLS: Knoxville 1 Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 0

Sioux City West at Sioux City East (G)

GIRLS: Bishop Heelan Catholic 10 South Sioux City 0

GIRLS: Beatrice 2 Nebraska City 0

BOYS: Beatrice 2 Nebraska City 1 — OT

KMALAND TENNIS SCOREBOARD  

GIRLS: Red Oak 9 Southwest Valley 0

BOYS: Southwest Valley 9 Red Oak 0 

GIRLS: Glenwood 7 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2

BOYS: Glenwood 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0

GIRLS: Harlan 5 Audubon 4

BOYS: Harlan 6 Audubon 0

BOYS: Denison-Schleswig 9 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0

GIRLS: Kuemper Catholic 5 Boone 4

Sioux City East at Sioux City North (B)

Estherville-Lincoln at LeMars (G)

BOYS: LeMars 7 Estherville-Lincoln Central 2

Sioux City West at Bishop Heelan Catholic (G)

GIRLS: Nebraska City 8 Lincoln Christian 4

