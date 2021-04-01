KMALAND GOLF SCOREBOARD
GIRLS: Abraham Lincoln Tournament: 1. Treynor 201, 2. Bishop Heelan 211, 3. Sioux City East 214, 4. Shenandoah 216, 5. St. Albert 230, 6. Sioux City North 231, 7. Lewis Central 233, 8. Abraham Lincoln 271, 9. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 273, 10. Thomas Jefferson 290.
GIRLS: Sidney 226 Essex-Stanton 237
GIRLS: CAM 225 Southwest Valley 291 Bedford NTS
BOYS: Sidney 240 Essex-Stanton 254
BOYS: CAM 184 Bedford 206 Southwest Valley 217
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Lafayette 10 Maryville 4
Northeast Nodaway 6 East Atchison 2
Mid-Buchanan 7 Platte Valley 4
Pattonsburg 9 North Andrew 0
Plattsmouth 6 Auburn 2
Platte Valley 11 Douglas County West 0
KMALAND TENNIS SCOREBOARD
GIRLS: Clarinda 5 Lewis Central 4
BOYS: Clarinda 5 Lewis Central 4
BOYS: Glenwood 9 Thomas Jefferson 0
GIRLS: LeMars 5 Cherokee 4
BOYS: LeMars 9 Cherokee 0
KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD
BOYS: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3 Glenwood 2
BOYS: Treynor 3 Harlan 2
BOYS: Millard South 1 Lewis Central 0
BOYS: AHSTW 2 Grand View Christian 1
BOYS: Panorama 2 Tri-Center 1
BOYS: Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 5 Van Meter 0
BOYS: Sioux City West 5 Spirit Lake 1
GIRLS: Maryville 3 Lincoln College Prep 0
GIRLS: Conestoga 6 Nebraska City 0
BOYS: Nebraska City 1 Conestoga 0
BOYS: Ralston 2 Plattsmouth 0