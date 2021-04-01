KMALAND GOLF SCOREBOARD

GIRLS: Abraham Lincoln Tournament: 1. Treynor 201, 2. Bishop Heelan 211, 3. Sioux City East 214, 4. Shenandoah 216, 5. St. Albert 230, 6. Sioux City North 231, 7. Lewis Central 233, 8. Abraham Lincoln 271, 9. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 273, 10. Thomas Jefferson 290.

GIRLS: Sidney 226 Essex-Stanton 237

GIRLS: CAM 225 Southwest Valley 291 Bedford NTS

BOYS: Sidney 240 Essex-Stanton 254

BOYS: CAM 184 Bedford 206 Southwest Valley 217

KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Lafayette 10 Maryville 4

Northeast Nodaway 6 East Atchison 2

Mid-Buchanan 7 Platte Valley 4

Pattonsburg 9 North Andrew 0

Plattsmouth 6 Auburn 2

Platte Valley 11 Douglas County West 0

KMALAND TENNIS SCOREBOARD

GIRLS: Clarinda 5 Lewis Central 4

BOYS: Clarinda 5 Lewis Central 4

BOYS: Glenwood 9 Thomas Jefferson 0

GIRLS: LeMars 5 Cherokee 4

BOYS: LeMars 9 Cherokee 0

KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD 

BOYS: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3 Glenwood 2

BOYS: Treynor 3 Harlan 2

BOYS: Millard South 1 Lewis Central 0

BOYS: AHSTW 2 Grand View Christian 1 

BOYS: Panorama 2 Tri-Center 1

BOYS: Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 5 Van Meter 0

BOYS: Sioux City West 5 Spirit Lake 1

GIRLS: Maryville 3 Lincoln College Prep 0

GIRLS: Conestoga 6 Nebraska City 0

BOYS: Nebraska City 1 Conestoga 0

BOYS: Ralston 2 Plattsmouth 0

