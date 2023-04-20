KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Rock Port 6 Albany 1
Plattsmouth 10 Nebraska City 4
Platteview 11 Auburn 7
Hiawatha KS 11 Falls City 7
KMALAND GIRLS GOLF SCOREBOARD
Southwest Valley 216 Shenandoah 235 Creston NTS
Atlantic 195 Clarinda 198
Lewis Central Tournament – 1. Sidney 404, 2. Treynor 422, 3. Logan-Magnolia 426, 4. Red Oak 427, 5. Lewis Central 440, 6. Glenwood 478, 7. East Mills NTS
Hamburg 231 Griswold NTS
Underwood 225 Missouri Valley 265
Martensdale-St. Marys 238 Wayne 262 Southeast Warren 291
Glidden-Ralston at Greene County
KMALAND BOYS GOLF SCOREBOARD
Shenandoah 172 Creston 196 Southwest Valley 231
Atlantic 168 Clarinda 176
Kuemper Catholic 170 Harlan 171 Treynor 180
Fremont-Mills 188 Griswold 209 Hamburg 246
Missouri Valley 168 Underwood 194
Wayne 195 Southeast Warren 219 Martensdale-St. Marys 223
Greene County 173 Glidden-Ralston 211
Davis County Invitational (B) (Moravia)
Chillicothe Tournament — 2. Maryville 324, 5. Savannah 352
Lincoln Lutheran Tournament — 5. Syracuse 373, 6. Palmyra 380, 7. Elmwood-Murdock 397
KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Harlan 4 Missouri Valley 0
Kuemper Catholic 10 Creston 0
Unity Christian 3 LeMars 2
Maryville 2 Pleasant Hill 1 — OT
Benton at Savannah
Plattsmouth 2 Auburn 0
KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Kuemper Catholic 3 Creston 1
Unity Christian 4 LeMars 2
Sioux City East 5 Spirit Lake 0
Waverly 3 Nebraska City 0
Conestoga 3 The Platte 1
KMALAND GIRLS TENNIS SCOREBOARD
Shenandoah 8 Harlan 1
Clarinda 9 Atlantic 0
Creston 7 Audubon 2
Blair 8 Nebraska City 1
KMALAND BOYS TENNIS SCOREBOARD
Shenandoah 9 Harlan 0
Atlantic 9 Clarinda 0
Red Oak 8 St. Albert 1
Lewis Central 9 Red Oak 0
Lewis Central 8 St. Albert 1
Glenwood 8 Southwest Valley 1
Maryville 9 Chillicothe 0