KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Rock Port 6 Albany 1

Plattsmouth 10 Nebraska City 4

Platteview 11 Auburn 7

Hiawatha KS 11 Falls City 7

KMALAND GIRLS GOLF SCOREBOARD 

Southwest Valley 216 Shenandoah 235 Creston NTS

Atlantic 195 Clarinda 198

Lewis Central Tournament – 1. Sidney 404, 2. Treynor 422, 3. Logan-Magnolia 426, 4. Red Oak 427, 5. Lewis Central 440, 6. Glenwood 478, 7. East Mills NTS

Hamburg 231 Griswold NTS

Underwood 225 Missouri Valley 265

Martensdale-St. Marys 238 Wayne 262 Southeast Warren 291

Glidden-Ralston at Greene County 

KMALAND BOYS GOLF SCOREBOARD

Shenandoah 172 Creston 196 Southwest Valley 231

Atlantic 168 Clarinda 176

Kuemper Catholic 170 Harlan 171 Treynor 180

Fremont-Mills 188 Griswold 209 Hamburg 246

Missouri Valley 168 Underwood 194

Wayne 195 Southeast Warren 219 Martensdale-St. Marys 223

Greene County 173 Glidden-Ralston 211

Davis County Invitational (B) (Moravia)

Chillicothe Tournament — 2. Maryville 324, 5. Savannah 352

Lincoln Lutheran Tournament — 5. Syracuse 373, 6. Palmyra 380, 7. Elmwood-Murdock 397

KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Harlan 4 Missouri Valley 0

Kuemper Catholic 10 Creston 0

Unity Christian 3 LeMars 2

Maryville 2 Pleasant Hill 1 — OT

Benton at Savannah 

Plattsmouth 2 Auburn 0

KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD 

Kuemper Catholic 3 Creston 1

Unity Christian 4 LeMars 2

Sioux City East 5 Spirit Lake 0

Waverly 3 Nebraska City 0

Conestoga 3 The Platte 1

KMALAND GIRLS TENNIS SCOREBOARD 

Shenandoah 8 Harlan 1

Clarinda 9 Atlantic 0

Creston 7 Audubon 2

Blair 8 Nebraska City 1

KMALAND BOYS TENNIS SCOREBOARD

Shenandoah 9 Harlan 0

Atlantic 9 Clarinda 0

Red Oak 8 St. Albert 1

Lewis Central 9 Red Oak 0

Lewis Central 8 St. Albert 1

Glenwood 8 Southwest Valley 1

Maryville 9 Chillicothe 0

