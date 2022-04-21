KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Bishop LeBlond 19 East Atchison 3
Rock Port 18 Albany 16
South Holt 17 North Andrew 9
Maryville 6 Benton 4
Nebraska City 1 Plattsmouth 0 (8 inn)
Platteview 10 Auburn 5
Platte Valley (NE) 3 Central City 2
Falls City 11 Nodaway Valley (MO) 0
KMALAND GIRLS GOLF SCOREBOARD
Shenandoah 207 Southwest Valley 215 Creston 221
Atlantic 187 Clarinda 227
MISSING: Nodaway Valley at Red Oak
Lewis Central Invitational – 1. Treynor 384, 2. Sidney 399, 3. Glenwood, 4. Lewis Central
Denison-Schleswig 212 Harlan 234
Audubon 238 Missouri Valley 273
Logan-Magnolia 200 Tri-Center 233
Wayne 261 Southeast Warren NTS Martensdale-St. Marys NTS, Melcher-Dallas NTS
KMALAND BOYS GOLF SCOREBOARD
Southwest Valley 188 Shenandoah 200 Creston 206
Atlantic 159 Clarinda 181
Glenwood 159 Nebraska City 191 Plattsmouth 258
Treynor 174 Harlan 190 Denison-Schleswig 194
Spencer Invitational: 4. Kuemper Catholic 331
Missouri Valley 172 Audubon 184
Tri-Center 175 Logan-Magnolia 183
East Union, Lenox at Central Decatur (did not finish)
Wayne 183 Southeast Warren 199 Martensdale-St. Marys 210 Melcher-Dallas 271
Davis County Invitational: 7. Moravia 430
Chillicothe Tournament: 1. Maryville 329
Lincoln Lutheran Tournament: 6. Syracuse 388, 7t. Elmwood-Murdock 392
KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Lewis Central 11 Atlantic 1
Harlan 2 Missouri Valley 0
Kuemper Catholic 2 Creston 0
Underwood 10 Logan-Magnolia 0
Tri-Center 4 Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 3
LeMars 3 Unity Christian 1
Sioux City East 11 Storm Lake 1
Plattsmouth 4 Auburn 0
Conestoga 2 York 1
KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Sioux City North 3 Glenwood 2 – OT
Treynor 10 Kuemper Catholic 0
Bishop Heelan Catholic 1 Denison-Schleswig 0
Tri-Center 4 Missouri Valley 0
Underwood 10 Logan-Magnolia 0
LeMars 2 Unity Christian 1 – OT
Sioux City East 2 Spirit Lake 1
Waverly at Nebraska City (B)
KMALAND GIRLS TENNIS SCOREBOARD
Harlan at Shenandoah (did not finish)
Clarinda 9 Atlantic 0
Sioux City East 6 Denison-Schleswig 3
Kuemper Catholic 8 Boone 3
Creston 6 Audubon 3
Sioux City West at Sioux City North (MISSING)
Bishop Heelan Catholic 8 South Sioux City 1
Nebraska City 6 Blair 3
KMALAND BOYS TENNIS SCOREBOARD
Shenandoah 9 Harlan 0
Atlantic at Clarinda (suspended due to rain)
St. Albert 8 Red Oak 1
Lewis Central 9 Red Oak 0
Lewis Central 6 St. Albert 3
Ballard 6 Creston 0
Kuemper Catholic 6 Creston 0
Ballard 6 Kuemper Catholic 0
Bishop Heelan Catholic 7 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2
Maryville 5 Chillicothe 4