Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy and windy. High 84F. Winds SSE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with thunderstorms after midnight. Low 67F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.