KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Bishop LeBlond 19 East Atchison 3

Rock Port 18 Albany 16

South Holt 17 North Andrew 9

Maryville 6 Benton 4

Nebraska City 1 Plattsmouth 0 (8 inn)

Platteview 10 Auburn 5

Platte Valley (NE) 3 Central City 2

Falls City 11 Nodaway Valley (MO) 0

KMALAND GIRLS GOLF SCOREBOARD

Shenandoah 207 Southwest Valley 215 Creston 221

Atlantic 187 Clarinda 227 

MISSING: Nodaway Valley at Red Oak 

Lewis Central Invitational – 1. Treynor 384, 2. Sidney 399, 3. Glenwood, 4. Lewis Central

Denison-Schleswig 212 Harlan 234

Audubon 238 Missouri Valley 273

Logan-Magnolia 200 Tri-Center 233 

Wayne 261 Southeast Warren NTS Martensdale-St. Marys NTS, Melcher-Dallas NTS

KMALAND BOYS GOLF SCOREBOARD

Southwest Valley 188 Shenandoah 200 Creston 206

Atlantic 159 Clarinda 181

Glenwood 159 Nebraska City 191 Plattsmouth 258

Treynor 174 Harlan 190 Denison-Schleswig 194

Spencer Invitational: 4. Kuemper Catholic 331

Missouri Valley 172 Audubon 184

Tri-Center 175 Logan-Magnolia 183

East Union, Lenox at Central Decatur (did not finish)

Wayne 183 Southeast Warren 199 Martensdale-St. Marys 210 Melcher-Dallas 271

Davis County Invitational: 7. Moravia 430

Chillicothe Tournament: 1. Maryville 329

Lincoln Lutheran Tournament: 6. Syracuse 388, 7t. Elmwood-Murdock 392

KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Lewis Central 11 Atlantic 1

Harlan 2 Missouri Valley 0 

Kuemper Catholic 2 Creston 0 

Underwood 10 Logan-Magnolia 0 

Tri-Center 4  Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 3

LeMars 3 Unity Christian 1

Sioux City East 11 Storm Lake 1 

Plattsmouth 4 Auburn 0 

Conestoga 2 York 1 

KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD 

Sioux City North 3 Glenwood 2 – OT 

Treynor 10 Kuemper Catholic 0

Bishop Heelan Catholic 1 Denison-Schleswig 0 

Tri-Center 4 Missouri Valley 0

Underwood 10 Logan-Magnolia 0 

LeMars 2 Unity Christian 1 – OT

Sioux City East 2 Spirit Lake 1

Waverly at Nebraska City (B)

KMALAND GIRLS TENNIS SCOREBOARD

Harlan at Shenandoah (did not finish)

Clarinda 9 Atlantic 0

Sioux City East 6 Denison-Schleswig 3

Kuemper Catholic 8 Boone 3

Creston 6 Audubon 3

Sioux City West at Sioux City North (MISSING)

Bishop Heelan Catholic 8 South Sioux City 1

Nebraska City 6 Blair 3

KMALAND BOYS TENNIS SCOREBOARD 

Shenandoah 9 Harlan 0

Atlantic at Clarinda (suspended due to rain)

St. Albert 8 Red Oak 1

Lewis Central 9 Red Oak 0

Lewis Central 6 St. Albert 3

Ballard 6 Creston 0

Kuemper Catholic 6 Creston 0

Ballard 6 Kuemper Catholic 0

Bishop Heelan Catholic 7 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2

Maryville 5 Chillicothe 4

 

