KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Bishop LeBlond 6 East Atchison 1

South Holt 11 Northeast Nodaway 5

Platte Valley 13 North Nodaway 2

Falls City 6 West Nodaway 0

Maryville 5 Benton 4 — 8 inn

Northland Christian 25 North Andrew 2

Auburn 11 Platteview 9

Plattsmouth 1 Nebraska City 0

Platte Valley 21 Central City 18

KMALAND GOLF SCOREBOARD

GIRLS: Creston 194 Shenandoah 197 Southwest Valley NTS

BOYS: Creston 176 Shenandoah 191 Southwest Valley 231

GIRLS: Atlantic 190 Clarinda 228

BOYS: Atlantic 161 Clarinda 169

GIRLS: Riverside 269 Red Oak 279

BOYS: Nebraska City 191 Plattsmouth 198 Glenwood 200

GIRLS: Lewis Central 227 St. Albert 234

GIRLS: Denison-Schleswig 217 Harlan 236

BOYS: Harlan 193 Denison-Schleswig 200

BOYS: Spencer Invitational — T3. Kuemper Catholic 337

Fremont-Mills at Griswold (G/B)

GIRLS: Sidney 200 Lenox 221 East Union 230 Central Decatur 252

BOYS: IKM-Manning 167 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 174

GIRLS: Logan-Magnolia 235 Audubon 236

BOYS: Logan-Magnolia 182 Audubon 185

GIRLS: Tri-Center 213 Missouri Valley 236

BOYS: Tri-Center 161 Missouri Valley 180

Central Decatur, East Union at Lenox (B)

GIRLS: Wayne 241 Melcher-Dallas 271 Martensdale-St. Marys NTS Southeast Warren NTS

BOYS: Wayne 187 Southeast Warren 198 Martensdale-St. Marys 201 Melcher-Dallas 246

GIRLS: Boyer Valley 189 CAM 207 Coon Rapids-Bayard 218 Exira/EHK NTS

BOYS: Boyer Valley 178 CAM 184 Coon Rapid-Bayard 189 Woodbine 193

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City North (G)

Davis County (Moravia) (B)

BOYS: Chillicothe Invitational — 2. Maryville 351

BOYS: Stanberry Invitational — 3. Stanberry 451, 4. Rock Port 459, 5. Mound City 462

BOYS: Lincoln Lutheran Invitational — 5. Elmwood-Murdock 414, 6. Syracuse 419

KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD

BOYS: Sioux City North 5 Glenwood 2

GIRLS: Lewis Central 8 Atlantic 0

GIRLS: Harlan 2 Missouri Valley 0

GIRLS: Kuemper Catholic 6 Creston 0

BOYS: Treynor 4 Kuemper Catholic 0

BOYS: Denison-Schleswig 1 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0

GIRLS: Underwood 12 Logan-Magnolia 2

BOYS: Underwood 4 Logan-Magnolia 1

GIRLS: Tri-Center 6 Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 0

GIRLS: Unity Christian 2 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1

BOYS: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5 Unity Christian 1

GIRLS: Sioux City East 9 Spirit Lake 0

BOYS: Sioux City East 5 Spirit Lake 0

GIRLS: Sioux City West 4 East Sac County 0

BOYS: Sioux City West 7 East Sac County 0

Maryville at Kansas City East (G)

GIRLS: Plattsmouth 2 Auburn 1 — 2 OT/PKs (6-5)

GIRLS: Platteview 4 Conestoga 0

GIRLS: Waverly 5 Nebraska City 0

BOYS: Waverly 1 Nebraska City 0

KMALAND TENNIS SCOREBOARD

GIRLS: Harlan 6 Shenandoah 3

BOYS: Shenandoah 7 Harlan 2

GIRLS: Atlantic 5 Clarinda 4

BOYS: Atlantic 7 Clarinda 2

BOYS: Lewis Central 8 Red Oak 1

BOYS: St. Albert 7 Red Oak 2

BOYS: Lewis Central 6 St. Albert 3

GIRLS: Creston 7 Audubon 2

BOYS: Creston Denison-Schleswig

BOYS: Boone 9 Denison-Schleswig 0

BOYS: Boone 11 Creston 0

GIRLS: Denison-Schleswig 6 Sioux City East 3

GIRLS: Abraham Lincoln 7 Thomas Jefferson 2

Sioux City West at Sioux City North (G)

GIRLS: Bishop Heelan Catholic 6 South Sioux City 3

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Bishop Heelan Catholic (B)

BOYS: LeMars 9 Spirit Lake 0 

BOYS: Maryville 6 Trenton 3

Blair at Nebraska City (G)

