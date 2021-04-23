KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Bishop LeBlond 6 East Atchison 1
South Holt 11 Northeast Nodaway 5
Platte Valley 13 North Nodaway 2
Falls City 6 West Nodaway 0
Maryville 5 Benton 4 — 8 inn
Northland Christian 25 North Andrew 2
Auburn 11 Platteview 9
Plattsmouth 1 Nebraska City 0
Platte Valley 21 Central City 18
KMALAND GOLF SCOREBOARD
GIRLS: Creston 194 Shenandoah 197 Southwest Valley NTS
BOYS: Creston 176 Shenandoah 191 Southwest Valley 231
GIRLS: Atlantic 190 Clarinda 228
BOYS: Atlantic 161 Clarinda 169
GIRLS: Riverside 269 Red Oak 279
BOYS: Nebraska City 191 Plattsmouth 198 Glenwood 200
GIRLS: Lewis Central 227 St. Albert 234
GIRLS: Denison-Schleswig 217 Harlan 236
BOYS: Harlan 193 Denison-Schleswig 200
GIRLS: Lewis Central 227 St. Albert 234
BOYS: Spencer Invitational — T3. Kuemper Catholic 337
Fremont-Mills at Griswold (G/B)
GIRLS: Sidney 200 Lenox 221 East Union 230 Central Decatur 252
BOYS: IKM-Manning 167 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 174
GIRLS: Logan-Magnolia 235 Audubon 236
BOYS: Logan-Magnolia 182 Audubon 185
GIRLS: Tri-Center 213 Missouri Valley 236
BOYS: Tri-Center 161 Missouri Valley 180
Central Decatur, East Union at Lenox (B)
GIRLS: Wayne 241 Melcher-Dallas 271 Martensdale-St. Marys NTS Southeast Warren NTS
BOYS: Wayne 187 Southeast Warren 198 Martensdale-St. Marys 201 Melcher-Dallas 246
GIRLS: Boyer Valley 189 CAM 207 Coon Rapids-Bayard 218 Exira/EHK NTS
BOYS: Boyer Valley 178 CAM 184 Coon Rapid-Bayard 189 Woodbine 193
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City North (G)
Davis County (Moravia) (B)
BOYS: Chillicothe Invitational — 2. Maryville 351
BOYS: Stanberry Invitational — 3. Stanberry 451, 4. Rock Port 459, 5. Mound City 462
BOYS: Lincoln Lutheran Invitational — 5. Elmwood-Murdock 414, 6. Syracuse 419
KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD
BOYS: Sioux City North 5 Glenwood 2
GIRLS: Lewis Central 8 Atlantic 0
GIRLS: Harlan 2 Missouri Valley 0
GIRLS: Kuemper Catholic 6 Creston 0
BOYS: Treynor 4 Kuemper Catholic 0
BOYS: Denison-Schleswig 1 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0
GIRLS: Underwood 12 Logan-Magnolia 2
BOYS: Underwood 4 Logan-Magnolia 1
GIRLS: Tri-Center 6 Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 0
GIRLS: Unity Christian 2 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1
BOYS: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5 Unity Christian 1
GIRLS: Sioux City East 9 Spirit Lake 0
BOYS: Sioux City East 5 Spirit Lake 0
GIRLS: Sioux City West 4 East Sac County 0
BOYS: Sioux City West 7 East Sac County 0
Maryville at Kansas City East (G)
GIRLS: Plattsmouth 2 Auburn 1 — 2 OT/PKs (6-5)
GIRLS: Platteview 4 Conestoga 0
GIRLS: Waverly 5 Nebraska City 0
BOYS: Waverly 1 Nebraska City 0
KMALAND TENNIS SCOREBOARD
GIRLS: Harlan 6 Shenandoah 3
BOYS: Shenandoah 7 Harlan 2
GIRLS: Atlantic 5 Clarinda 4
BOYS: Atlantic 7 Clarinda 2
BOYS: Lewis Central 8 Red Oak 1
BOYS: St. Albert 7 Red Oak 2
BOYS: Lewis Central 6 St. Albert 3
GIRLS: Creston 7 Audubon 2
BOYS: Creston Denison-Schleswig
BOYS: Boone 9 Denison-Schleswig 0
BOYS: Boone 11 Creston 0
GIRLS: Denison-Schleswig 6 Sioux City East 3
GIRLS: Abraham Lincoln 7 Thomas Jefferson 2
Sioux City West at Sioux City North (G)
GIRLS: Bishop Heelan Catholic 6 South Sioux City 3
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Bishop Heelan Catholic (B)
BOYS: LeMars 9 Spirit Lake 0
BOYS: Maryville 6 Trenton 3
Blair at Nebraska City (G)