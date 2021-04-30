KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Northeast Nodaway 11 North Nodaway 1

Nebraska City 13 Falls City 1

Platte Valley 12 Plattsmouth 2

Concordia 6 Auburn 1

KMALAND GIRLS GOLF SCOREBOARD

Shenandoah 204 Atlantic 205 Lewis Central 240 Red Oak 256

Harlan 201 Clarinda 233

Glenwood at St. Albert 

Sidney 227 Lenox 240 Bedford 290

Fremont-Mills at East Mills 

Essex, AHSTW at Griswold 

Tri-Center 224 Audubon 277

IKM-Manning 231 Logan-Magnolia 253

Missouri Valley 236 Underwood NTS

Pleasantville Tournament 

Lamoni 255 Interstate 35, Truro 316

KMALAND BOYS GOLF SCOREBOARD 

Atlantic 157 Shenandoah 209 Red Oak 223 

Harlan 186 Clarinda 190 

Treynor 166 St. Albert 179 Glenwood 180

Kuemper Catholic 167 Lewis Central 180 Denison-Schleswig 191 

Bedford 182 Sidney 185 Lenox 257

Fremont-Mills 166 East Mills NTS

Essex, AHSTW at Griswold

Audubon 188 Tri-Center 192 

IKM-Manning 160 Logan-Magnolia 189 

Underwood 165 Missouri Valley 182 

Moravia Tournament 

Lamoni 210 Interstate 35 254

Savannah Tournament 

KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Glenwood 2 St. Albert 1

Lewis Central 3 Elkhorn 2

Tri-Center 9 Riverside 0

Missouri Valley 2 AHSTW 1— OT

Treynor 10 Panorama 0

Sioux City North 10 Fort Dodge 0

Maryville 9 Benton 1

Conestoga 12 Auburn 2

KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD 

Glenwood 5 St. Albert 3 

Greene County 1 Kuemper Catholic 0 

Riverside 7 Tri-Center 0 

Lewis Central 6 Bishop Heelan 0 

AHSTW 5 Missouri Valley 0 

Underwood 6 Thomas Jefferson 2 

Treynor 10 Panorama 0 

Sioux City West at Sioux City East 

Conestoga 3 Concordia 0

KMALAND GIRLS TENNIS SCOREBOARD

Clarinda 7 Harlan 2

Red Oak 9 Atlantic 0

St. Albert 8 Southwest Valley 1

Kuemper Catholic 9 Audubon 0

Sioux City East at South Sioux City 

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City West 

Beatrice at Nebraska City 

KMALAND BOYS TENNIS SCOREBOARD

Shenandoah 6 Creston 3

Clarinda 5 Harlan 4 

Atlantic 9 Red Oak 0 

Abraham Lincoln 8 Lewis Central 1 

Southwest Valley 7 St. Albert 2

Kuemper Catholic 6 Audubon 0 

Sioux City West at Sioux City East 

Bishop Heelan at Sioux City North 

Maryville 9 Bishop LeBlond 0

