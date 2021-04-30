KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Northeast Nodaway 11 North Nodaway 1
Nebraska City 13 Falls City 1
Platte Valley 12 Plattsmouth 2
Concordia 6 Auburn 1
KMALAND GIRLS GOLF SCOREBOARD
Shenandoah 204 Atlantic 205 Lewis Central 240 Red Oak 256
Harlan 201 Clarinda 233
Glenwood at St. Albert
Sidney 227 Lenox 240 Bedford 290
Fremont-Mills at East Mills
Essex, AHSTW at Griswold
Tri-Center 224 Audubon 277
IKM-Manning 231 Logan-Magnolia 253
Missouri Valley 236 Underwood NTS
Pleasantville Tournament
Lamoni 255 Interstate 35, Truro 316
KMALAND BOYS GOLF SCOREBOARD
Atlantic 157 Shenandoah 209 Red Oak 223
Harlan 186 Clarinda 190
Treynor 166 St. Albert 179 Glenwood 180
Kuemper Catholic 167 Lewis Central 180 Denison-Schleswig 191
Bedford 182 Sidney 185 Lenox 257
Fremont-Mills 166 East Mills NTS
Essex, AHSTW at Griswold
Audubon 188 Tri-Center 192
IKM-Manning 160 Logan-Magnolia 189
Underwood 165 Missouri Valley 182
Moravia Tournament
Lamoni 210 Interstate 35 254
Savannah Tournament
KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Glenwood 2 St. Albert 1
Lewis Central 3 Elkhorn 2
Tri-Center 9 Riverside 0
Missouri Valley 2 AHSTW 1— OT
Treynor 10 Panorama 0
Sioux City North 10 Fort Dodge 0
Maryville 9 Benton 1
Conestoga 12 Auburn 2
KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Glenwood 5 St. Albert 3
Greene County 1 Kuemper Catholic 0
Riverside 7 Tri-Center 0
Lewis Central 6 Bishop Heelan 0
AHSTW 5 Missouri Valley 0
Underwood 6 Thomas Jefferson 2
Treynor 10 Panorama 0
Sioux City West at Sioux City East
Conestoga 3 Concordia 0
KMALAND GIRLS TENNIS SCOREBOARD
Clarinda 7 Harlan 2
Red Oak 9 Atlantic 0
St. Albert 8 Southwest Valley 1
Kuemper Catholic 9 Audubon 0
Sioux City East at South Sioux City
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City West
Beatrice at Nebraska City
KMALAND BOYS TENNIS SCOREBOARD
Shenandoah 6 Creston 3
Clarinda 5 Harlan 4
Atlantic 9 Red Oak 0
Abraham Lincoln 8 Lewis Central 1
Southwest Valley 7 St. Albert 2
Kuemper Catholic 6 Audubon 0
Sioux City West at Sioux City East
Bishop Heelan at Sioux City North
Maryville 9 Bishop LeBlond 0