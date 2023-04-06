KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Rock Port 8 East Atchison 4
Platte Valley (MO) 5 South Holt 2
Nodaway Valley 9 North Nodaway 2
Maryville 15 Cameron 0
Savannah 15 Oak Grove 2
Oak Grove 6 Savannah 2
King City 10 North Andrew 0
Nebraska City 8 Waverly 2
Plattsmouth 5 Beatrice 1
Falls City 14 Fairbury 4
Platte Valley (NE) 9 Raymond Central 4
KMALAND GIRLS GOLF SCOREBOARD
Red Oak 223 Glenwood 251
Atlantic 193 Creston NTS
Audubon 232 Tri-Center 245
West Monona 216 Missouri Valley NTS
Southwest Valley 213 Bedford NTS
Mount Ayr 233 Martensdale-St. Marys 254 Soutehast Warren 320
Lamoni NTS Central Decatur NTS
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, West Central Valley at Coon Rapids-Bayard
KMALAND BOYS GOLF SCOREBOARD
Glenwood 165 Red Oak 190
Atlantic 175 Creston 212
Fremont-Mills 171 Bedford 178 Southwest Valley 202
Audubon 182 Tri-Center 233
Missouri Valley 165 West Monona 183
Mount Ayr 185 Southeast Warren 242 Martensdale-St. Marys 257
Central Decatur NTS Lamoni NTS
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, West Central Valley at Coon Rapids-Bayard (G/B)
Moravia, Clarke, Chariton, Oskaloosa at Albia (B)
Stanberry, King City, Worth County, Gallatin (B)
Norris Invitational — 12. Nebraska City 383, 13. Auburn 396
Hiawatha Invitational (B) (Falls city)
KMALAND GIRLS TENNIS SCOREBOARD
Abraham Lincoln 6 Shenandoah 3
Red Oak 9 Glenwood 0
Creston 7 Atlantic 2
Southwest Valley 7 Thomas Jefferson 2
Sioux City West at Bishop Heelan Catholic (MISSING)
KMALAND BOYS TENNIS SCOREBOARD
Abraham Lincoln 6 Shenandoah 3
Glenwood 9 Red Oak 0
Atlantic 8 Creston 1
Maryville 9 Benton 0
Savannah at Cameron
KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Abraham Lincoln 3 Glenwood 1
Tri-Center 3 Atlantic 2
Knoxville 12 Creston 2
Spirit Lake 3 LeMars 2
Auburn at Beatrice
Omaha Concordia 6 Conestoga 0
KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Abraham Lincoln 1 Lewis Central 0
Tri-Center 7 Atlantic 2
Thomas Jefferson 10 Logan-Magnolia 0
West Central Valley 3 Underwood 1
LeMars 3 Spirit Lake 0
Conestoga 2 Beatrice 0