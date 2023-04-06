KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Rock Port 8 East Atchison 4

Platte Valley (MO) 5 South Holt 2

Nodaway Valley 9 North Nodaway 2

Maryville 15 Cameron 0

Savannah 15 Oak Grove 2

Oak Grove 6 Savannah 2

King City 10 North Andrew 0

Nebraska City 8 Waverly 2

Plattsmouth 5 Beatrice 1

Falls City 14 Fairbury 4

Platte Valley (NE) 9 Raymond Central 4

KMALAND GIRLS GOLF SCOREBOARD 

Red Oak 223 Glenwood 251

Atlantic 193 Creston NTS

Audubon 232 Tri-Center 245

West Monona 216 Missouri Valley NTS

Southwest Valley 213 Bedford NTS

Mount Ayr 233 Martensdale-St. Marys 254 Soutehast Warren 320

Lamoni NTS Central Decatur NTS

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, West Central Valley at Coon Rapids-Bayard

KMALAND BOYS GOLF SCOREBOARD

Glenwood 165 Red Oak 190

Atlantic 175 Creston 212

Fremont-Mills 171 Bedford 178 Southwest Valley 202

Audubon 182 Tri-Center 233

Missouri Valley 165 West Monona 183

Mount Ayr 185 Southeast Warren 242 Martensdale-St. Marys 257

Central Decatur NTS Lamoni NTS

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, West Central Valley at Coon Rapids-Bayard (G/B)

Moravia, Clarke, Chariton, Oskaloosa at Albia (B)

Stanberry, King City, Worth County, Gallatin (B)

Norris Invitational — 12. Nebraska City 383, 13. Auburn 396

Hiawatha Invitational (B) (Falls city)

KMALAND GIRLS TENNIS SCOREBOARD

Abraham Lincoln 6 Shenandoah 3

Red Oak 9 Glenwood 0

Creston 7 Atlantic 2

Southwest Valley 7 Thomas Jefferson 2

Sioux City West at Bishop Heelan Catholic (MISSING)

KMALAND BOYS TENNIS SCOREBOARD

Abraham Lincoln 6 Shenandoah 3

Glenwood 9 Red Oak 0

Atlantic 8 Creston 1

Maryville 9 Benton 0

Savannah at Cameron

KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Abraham Lincoln 3 Glenwood 1

Tri-Center 3 Atlantic 2

Knoxville 12 Creston 2

Spirit Lake 3 LeMars 2

Auburn at Beatrice 

Omaha Concordia 6 Conestoga 0

KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD 

Abraham Lincoln 1 Lewis Central 0

Tri-Center 7 Atlantic 2

Thomas Jefferson 10 Logan-Magnolia 0

West Central Valley 3 Underwood 1

LeMars 3 Spirit Lake 0

Conestoga 2 Beatrice 0

