KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD

GIRLS: Abraham Lincoln 4 Glenwood 1

BOYS: Glenwood 4 Thomas Jefferson 0

GIRLS: Tri-Center 5 Atlantic 0

BOYS: Tri-Center 2 Atlantic 1

GIRLS: Lewis Central 10 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0

BOYS: Lewis Central 3 Abraham Lincoln 2

GIRLS: Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 4 Creston 0

BOYS: Creston 3 Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 2

GIRLS: Treynor 7 Sioux City West 0

GIRLS: Spencer 4 Bishop Heelan Catholic 2

BOYS: Spencer 3 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0

GIRLS: Beatrice 3 Auburn 0

KMALAND GOLF SCOREBOARD

GIRLS: Central Decatur 282 Lamoni 302

BOYS: Lamoni 210 Central Decatur 240

Moravia at Albia (B)

BOYS: Norris Invitational: 9. Nebraska City 364, 11. Auburn 408

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.