KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Seward 13 Ashland-Greenwood 4
Auburn 8 Malcolm 7
Platteview 12 Syracuse 4
Wahoo 9 Plattsmouth 0
Nebraska City 15 Falls City 0
