KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Seward 13 Ashland-Greenwood 4

Auburn 8 Malcolm 7

Platteview 12 Syracuse 4

Wahoo 9 Plattsmouth 0

Nebraska City 15 Falls City 0

