KMALAND GOLF SCOREBOARD

BOYS: Bishop Heelan Catholic def. Sioux City North

GIRLS: 3. Elmwood-Murdock 472, 4. Ashland-Greenwood 545

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Nebraska City 11 Omaha Bryan 1

Ralston 10 Plattsmouth 2

Cass 7 Auburn 6

Ashland-Greenwood 8 Freeman 5

Fort Calhoun 15 Syracuse 3

Southern 11 Falls City 6

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD

Corner Conference 

Stanton 25-25-25 Fremont-Mills 10-17-15

East Mills 25-25-25 Essex 6-12-12

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Mount Ayr 25-25 Central Decatur 21-20

Bedford 25-26-21-25 Mount Ayr 21-24-25-19

Bedford Central Decatur (MISSING)

Bluegrass Conference 

Moulton-Udell at Moravia

Melcher-Dallas 16-23-25-25-15 Orient-Macksburg 25-25-18-14-10

Non-Conference

Glenwood 21-21 MVAOCOU 14-10

Sidney 21-21 Glenwood 13-17

Glenwood 21-18-15 Tri-Center 17-21-4

Carlisle 21-21 Creston 11-11

Oskaloosa 21-21 Creston 11-14

West Marshall 22-21 Creston 20-15

Des Moines Roosevelt 25-25-25 Atlantic 18-17-13

Sidney 21-21 MVAOCOU 17-13

Sidney 21-21 Tri-Center 17-13

Griswold 26-25 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 24-9

Griswold 18-25-15 Lenox 25-18-5

East Mills 25-25 Southwest Valley 8-15

Southwest Valley 25-26 Essex 15-24

Tri-Center 21-21 MVAOCOU 8-14

Panorama 26-19-15 Audubon 24-25-13

Audubon 25-25 Coon Rapids-Bayard 22-12

West Monona 24-25-25-25 Logan-Magnolia 26-18-15-16

Lenox Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 

Winterset 25-25-25 Nodaway Valley 15-18-16

Panorama 25-25 Coon Rapids-Bayard 19-16

West Harrison River Valley (MISSING)

West Harrison Remsen, St. Mary’s (MISSING)

Johnston 25-25 Abraham Lincoln 19-21

Abraham Lincoln 25-25 Iowa City High 23-20

Marion 20-25-15 Abraham Lincoln 25-19-6

Gehlen Catholic 21-19-15 LeMars 13-21-13

Sheldon 21-21 LeMars 18-12

Cherokee 21-21 LeMars 9-8

Heartland Christian 25-22-23-25-15 North Nodaway 22-25-25-11-5

Nebraska 

Beatrice 25-25 Ashland-Greenwood 22-23

Ashland-Greenwood 25-25 Crete 21-16

Gross Catholic 25-25-26-23-16 Plattsmouth 16-21-28-25-14

Falls City 25-25 Southern 19-7

Falls City 25-25 Johnson-Brock 17-23

Johnson-Brock 25-25 Southern 10-12

Yutan 24-25-25 Johnson County Central 26-12-16

Johnson County Central 25-25 Elmwood-Murdock 20-16

Yutan 25-25 Elmwood-Murdock 20-20

BDS 25-25 Palmyra 20-18

Palmyra 25-25 Tri County 12-16

Palmyra Wilber-Clatonia (MISSING)

Auburn 25-25-25 Louisville 15-20-17

Douglas County West 25-25-25 Conestoga 12-11-13

Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25-19-25 Lourdes Central Catholic 19-16-25-14

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.