KMALAND GOLF SCOREBOARD
BOYS: Bishop Heelan Catholic def. Sioux City North
GIRLS: 3. Elmwood-Murdock 472, 4. Ashland-Greenwood 545
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Nebraska City 11 Omaha Bryan 1
Ralston 10 Plattsmouth 2
Cass 7 Auburn 6
Ashland-Greenwood 8 Freeman 5
Fort Calhoun 15 Syracuse 3
Southern 11 Falls City 6
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Corner Conference
Stanton 25-25-25 Fremont-Mills 10-17-15
East Mills 25-25-25 Essex 6-12-12
Pride of Iowa Conference
Mount Ayr 25-25 Central Decatur 21-20
Bedford 25-26-21-25 Mount Ayr 21-24-25-19
Bedford Central Decatur (MISSING)
Bluegrass Conference
Moulton-Udell at Moravia
Melcher-Dallas 16-23-25-25-15 Orient-Macksburg 25-25-18-14-10
Non-Conference
Glenwood 21-21 MVAOCOU 14-10
Sidney 21-21 Glenwood 13-17
Glenwood 21-18-15 Tri-Center 17-21-4
Carlisle 21-21 Creston 11-11
Oskaloosa 21-21 Creston 11-14
West Marshall 22-21 Creston 20-15
Des Moines Roosevelt 25-25-25 Atlantic 18-17-13
Sidney 21-21 MVAOCOU 17-13
Sidney 21-21 Tri-Center 17-13
Griswold 26-25 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 24-9
Griswold 18-25-15 Lenox 25-18-5
East Mills 25-25 Southwest Valley 8-15
Southwest Valley 25-26 Essex 15-24
Tri-Center 21-21 MVAOCOU 8-14
Panorama 26-19-15 Audubon 24-25-13
Audubon 25-25 Coon Rapids-Bayard 22-12
West Monona 24-25-25-25 Logan-Magnolia 26-18-15-16
Lenox Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Winterset 25-25-25 Nodaway Valley 15-18-16
Panorama 25-25 Coon Rapids-Bayard 19-16
West Harrison River Valley (MISSING)
West Harrison Remsen, St. Mary’s (MISSING)
Johnston 25-25 Abraham Lincoln 19-21
Abraham Lincoln 25-25 Iowa City High 23-20
Marion 20-25-15 Abraham Lincoln 25-19-6
Gehlen Catholic 21-19-15 LeMars 13-21-13
Sheldon 21-21 LeMars 18-12
Cherokee 21-21 LeMars 9-8
Heartland Christian 25-22-23-25-15 North Nodaway 22-25-25-11-5
Nebraska
Beatrice 25-25 Ashland-Greenwood 22-23
Ashland-Greenwood 25-25 Crete 21-16
Gross Catholic 25-25-26-23-16 Plattsmouth 16-21-28-25-14
Falls City 25-25 Southern 19-7
Falls City 25-25 Johnson-Brock 17-23
Johnson-Brock 25-25 Southern 10-12
Yutan 24-25-25 Johnson County Central 26-12-16
Johnson County Central 25-25 Elmwood-Murdock 20-16
Yutan 25-25 Elmwood-Murdock 20-20
BDS 25-25 Palmyra 20-18
Palmyra 25-25 Tri County 12-16
Palmyra Wilber-Clatonia (MISSING)
Auburn 25-25-25 Louisville 15-20-17
Douglas County West 25-25-25 Conestoga 12-11-13
Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25-19-25 Lourdes Central Catholic 19-16-25-14