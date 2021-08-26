KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD 

Nebraska City 12 Omaha North 2

Nebraska City 6 Omaha Central 3

Ralston 6 Plattsmouth 3

Auburn 13 Cass 2

Fort Calhoun 15 Syracuse 7

Falls City 18 Southern/Diller-Odell 0

Freeman 4 Weeping Water 0

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD 

Corner Conference 

Stanton 25-25-25 Fremont-Mills 20-20-8

East Mills 25-25-25 Essex 21-11-13

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Bedford 25-21-15 Central Decatur 14-25-11

Mount Ayr 25-25-20-27-15 Bedford 23-23-25-29-7

Mount Ayr 25-25 Central Decatur 19-14

Bluegrass Conference 

Orient-Macksburg 25-23-25-25 Melcher-Dallas 15-25-21-13

Moulton-Udell 13-26-25-17-15 Moravia 25-24-11-25-13

Non-Conference (Iowa)

Glenwood 21-21 Sidney 13-7

Glenwood 21-21 Tri-Center 13-18

Glenwood 21-21 Thomas Jefferson 10-10

Glenwood 21-21 MVAOCOU 6-4

Tri-Center 21-21 Sidney 13-16

Sidney 21-21 Thomas Jefferson 4-18

MVAOCOU 21-21 Sidney 10-15

Tri-Center 21-21 Thomas Jefferson 12-9

Tri-Center 21-21 MVAOCOU 15-15

Thomas Jefferson 17-21-15 MVAOCOU 21-13-13

Creston 21-11-15 Carlisle 19-21-9

West Marshall 21-21 Creston 12-14

Oskaloosa 21-21 Creston 7-7

Atlantic 28-25-23-30 Des Moines Roosevelt 26-22-25-28

Southwest Valley 25-25 Essex 12-22

East Mills 23-28-15 Southwest Valley 25-26-11

Griswold 3 Lenox 0

Logan-Magnolia 14-25-25-25 West Monona 25-23-16-17

Audubon 3 Coon Rapids-Bayard 2

Winterset 25-25-25 Nodaway Valley 16-18-22

West Harrison Remsen, St. Mary’s

West Harrison River Valley

Marion 25-25 Abraham Lincoln 19-15

Johnston 25-25 Abraham Lincoln 21-18

Iowa City High 25-25 Abraham Lincoln 20-16

Sheldon 21-21 LeMars 14-12

Cherokee 21-21 LeMars 16-11

LeMars Western Christian

Sioux City West 3 Elk Point-Jefferson 2

Nebraska

Plattsmouth 25-19-25-25 Gross Catholic 22-25-22-19

Elmwood-Murdock 25-25 Johnson County Central 10-11

Elmwood-Murdock 25-25 Yutan 23-20

Yutan 25-25 Johnson County Central 15-22

Auburn 20-25-25-24-15 Louisville 25-12-23-26-7

Douglas County West 25-25-25 Conestoga 6-16-10 

Falls City 25-21-25 Johnson-Brock 21-25-23

Johnson-Brock Southern

Falls City 25-25 Southern 20-20

Palmyra 25-25 Tri County 8-19

Palmyra 25-27 BDS 21-25

Palmyra Wilber-Clatonia

