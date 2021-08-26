KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Nebraska City 12 Omaha North 2
Nebraska City 6 Omaha Central 3
Ralston 6 Plattsmouth 3
Auburn 13 Cass 2
Fort Calhoun 15 Syracuse 7
Falls City 18 Southern/Diller-Odell 0
Freeman 4 Weeping Water 0
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Corner Conference
Stanton 25-25-25 Fremont-Mills 20-20-8
East Mills 25-25-25 Essex 21-11-13
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford 25-21-15 Central Decatur 14-25-11
Mount Ayr 25-25-20-27-15 Bedford 23-23-25-29-7
Mount Ayr 25-25 Central Decatur 19-14
Bluegrass Conference
Orient-Macksburg 25-23-25-25 Melcher-Dallas 15-25-21-13
Moulton-Udell 13-26-25-17-15 Moravia 25-24-11-25-13
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Glenwood 21-21 Sidney 13-7
Glenwood 21-21 Tri-Center 13-18
Glenwood 21-21 Thomas Jefferson 10-10
Glenwood 21-21 MVAOCOU 6-4
Tri-Center 21-21 Sidney 13-16
Sidney 21-21 Thomas Jefferson 4-18
MVAOCOU 21-21 Sidney 10-15
Tri-Center 21-21 Thomas Jefferson 12-9
Tri-Center 21-21 MVAOCOU 15-15
Thomas Jefferson 17-21-15 MVAOCOU 21-13-13
Creston 21-11-15 Carlisle 19-21-9
West Marshall 21-21 Creston 12-14
Oskaloosa 21-21 Creston 7-7
Atlantic 28-25-23-30 Des Moines Roosevelt 26-22-25-28
Southwest Valley 25-25 Essex 12-22
East Mills 23-28-15 Southwest Valley 25-26-11
Griswold 3 Lenox 0
Logan-Magnolia 14-25-25-25 West Monona 25-23-16-17
Audubon 3 Coon Rapids-Bayard 2
Winterset 25-25-25 Nodaway Valley 16-18-22
West Harrison Remsen, St. Mary’s
West Harrison River Valley
Marion 25-25 Abraham Lincoln 19-15
Johnston 25-25 Abraham Lincoln 21-18
Iowa City High 25-25 Abraham Lincoln 20-16
Sheldon 21-21 LeMars 14-12
Cherokee 21-21 LeMars 16-11
LeMars Western Christian
Sioux City West 3 Elk Point-Jefferson 2
Nebraska
Plattsmouth 25-19-25-25 Gross Catholic 22-25-22-19
Elmwood-Murdock 25-25 Johnson County Central 10-11
Elmwood-Murdock 25-25 Yutan 23-20
Yutan 25-25 Johnson County Central 15-22
Auburn 20-25-25-24-15 Louisville 25-12-23-26-7
Douglas County West 25-25-25 Conestoga 6-16-10
Falls City 25-21-25 Johnson-Brock 21-25-23
Johnson-Brock Southern
Falls City 25-25 Southern 20-20
Palmyra 25-25 Tri County 8-19
Palmyra 25-27 BDS 21-25
Palmyra Wilber-Clatonia