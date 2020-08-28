KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD 

Corner Conference

East Mills 25-25-25 Essex 14-10-9

Stanton 25-25-25 Fremont-Mills 16-14-16

Pride of Iowa Conference

Bedford 25-25-25 Mount Ayr 15-14-22

Bedford 25-25 Central Decatur 14-16

Mount Ayr 25-21-15 Central Decatur 9-25-10

Bluegrass Conference

Orient-Macksburg at Melcher-Dallas

Moulton-Udell at Moravia

Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)

Glenwood 21-21 Tri-Center 10-10

Glenwood 25-25 MVAOCOU 7-15 

Lewis Central 25-25 Sidney 23-15

Lewis Central 25-25 Thomas Jefferson 19-8

Harlan 21-21 Newton 15-19

Harlan 19-21-15 ADM 21-8-7

Harlan 2 Algona 0

Creston 2 Carlisle 1

Oskaloosa 21-21 Creston 15-13

Griswold 25-25-25 Lenox 21-11-11

Sidney 25-25 Thomas Jefferson 10-17

East Mills 25-25 Southwest Valley 11-19

Southwest Valley 25-25 Essex 13-17

Tri-Center def. MVAOCOU

Coon Rapids-Bayard 25-25-25 Audubon 18-18-20

Logan-Magnolia 25-25-25 West Monona 19-20-11

Winterset 25-25-23-25 Nodaway Valley 23-20-25-21

River Valley 25-25-25 West Harrison 12-13-22

Remsen St. Mary's 25-25-25 West Harrison 13-14-15

Sioux City West 25-25-25 Elk Point-Jefferson 20-19-x

LeMars 21-21 Spencer 19-15

LeMars 21-21 Okoboji 19-17

Heartland Christian 25-25-25 Parkview Christian 18-11-15

Area Nebraska

Plattsmouth 21-25-25-25 Gross Catholic 25-15-16-20

Auburn 25-25-25 Louisville 16-11-14

Southern 25-17-25 Falls City 18-25-15

Johnson-Brock 25-25 Falls City 16-20

Johnson-Brock 25-25 Southern 8-19

Elmwood-Murdock 25-25 Johnson County Central 17-20

Yutan 25-25 Elmwood-Murdock 16-20

Yutan 25-24-25 Johnson County Central 10-26-8

Elkhorn South 25-25 Gretna 15-10

Millard West 25-25 Gretna 10-22

Elkhorn South 25-25 Millard West 11-20

Millard North 16-19-25-25-15 Omaha Westside 25-25-20-20-11

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Nebraska City at Omaha Mercy

Plattsmouth at Ralston

Syracuse 12 Fort Calhoun 0

Auburn 12 Cass 2

Freeman 6 Weeping Water 0

Falls City 14 Southern/Diller-Odell 5

Duchesne/Roncalli 7 Arlington 6

Bennington at Beatrice

Millard South 11 Bellevue West 1

Omaha Westside 7 Columbus 5

Lincoln Southwest 13 Millard North 1

Papillion-LaVista 8 Millard West 0

Omaha Marian 8 Elkhorn South 0

Elkhorn 12 York 0

