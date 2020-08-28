KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Corner Conference
East Mills 25-25-25 Essex 14-10-9
Stanton 25-25-25 Fremont-Mills 16-14-16
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford 25-25-25 Mount Ayr 15-14-22
Bedford 25-25 Central Decatur 14-16
Mount Ayr 25-21-15 Central Decatur 9-25-10
Bluegrass Conference
Orient-Macksburg at Melcher-Dallas
Moulton-Udell at Moravia
Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)
Glenwood 21-21 Tri-Center 10-10
Glenwood 25-25 MVAOCOU 7-15
Lewis Central 25-25 Sidney 23-15
Lewis Central 25-25 Thomas Jefferson 19-8
Harlan 21-21 Newton 15-19
Harlan 19-21-15 ADM 21-8-7
Harlan 2 Algona 0
Creston 2 Carlisle 1
Oskaloosa 21-21 Creston 15-13
Griswold 25-25-25 Lenox 21-11-11
Sidney 25-25 Thomas Jefferson 10-17
East Mills 25-25 Southwest Valley 11-19
Southwest Valley 25-25 Essex 13-17
Tri-Center def. MVAOCOU
Coon Rapids-Bayard 25-25-25 Audubon 18-18-20
Logan-Magnolia 25-25-25 West Monona 19-20-11
Winterset 25-25-23-25 Nodaway Valley 23-20-25-21
River Valley 25-25-25 West Harrison 12-13-22
Remsen St. Mary's 25-25-25 West Harrison 13-14-15
Sioux City West 25-25-25 Elk Point-Jefferson 20-19-x
LeMars 21-21 Spencer 19-15
LeMars 21-21 Okoboji 19-17
Heartland Christian 25-25-25 Parkview Christian 18-11-15
Area Nebraska
Plattsmouth 21-25-25-25 Gross Catholic 25-15-16-20
Auburn 25-25-25 Louisville 16-11-14
Southern 25-17-25 Falls City 18-25-15
Johnson-Brock 25-25 Falls City 16-20
Johnson-Brock 25-25 Southern 8-19
Elmwood-Murdock 25-25 Johnson County Central 17-20
Yutan 25-25 Elmwood-Murdock 16-20
Yutan 25-24-25 Johnson County Central 10-26-8
Elkhorn South 25-25 Gretna 15-10
Millard West 25-25 Gretna 10-22
Elkhorn South 25-25 Millard West 11-20
Millard North 16-19-25-25-15 Omaha Westside 25-25-20-20-11
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Nebraska City at Omaha Mercy
Plattsmouth at Ralston
Syracuse 12 Fort Calhoun 0
Auburn 12 Cass 2
Freeman 6 Weeping Water 0
Falls City 14 Southern/Diller-Odell 5
Duchesne/Roncalli 7 Arlington 6
Bennington at Beatrice
Millard South 11 Bellevue West 1
Omaha Westside 7 Columbus 5
Lincoln Southwest 13 Millard North 1
Papillion-LaVista 8 Millard West 0
Omaha Marian 8 Elkhorn South 0
Elkhorn 12 York 0