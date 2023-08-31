KMALAND GOLF SCOREBOARD

BOYS: Sioux City North 294 Abraham Lincoln 342

GIRLS: East Atchison 222 Albany, Plattsburg, Bishop LeBlond (No other scores reported)

Worth County at South Harrison (G)

GIRLS: Gretna East 196 Ashland-Greenwood 211 Omaha Concordia 220

GIRLS: Bennington 210 Plattsmouth 261

GIRLS: Elmwood-Murdock 193 Arlington 252 Cedar Bluffs/Mead NTS

KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD 

BOYS: Maryville 2 Warrensburg 1

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Area Missouri 

Platte Valley 12 Stewartsville/Osborn 2

Pattonsburg 10 Albany 0

King City 4 North Andrew 3

Worth County 11 Princeton 0

North Harrison 9 Stanberry 3

Mid-Buchanan 4 Savannah 3 — 8 inn

Area Nebraska 

Plattsmouth 15 Omaha North 5

Ashland-Greenwood 3 Beatrice 0

Ralston 14 Platteview/Weeping Water 3

Auburn 10 Wilber-Clatonia 0

Arlington 12 Cass 1

Centennial 9 Syracuse 1

KMALAND SWIMMING SCOREBOARD

GIRLS: Lewis Central 84 Carroll 64

KMALAND TENNIS SCOREBAORD

GIRLS: Savannah 9 Trenton 0

BOYS: Nebraska City 5 Beatrice 4

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference  

Shenandoah 23-25-25-25 Creston 25-16-13-13

Lewis Central 25-25-25 Clarinda 16-17-14

Harlan 25-25-25 Denison-Schleswig 22-15-6

Corner Conference 

Stanton 16-25-25-25 Sidney 25-23-22-20

Griswold 25-25-26 Fremont-Mills 21-15-24

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Southeast Warren at Nodaway Valley

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln 25-25-22-27 Bishop Heelan Catholic 23-17-25-25

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21-25-20-25-15 LeMars 25-16-25-16-5

Bluegrass Conference 

Orient-Macksburg 25-25-25 Diagonal 16-16-21

Mormon Trail at Seymour

Non-Conference 

Mount Ayr 25-25-25 Essex 17-14-19

East Mills 25-25-25 Lenox 10-12-18

Boyer Valley 20-29-15 IKM-Manning 25-27-9

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 18-25-16 IKM-Manning 25-17-14

Boyer Valley Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

MVAOCOU 15-25-11-25-16 Missouri Valley 25-18-25-18-14

Bedford 25-25-25 Lamoni 18-20-18

Wayne at Moulton-Udell

Martensdale-St. Marys at Twin Cedars

Central Decatur, Clarke at Centerville

Earlham 25-25-25 Coon Rapids-Bayard 13-15-22

West Harrison 25-25-25 Whiting 7-8-12

Western Christian 21-21 Sioux City East 17-9

Sioux City East MOC-Floyd Valley

Western Christian 21-21 Sioux City North 14-18

Sioux City North MOC-Floyd Valley

Area Missouri

East Atchison 26-25-25 King City/Union Star 24-14-18

Rock Port 25-23-25-25 Mound City 17-25-14-13

Nodaway Valley 25-26-25 North Platte 11-24-17

South Holt 25-25-25 North Nodaway 15-9-2

East Buchanan 3 Maryville 1

St. Joseph Christian at Savannah

Area Nebraska 

Ashland-Greenwood 25-25-25 Nebraska City 11-13-17

Malcolm 25-25-25 Plattsmouth 16-18-10

Fairbury 25-25-25 Auburn 8-22-22

Johnson County Central 25-25 Falls City 11-12

Johnson County Central 25-25 Humboldt-TRS 20-18

Humboldt-TRS 25-25 Falls City 11-19

Weeping Water 2 Palmyra 1

Weeping Water 2 Dorchester 1

Louisville 25-26-25 Ralston 13-24-15

Syracuse 25-25-25 Fort Calhoun 9-21-13

Lincoln Lutheran 25-25 Lourdes Central Catholic 12-15

Lourdes Central Catholic Omaha Concordia

Bishop LeBlond def. Falls City Sacred Heart

