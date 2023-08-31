KMALAND GOLF SCOREBOARD
BOYS: Sioux City North 294 Abraham Lincoln 342
GIRLS: East Atchison 222 Albany, Plattsburg, Bishop LeBlond (No other scores reported)
Worth County at South Harrison (G)
GIRLS: Gretna East 196 Ashland-Greenwood 211 Omaha Concordia 220
GIRLS: Bennington 210 Plattsmouth 261
GIRLS: Elmwood-Murdock 193 Arlington 252 Cedar Bluffs/Mead NTS
KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD
BOYS: Maryville 2 Warrensburg 1
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Area Missouri
Platte Valley 12 Stewartsville/Osborn 2
Pattonsburg 10 Albany 0
King City 4 North Andrew 3
Worth County 11 Princeton 0
North Harrison 9 Stanberry 3
Mid-Buchanan 4 Savannah 3 — 8 inn
Area Nebraska
Plattsmouth 15 Omaha North 5
Ashland-Greenwood 3 Beatrice 0
Ralston 14 Platteview/Weeping Water 3
Auburn 10 Wilber-Clatonia 0
Arlington 12 Cass 1
Centennial 9 Syracuse 1
KMALAND SWIMMING SCOREBOARD
GIRLS: Lewis Central 84 Carroll 64
KMALAND TENNIS SCOREBAORD
GIRLS: Savannah 9 Trenton 0
BOYS: Nebraska City 5 Beatrice 4
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah 23-25-25-25 Creston 25-16-13-13
Lewis Central 25-25-25 Clarinda 16-17-14
Harlan 25-25-25 Denison-Schleswig 22-15-6
Corner Conference
Stanton 16-25-25-25 Sidney 25-23-22-20
Griswold 25-25-26 Fremont-Mills 21-15-24
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southeast Warren at Nodaway Valley
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 25-25-22-27 Bishop Heelan Catholic 23-17-25-25
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21-25-20-25-15 LeMars 25-16-25-16-5
Bluegrass Conference
Orient-Macksburg 25-25-25 Diagonal 16-16-21
Mormon Trail at Seymour
Non-Conference
Mount Ayr 25-25-25 Essex 17-14-19
East Mills 25-25-25 Lenox 10-12-18
Boyer Valley 20-29-15 IKM-Manning 25-27-9
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 18-25-16 IKM-Manning 25-17-14
Boyer Valley Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
MVAOCOU 15-25-11-25-16 Missouri Valley 25-18-25-18-14
Bedford 25-25-25 Lamoni 18-20-18
Wayne at Moulton-Udell
Martensdale-St. Marys at Twin Cedars
Central Decatur, Clarke at Centerville
Earlham 25-25-25 Coon Rapids-Bayard 13-15-22
West Harrison 25-25-25 Whiting 7-8-12
Western Christian 21-21 Sioux City East 17-9
Sioux City East MOC-Floyd Valley
Western Christian 21-21 Sioux City North 14-18
Sioux City North MOC-Floyd Valley
Area Missouri
East Atchison 26-25-25 King City/Union Star 24-14-18
Rock Port 25-23-25-25 Mound City 17-25-14-13
Nodaway Valley 25-26-25 North Platte 11-24-17
South Holt 25-25-25 North Nodaway 15-9-2
East Buchanan 3 Maryville 1
St. Joseph Christian at Savannah
Area Nebraska
Ashland-Greenwood 25-25-25 Nebraska City 11-13-17
Malcolm 25-25-25 Plattsmouth 16-18-10
Fairbury 25-25-25 Auburn 8-22-22
Johnson County Central 25-25 Falls City 11-12
Johnson County Central 25-25 Humboldt-TRS 20-18
Humboldt-TRS 25-25 Falls City 11-19
Weeping Water 2 Palmyra 1
Weeping Water 2 Dorchester 1
Louisville 25-26-25 Ralston 13-24-15
Syracuse 25-25-25 Fort Calhoun 9-21-13
Lincoln Lutheran 25-25 Lourdes Central Catholic 12-15
Lourdes Central Catholic Omaha Concordia
Bishop LeBlond def. Falls City Sacred Heart