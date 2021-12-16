KMALAND BOWLING SCOREBOARD 

GIRLS: Clarinda 2356 Red Oak 1756

GIRLS: Denison-Schleswig 2508 Harlan 2242

GIRLS: LeMars Sioux City East

BOYS: Clarinda 3183 Red Oak 2496

BOYS: Denison-Schleswig 3265 Harlan 2608

BOYS: LeMars Sioux City East

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.