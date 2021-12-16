KMALAND BOWLING SCOREBOARD
GIRLS: Clarinda 2356 Red Oak 1756
GIRLS: Denison-Schleswig 2508 Harlan 2242
GIRLS: LeMars Sioux City East
BOYS: Clarinda 3183 Red Oak 2496
BOYS: Denison-Schleswig 3265 Harlan 2608
BOYS: LeMars Sioux City East
KMALAND BOWLING SCOREBOARD
GIRLS: Clarinda 2356 Red Oak 1756
GIRLS: Denison-Schleswig 2508 Harlan 2242
GIRLS: LeMars Sioux City East
BOYS: Clarinda 3183 Red Oak 2496
BOYS: Denison-Schleswig 3265 Harlan 2608
BOYS: LeMars Sioux City East
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.