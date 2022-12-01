KMALAND BOWLING SCOREBOARD

GIRLS: Harlan 1939 Tri-Center 1626

BOYS: Harlan 2114 Tri-Center 1898

GIRLS: Denison-Schleswig 2581 OABCIG 1987

BOYS: Denison-Schleswig 2712 OABCIG 2449

KMALAND SWIMMING SCOREBOARD

BOYS: Sioux City Metro 130 Spencer 40

