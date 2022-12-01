KMALAND BOWLING SCOREBOARD
GIRLS: Harlan 1939 Tri-Center 1626
BOYS: Harlan 2114 Tri-Center 1898
GIRLS: Denison-Schleswig 2581 OABCIG 1987
BOYS: Denison-Schleswig 2712 OABCIG 2449
KMALAND SWIMMING SCOREBOARD
BOYS: Sioux City Metro 130 Spencer 40
