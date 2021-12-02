KMALAND BOWLING SCOREBOARD

GIRLS: Denison-Schleswig 2113 OABCIG 2032

GIRLS: Harlan 2397 Tri-Center 1913

BOYS: Denison-Schleswig 3042 OABCIG 2692

BOYS: Harlan 2441 Tri-Center 2007

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.