KMALAND BOWLING SCOREBOARD
GIRLS: Clarinda 2077 Tri-Center 1955
GIRLS: Denison-Schleswig 2509 Sioux City East 1874
BOYS: Sioux City East 3021 Denison-Schleswig 2883
BOYS: Clarinda 3083 Tri-Center 1996
