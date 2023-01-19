KMALAND BOWLING SCOREBOARD
GIRLS: St. Albert 2679 Lewis Central 2529 Thomas Jefferson 2052
BOYS: St. Albert 3319 Lewis Central 2876 Thomas Jefferson 2512
