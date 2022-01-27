KMALAND BOWLING SCOREBOARD

GIRLS: Denison-Schleswig 2404 Red Oak 1705

GIRLS: Knoxville 2122 Creston 2035

BOYS: Denison-Schleswig 3041 Red Oak 2377

BOYS: Knoxville 2567 Creston 2932

