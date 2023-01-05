KMALAND BOWLING SCOREBOARD
GIRLS: Clarinda 2650 Lewis Central 2399
GIRLS: St. Albert 2402 Denison-Schleswig 2379 Abraham Lincoln 1659
GIRLS: Harlan 1996 Creston 1778
GIRLS: LeMars 3171 Sioux City West 1577
GIRLS: Sergeant Bluff-Luton Sioux City East
BOYS: Lewis Central 3123 Clarinda 2961
BOYS: St. Albert 3151 Denison-Schleswig 2826 Abraham Lincoln 2775
BOYS: Creston 2391 Harlan 2147
BOYS: LeMars Sioux City West
BOYS: Sergeant Bluff-Luton Sioux City East
KMALAND SWIMMING SCOREBOARD
BOYS: Sioux City Spartans 120 Lewis Central 50