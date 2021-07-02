KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Lewis Central 10 Shenandoah 0 (Game 1)

Lewis Central 10 Shenandoah 0 (Game 2)

Clarinda 11 Harlan 5 (Game 1)

Harlan 12 Clarinda 1 (Game 2)

Atlantic 5 Red Oak 0 (Game 1)

Atlantic 6 Red Oak 4 (Game 2)

Kuemper Catholic 9 Glenwood 4 (Game 1)

Glenwood 11 Kuemper Catholic 6 (Game 2)

Denison-Schleswig 10 Creston 3 (Game 1)

Denison-Schleswig 10 Creston 0 (Game 2)

Corner Conference 

East Mills 3 Fremont-Mills 1

Griswold 21 Essex 8

Sidney 4 Stanton 1

Western Iowa Conference

Missouri Valley 8 Treynor 4

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Lenox 23 Bedford 13

Mount Ayr 11 Southwest Valley 0

Southeast Warren 10 Wayne 3

Central Decatur 8 East Union 3

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City East 21 Thomas Jefferson 0 (Game 1)

Sioux City East 22 Thomas Jefferson 0 (Game 2)

Sioux City West 11 Abraham Lincoln 1 (Game 1)

Sioux City West 5 Abraham Lincoln 2 (Game 2)

Bishop Heelan Catholic 7 LeMars 0 (Game 1)

LeMars 1 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0 (Game 2)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 8 Sioux City North 4 (Game 1)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 13 Sioux City North 3 (Game 2)

Bluegrass Conference 

Lamoni 6 Ankeny Christian 5

Melcher-Dallas 21 Seymour 1

Moravia 11 Orient-Macksburg 1

Mormon Trail 11 Murray 1

Twin Cedars at Moulton-Udell

Non-Conference 

St. Albert 5 Nodaway Valley 3

IKM-Manning 15 South Central Calhoun 13

Logan-Magnolia 11 Woodbine 8

Audubon 11 ACGC 1

CAM 13 Riverside 3

Tri-Center 11 Boyer Valley 10

Coon Rapids-Bayard 11 Southeast Valley 1

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Lewis Central 5 Shenandoah 3 (Game 1)

Lewis Central 12 Shenandoah 0 (Game 2)

Harlan 8 Clarinda 0 (Game 1)

Harlan 8 Clarinda 0 (Game 2)

Atlantic 13 Red Oak 0 (Game 1)

Atlantic 12 Red Oak 0 (Game 2)

Kuemper Catholic 9 Glenwood 4 (Game 1)

Kuemper Catholic 7 Glenwood 5 — 9 inn (Game 2)

Denison-Schleswig 7 Creston 5 (Game 1)

Creston 10 Denison-Schleswig 3 (Game 2)

Corner Conference 

Fremont-Mills 20 East Mills 1

Griswold 13 Essex 1

Stanton 6 Sidney 3

Western Iowa Conference Tournament 

Underwood 7 Audubon 0 

Logan-Magnolia 7 AHSTW 6 — 8 inn

Championship: Logan-Magnolia 7 Underwood 2

Western Iowa Conference 

Riverside 1 Tri-Center 0

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Lenox 12 Bedford 0

Mount Ayr 14 Southwest Valley 0

East Union 7 Central Decatur 6

Wayne 7 Southeast Warren 6

Rolling Valley Conference 

Woodbine 6 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 4

Missouri River Conference 

LeMars 5 Thomas Jefferson 2

Sioux City North 9 Abraham Lincoln 5 (Game 1)

Sioux City North 14 Abraham Lincoln 2 (Game 2)

Sioux City East 6 Bishop Heelan Catholic 5 (Game 1)

Bishop Heelan Catholic 14 Sioux City East 13 — 8 inn (Game 2)

Bluegrass Conference 

Twin Cedars 12 Moravia 0

Melcher-Dallas 12 Seymour 2

Moravia 13 Orient-Macksburg 8 

Murray 13 Mormon Trail 1

Twin Cedars 14 Moulton-Udell 0

Non-Conference

Grand View Christian 4 Coon Rapids-Bayard 2

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.