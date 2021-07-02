KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Lewis Central 10 Shenandoah 0 (Game 1)
Lewis Central 10 Shenandoah 0 (Game 2)
Clarinda 11 Harlan 5 (Game 1)
Harlan 12 Clarinda 1 (Game 2)
Atlantic 5 Red Oak 0 (Game 1)
Atlantic 6 Red Oak 4 (Game 2)
Kuemper Catholic 9 Glenwood 4 (Game 1)
Glenwood 11 Kuemper Catholic 6 (Game 2)
Denison-Schleswig 10 Creston 3 (Game 1)
Denison-Schleswig 10 Creston 0 (Game 2)
Corner Conference
East Mills 3 Fremont-Mills 1
Griswold 21 Essex 8
Sidney 4 Stanton 1
Western Iowa Conference
Missouri Valley 8 Treynor 4
Pride of Iowa Conference
Lenox 23 Bedford 13
Mount Ayr 11 Southwest Valley 0
Southeast Warren 10 Wayne 3
Central Decatur 8 East Union 3
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City East 21 Thomas Jefferson 0 (Game 1)
Sioux City East 22 Thomas Jefferson 0 (Game 2)
Sioux City West 11 Abraham Lincoln 1 (Game 1)
Sioux City West 5 Abraham Lincoln 2 (Game 2)
Bishop Heelan Catholic 7 LeMars 0 (Game 1)
LeMars 1 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0 (Game 2)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 8 Sioux City North 4 (Game 1)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 13 Sioux City North 3 (Game 2)
Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni 6 Ankeny Christian 5
Melcher-Dallas 21 Seymour 1
Moravia 11 Orient-Macksburg 1
Mormon Trail 11 Murray 1
Twin Cedars at Moulton-Udell
Non-Conference
St. Albert 5 Nodaway Valley 3
IKM-Manning 15 South Central Calhoun 13
Logan-Magnolia 11 Woodbine 8
Audubon 11 ACGC 1
CAM 13 Riverside 3
Tri-Center 11 Boyer Valley 10
Coon Rapids-Bayard 11 Southeast Valley 1
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Lewis Central 5 Shenandoah 3 (Game 1)
Lewis Central 12 Shenandoah 0 (Game 2)
Harlan 8 Clarinda 0 (Game 1)
Harlan 8 Clarinda 0 (Game 2)
Atlantic 13 Red Oak 0 (Game 1)
Atlantic 12 Red Oak 0 (Game 2)
Kuemper Catholic 9 Glenwood 4 (Game 1)
Kuemper Catholic 7 Glenwood 5 — 9 inn (Game 2)
Denison-Schleswig 7 Creston 5 (Game 1)
Creston 10 Denison-Schleswig 3 (Game 2)
Corner Conference
Fremont-Mills 20 East Mills 1
Griswold 13 Essex 1
Stanton 6 Sidney 3
Western Iowa Conference Tournament
Underwood 7 Audubon 0
Logan-Magnolia 7 AHSTW 6 — 8 inn
Championship: Logan-Magnolia 7 Underwood 2
Western Iowa Conference
Riverside 1 Tri-Center 0
Pride of Iowa Conference
Lenox 12 Bedford 0
Mount Ayr 14 Southwest Valley 0
East Union 7 Central Decatur 6
Wayne 7 Southeast Warren 6
Rolling Valley Conference
Woodbine 6 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 4
Missouri River Conference
LeMars 5 Thomas Jefferson 2
Sioux City North 9 Abraham Lincoln 5 (Game 1)
Sioux City North 14 Abraham Lincoln 2 (Game 2)
Sioux City East 6 Bishop Heelan Catholic 5 (Game 1)
Bishop Heelan Catholic 14 Sioux City East 13 — 8 inn (Game 2)
Bluegrass Conference
Twin Cedars 12 Moravia 0
Melcher-Dallas 12 Seymour 2
Moravia 13 Orient-Macksburg 8
Murray 13 Mormon Trail 1
Twin Cedars 14 Moulton-Udell 0
Non-Conference
Grand View Christian 4 Coon Rapids-Bayard 2