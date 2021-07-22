STATE TOURNAMENT SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Class 1A State Tournament
3rd Place: Southeast Warren 4 Wayne 0
Championship: Newell-Fonda 4 Lisbon 1
Class 2A State Tournament
3rd Place: Central Springs 12 Wilton 1
Championship: North Linn 2 Earlham 1
