KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Harlan 11 Denison-Schleswig 3
Pride of Iowa Conference
Central Decatur 8 Bedford 4
Missouri River Conference
Bishop Heelan Catholic 6 Abraham Lincoln 1 (Game 1)
Bishop Heelan Catholic 7 Abraham Lincoln 1 (Game 2)
Sioux City North swept Thomas Jefferson
LeMars 14 Sioux City East 1 (Game 1)
Sioux City East 15 LeMars 5 (Game 2)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10 Sioux City West 2 (Game 1)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 18 Sioux City West 8 (Game 2)
Bluegrass Conference
Orient-Macksburg 14 Diagonal 4
Seymour 10 Moulton-Udell 0
Non-Conference
Shenandoah 5 Fremont-Mills 3
Clarinda 23 Riverside 4
Lenox 8 Red Oak 2
Glenwood 4 Underwood 2
Lewis Central 11 Tri-Center 2
Atlantic 12 Missouri Valley 0
Kuemper Catholic 12 Glidden-Ralston 2
Knoxville 8 Creston 6
Woodbine 14 East Mills 1
Earlham 5 Audubon 0
Logan-Magnolia 18 West Harrison 0
Albia 2 Wayne 1
Nodaway Valley 12 West Central Valley 3
Bondurant-Farrar 5 Martensdale-St. Marys 4
Clarke 6 Southeast Warren 4
CAM 6 Southwest Valley 0
Panorama 10 Boyer Valley 3
West Monona 11 Whiting 0
Collins-Maxwell 3 Twin Cedars 1
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Atlantic 9 Glenwood 5
Pride of Iowa Conference
Central Decatur 13 Bedford 6
Central Decatur 26 Bedford 5
Missouri River Conference
Thomas Jefferson 19 Sioux City North 16 (Game 1)
Thomas Jefferson 12 Sioux City North 2 (Game 2)
Sioux City East 8 LeMars 2 (Game 1)
Sioux City East 11 LeMars 1 (Game 2)
Sioux City West 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0 (Game 1)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 9 Sioux City West 1 (Game 2)
Non-Conference
Shenandoah 11 Fremont-Mills 1
Underwood 10 Clarinda 0
Winterset 11 Creston 0
Lenox 8 East Mills 7
Nodaway Valley 11 Stanton 0
Earlham 7 Audubon 3
Lamoni 12 Wayne 1
Martensdale-St. Marys 11 Pleasantville 1