KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Harlan 11 Denison-Schleswig 3

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Central Decatur 8 Bedford 4

Missouri River Conference 

Bishop Heelan Catholic 6 Abraham Lincoln 1 (Game 1)

Bishop Heelan Catholic 7 Abraham Lincoln 1 (Game 2)

Sioux City North swept Thomas Jefferson

LeMars 14 Sioux City East 1 (Game 1)

Sioux City East 15 LeMars 5 (Game 2)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10 Sioux City West 2 (Game 1)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 18 Sioux City West 8 (Game 2)

Bluegrass Conference 

Orient-Macksburg 14 Diagonal 4

Seymour 10 Moulton-Udell 0

Non-Conference  

Shenandoah 5 Fremont-Mills 3

Clarinda 23 Riverside 4

Lenox 8 Red Oak 2

Glenwood 4 Underwood 2

Lewis Central 11 Tri-Center 2

Atlantic 12 Missouri Valley 0

Kuemper Catholic 12 Glidden-Ralston 2

Knoxville 8 Creston 6

Woodbine 14 East Mills 1

Earlham 5 Audubon 0

Logan-Magnolia 18 West Harrison 0

Albia 2 Wayne 1

Nodaway Valley 12 West Central Valley 3

Bondurant-Farrar 5 Martensdale-St. Marys 4

Clarke 6 Southeast Warren 4

CAM 6 Southwest Valley 0

Panorama 10 Boyer Valley 3

West Monona 11 Whiting 0

Collins-Maxwell 3 Twin Cedars 1

KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Atlantic 9 Glenwood 5

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Central Decatur 13 Bedford 6

Central Decatur 26 Bedford 5

Missouri River Conference 

Thomas Jefferson 19 Sioux City North 16 (Game 1)

Thomas Jefferson 12 Sioux City North 2 (Game 2)

Sioux City East 8 LeMars 2 (Game 1)

Sioux City East 11 LeMars 1 (Game 2)

Sioux City West 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0 (Game 1)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 9 Sioux City West 1 (Game 2)

Non-Conference

Shenandoah 11 Fremont-Mills 1

Underwood 10 Clarinda 0

Winterset 11 Creston 0

Lenox 8 East Mills 7 

Nodaway Valley 11 Stanton 0

Earlham 7 Audubon 3

Lamoni 12 Wayne 1

Martensdale-St. Marys 11 Pleasantville 1