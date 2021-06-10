Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. High 86F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.