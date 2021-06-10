KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Shenandoah 4 Creston 2

Glenwood 8 Clarinda 2

Lewis Central 12 Atlantic 2

St. Albert 10 Harlan 4

Denison-Schleswig 3 Kuemper Catholic 1

Western Iowa Conference 

Riverside 5 Missouri Valley 3

Underwood 10 IKM-Manning 4

Audubon 6 AHSTW 5

Tri-Center 14 Logan-Magnolia 4

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City West 17 Thomas Jefferson 1 (Game 1)

Sioux City West 16 Thomas Jefferson 0 (Game 2)

Sioux City North 13 Abraham Lincoln 8 (Game 1)

Abraham Lincoln 10 Sioux City North 6 (Game 2)

Sioux City East 9 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0 (Game 1)

Sioux City East 8 Bishop Heelan Catholic 1 (Game 2)

LeMars 5 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4 (Game 1)

LeMars 12 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0 (Game 2)

Bluegrass Conference 

Moravia 20 Orient-Macksburg 0

Mormon Trail 6 Murray 4

Twin Cedars 14 Moulton-Udell 0

Ankeny Christian 4 Lamoni 3

Melcher-Dallas at Seymour 

Non-Conference 

Stanton 13 East Union 12

Kingsley-Pierson 8 Treynor 1

Lenox 10 CAM 9 — 9 inn

Davis County 14 Central Decatur 4

Martensdale-St. Marys 25 Des Moines North 0

Panorama 12 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 0

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Creston 14 Shenandoah 1

Clarinda 15 Glenwood 3

Atlantic 13 Lewis Central 0

Harlan 10 St. Albert 0

Kuemper Catholic 11 Denison-Schleswig 2

Western Iowa Conference 

Riverside 4 Missouri Valley 3

Underwood 13 IKM-Manning 1

AHSTW 8 Audubon 4

Logan-Magnolia 7 Tri-Center 1

Rolling Valley Conference 

Boyer Valley 3 Ar-We-Va 2

Missouri River Conference 

Game 1: Thomas Jefferson 6 Sioux City West 2 

Game 2: Thomas Jefferson 13 Sioux City West 10 

Game 1: Sioux City North 12 Abraham Lincoln 5

Game 2: Abraham Lincoln 13 Sioux City North 3 

Game 1: Bishop Heelan Catholic 10 Sioux City East 5

Game 2: Bishop Heelan 18 Sioux City East 5 

Game 1: LeMars 8 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0

Game 2: LeMars 13 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4 

Bluegrass Conference 

Moravia at Orient-Macksburg

Murray 12 Mormon-Trail 0 

Twin Cedars 14 Moulton-Udell 0 

Lamoni 10 Diagonal 0 

Melcher-Dallas 6 Seymour 1

Non-Conference 

Stanton 3 East Union 2

West Harrison 3 Fremont-Mills 0

Nodaway Valley 12 Griswold 7

Southwest Valley 21 Essex 11

Lenox 5 CAM 3

Southeast Warren 14 Colfax-Mingo 0

Wayne 8 PCM 0

Greene County 12 Glidden-Ralston 0

River Valley 19 Whiting 3

