KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah 4 Creston 2
Glenwood 8 Clarinda 2
Lewis Central 12 Atlantic 2
St. Albert 10 Harlan 4
Denison-Schleswig 3 Kuemper Catholic 1
Western Iowa Conference
Riverside 5 Missouri Valley 3
Underwood 10 IKM-Manning 4
Audubon 6 AHSTW 5
Tri-Center 14 Logan-Magnolia 4
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City West 17 Thomas Jefferson 1 (Game 1)
Sioux City West 16 Thomas Jefferson 0 (Game 2)
Sioux City North 13 Abraham Lincoln 8 (Game 1)
Abraham Lincoln 10 Sioux City North 6 (Game 2)
Sioux City East 9 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0 (Game 1)
Sioux City East 8 Bishop Heelan Catholic 1 (Game 2)
LeMars 5 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4 (Game 1)
LeMars 12 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0 (Game 2)
Bluegrass Conference
Moravia 20 Orient-Macksburg 0
Mormon Trail 6 Murray 4
Twin Cedars 14 Moulton-Udell 0
Ankeny Christian 4 Lamoni 3
Melcher-Dallas at Seymour
Non-Conference
Stanton 13 East Union 12
Kingsley-Pierson 8 Treynor 1
Lenox 10 CAM 9 — 9 inn
Davis County 14 Central Decatur 4
Martensdale-St. Marys 25 Des Moines North 0
Panorama 12 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 0
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Creston 14 Shenandoah 1
Clarinda 15 Glenwood 3
Atlantic 13 Lewis Central 0
Harlan 10 St. Albert 0
Kuemper Catholic 11 Denison-Schleswig 2
Western Iowa Conference
Riverside 4 Missouri Valley 3
Underwood 13 IKM-Manning 1
AHSTW 8 Audubon 4
Logan-Magnolia 7 Tri-Center 1
Rolling Valley Conference
Boyer Valley 3 Ar-We-Va 2
Missouri River Conference
Game 1: Thomas Jefferson 6 Sioux City West 2
Game 2: Thomas Jefferson 13 Sioux City West 10
Game 1: Sioux City North 12 Abraham Lincoln 5
Game 2: Abraham Lincoln 13 Sioux City North 3
Game 1: Bishop Heelan Catholic 10 Sioux City East 5
Game 2: Bishop Heelan 18 Sioux City East 5
Game 1: LeMars 8 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0
Game 2: LeMars 13 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4
Bluegrass Conference
Moravia at Orient-Macksburg
Murray 12 Mormon-Trail 0
Twin Cedars 14 Moulton-Udell 0
Lamoni 10 Diagonal 0
Melcher-Dallas 6 Seymour 1
Non-Conference
Stanton 3 East Union 2
West Harrison 3 Fremont-Mills 0
Nodaway Valley 12 Griswold 7
Southwest Valley 21 Essex 11
Lenox 5 CAM 3
Southeast Warren 14 Colfax-Mingo 0
Wayne 8 PCM 0
Greene County 12 Glidden-Ralston 0
River Valley 19 Whiting 3