KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Clarinda 6 Shenandoah 0

Red Oak 1 Creston 0

Lewis Central 7 St. Albert 1

Harlan 7 Kuemper Catholic 6

Atlantic 10 Denison-Schleswig 9 — 8 inn

Western Iowa Conference 

Missouri Valley 10 IKM-Manning 3

Treynor 8 AHSTW 1

AHSTW 5 Treynor 4 

Underwood 12 Audubon 5

Tri-Center 13 Riverside 0

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Central Decatur 1 Lenox 0

Bedford 15 Mount Ayr 7

Nodaway Valley 10 Southwest Valley 7

Southeast Warren 10 East Union 3

Martensdale-St. Marys 9 Wayne 3

Rolling Valley Conference 

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 7 CAM 5

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln 7 Thomas Jefferson 0

Abraham Lincoln 5 Thomas Jefferson 4

Sioux City North 6 LeMars 2

LeMars 5 Sioux City North 3

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6 Sioux City East 3

Sioux City East 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5 — 9 inn

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City West

Bluegrass Conference 

Moravia 15 Melcher-Dallas 0

Ankeny Christian 15 Moulton-Udell 0

Non-Conference 

Coon Rapids-Bayard 17 Southeast Valley 0

Grand View Christian 13 Murray 1

Chariton 7 Twin Cedars 0

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Shenandoah 5 Clarinda 3 — 8 inn

Creston 12 Red Oak 0

Lewis Central 7 St. Albert 6

St. Albert 9 Lewis Central 4

Kuemper Catholic 8 Harlan 4

Atlantic 9 Denison-Schleswig 5

Corner Conference 

Fremont-Mills 14 Sidney 0

Western Iowa Conference 

Missouri Valley 10 IKM-Manning 2

Treynor 9 AHSTW 8 

Audubon 10 Underwood 0

Riverside 17 Tri-Center 2

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Lenox 12 Central Decatur 11

Mount Ayr 12 Bedford 0

Nodaway Valley 12 Southwest Valley 2

Southeast Warren 10 East Union 0

Martensdale-St. Marys 8 Wayne 2

Rolling Valley Conference 

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 12 CAM 0

Missouri River Conference 

LeMars 12 Sioux City North 5 

LeMars 5 Sioux City North 1

Sioux City East 8 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10 Sioux City East 4

Bishop Heelan Catholic 17 Sioux City West 5

Bishop Heelan Catholic 18 Sioux City West 4

Bluegrass Conference 

Melcher-Dallas 15 Moravia 13

Lamoni 13 Mormon Trail 0

Twin Cedars 9 Orient-Macksburg 1

Seymour 5 Murray 4

Non-Conference 

Westwood 15 West Harrison 3

MVAOCOU 13 Boyer Valley 3

