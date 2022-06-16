KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Clarinda 6 Shenandoah 5 — 6 inn
Creston 6 Red Oak 3
Lewis Central 14 St. Albert 4
Denison-Schleswig 11 Atlantic 8
Harlan 16 Kuemper Catholic 5
Western Iowa Conference
Missouri Valley 5 IKM-Manning 4
Tri-Center 8 Riverside 0 — 5 inn
Treynor 3 AHSTW 2
Underwood 5 Audubon 2
Pride of Iowa Conference
Mount Ayr 13 Bedford 2
Nodaway Valley 6 Southwest Valley 0
Lenox 5 Central Decatur 3 — 8 inn
Southeast Warren 13 East Union 1
Wayne at Martensdale-St. Marys
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM 4 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 3
Glidden-Ralston 14 Whiting 9
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 17 Thomas Jefferson 2
Bishop Heelan 11 Sioux City West 1
Bishop Heelan 9 Sioux City West 3
LeMars at Sioux City North (DH) (MISSING)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 19 Sioux City East 8
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 8 Sioux City East 4
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5 Sioux City East 4
Bluegrass Conference
Melcher-Dallas 5 Twin Cedars 2
Lamoni 6 Moravia 2
Seymour at Moulton-Udell (MISSING)
Orient-Macksburg at Murray (MISSING)
Ankeny Christian 4 Mormon Trail 2
Non-Conference
Coon Rapids-Bayard 11 Stanton 5
Woodbine 11 East Mills 0
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah 3 Clarinda 2
Creston 13 Red Oak 1
Lewis Central 5 St. Albert 1
Kuemper Catholic 7 Harlan 3
Atlantic 8 Denison-Schleswig 2
Western Iowa Conference
Tri-Center 16 Riverside 14
Missouri Valley 9 IKM-Manning 2
Treynor AHSTW (MISSING)
Underwood 2 Audubon 1
Pride of Iowa Conference
Mount Ayr 12 Bedford 1
Southwest Valley 8 Nodaway Valley 7
Central Decatur 10 Lenox 0
Southeast Warren 16 East Union 0
Martensdale-St. Marys 2 Wayne 1 — 8 inn
Rolling Valley Conference
Glidden-Ralston 12 Whiting 1
Glidden-Ralston 6 Whiting 0
Exira/EHK 12 CAM 1
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 7 Thomas Jefferson 4
Abraham Lincoln Thomas Jefferson (suspended in top of the 3rd, TJ up 6-1)
Bishop Heelan Catholic 14 Sioux City West 2
Bishop Heelan Catholic 17 Sioux City West 5
LeMars 4 Sioux City North 2
LeMars 20 Sioux City North 1
Sioux City East 5 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4
Sioux City East 3 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 8 Sioux City East 4
Bluegrass Conference
Twin Cedars 12 Melcher-Dallas 0
Lamoni 8 Moravia 5
Murray 12 Orient-Macksburg 1
Murray 12 Orient-Macksburg 11
Diagonal at Mormon Trail (MISSING)
Seymour 8 Moulton-Udell 7
Non-Conference
Woodbine 14 East Mills 0
MVAOCOU 12 Boyer Valley 5
Westwood 18 West Harrison 3