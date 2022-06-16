KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Clarinda 6 Shenandoah 5 — 6 inn

Creston 6 Red Oak 3

Lewis Central 14 St. Albert 4

Denison-Schleswig 11 Atlantic 8

Harlan 16 Kuemper Catholic 5

Western Iowa Conference 

Missouri Valley 5 IKM-Manning 4

Tri-Center 8 Riverside 0 — 5 inn

Treynor 3 AHSTW 2 

Underwood 5 Audubon 2

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Mount Ayr 13 Bedford 2

Nodaway Valley 6 Southwest Valley 0

Lenox 5 Central Decatur 3 — 8 inn

Southeast Warren 13 East Union 1

Wayne at Martensdale-St. Marys

Rolling Valley Conference 

CAM 4 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 3

Glidden-Ralston 14 Whiting 9

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln 17 Thomas Jefferson 2

Bishop Heelan 11 Sioux City West 1

Bishop Heelan 9 Sioux City West 3

LeMars at Sioux City North (DH) (MISSING) 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 19 Sioux City East 8

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 8 Sioux City East 4

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5 Sioux City East 4

Bluegrass Conference 

Melcher-Dallas 5 Twin Cedars 2

Lamoni 6 Moravia 2

Seymour at Moulton-Udell (MISSING)

Orient-Macksburg at Murray (MISSING) 

Ankeny Christian 4 Mormon Trail 2

Non-Conference 

Coon Rapids-Bayard 11 Stanton 5

Woodbine 11 East Mills 0

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Shenandoah 3 Clarinda 2

Creston 13 Red Oak 1

Lewis Central 5 St. Albert 1

Kuemper Catholic 7 Harlan 3

Atlantic 8 Denison-Schleswig 2

Western Iowa Conference 

Tri-Center 16 Riverside 14

Missouri Valley 9 IKM-Manning 2

Treynor AHSTW (MISSING)

Underwood 2 Audubon 1

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Mount Ayr 12 Bedford 1

Southwest Valley 8 Nodaway Valley 7

Central Decatur 10 Lenox 0

Southeast Warren 16 East Union 0

Martensdale-St. Marys 2 Wayne 1 — 8 inn

Rolling Valley Conference 

Glidden-Ralston 12 Whiting 1

Glidden-Ralston 6 Whiting 0

Exira/EHK 12 CAM 1

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln 7 Thomas Jefferson 4

Abraham Lincoln Thomas Jefferson (suspended in top of the 3rd, TJ up 6-1)

Bishop Heelan Catholic 14 Sioux City West 2

Bishop Heelan Catholic 17 Sioux City West 5

LeMars 4 Sioux City North 2

LeMars 20 Sioux City North 1

Sioux City East 5 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4

Sioux City East 3 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 8 Sioux City East 4

Bluegrass Conference 

Twin Cedars 12 Melcher-Dallas 0

Lamoni 8 Moravia 5

Murray 12 Orient-Macksburg 1

Murray 12 Orient-Macksburg 11

Diagonal at Mormon Trail (MISSING)

Seymour 8 Moulton-Udell 7

Non-Conference 

Woodbine 14 East Mills 0

MVAOCOU 12 Boyer Valley 5

Westwood 18 West Harrison 3

