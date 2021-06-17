KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Clarinda 12 Shenandoah 0
Creston 10 Red Oak 4
St. Albert 14 Lewis Central 5
Kuemper Catholic 9 Harlan 6
Denison-Schleswig 9 Atlantic 0
Western Iowa Conference
Logan-Magnolia 11 Missouri Valley 0
IKM-Manning 8 Riverside 5
Tri-Center 14 Treynor 2
Underwood 15 AHSTW 3
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 18 Thomas Jefferson 8 (Game 1)
Abraham Lincoln 13 Thomas Jefferson 2 (Game 2)
Sioux City North 11 LeMars 1 (Game 1)
Sioux City North 6 LeMars 1 (Game 2)
Sioux City East 15 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2 (Game 1)
Sioux City East 7 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2 (Game 2)
Bishop Heelan Catholic 7 Sioux City West 1 (Game 1)
Bishop Heelan Catholic 9 Sioux City West 0 (Game 2)
Bluegrass Conference
Ankeny Christian 5 Mormon Trail 0
Lamoni 3 Moravia 2
Murray 11 Orient-Macksburg 1 (Game 1)
Murray 16 Orient-Macksburg 0 (Game 2)
Moulton-Udell at Seymour
Twin Cedars 12 Melcher-Dallas 6
Non-Conference
Stanton 4 Bedford 3
Woodbine 9 East Mills 0
Coon Rapids-Bayard 14 Audubon 4
CAM 19 East Union 6
Wayne 13 Grand View Christian 9
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah 16 Clarinda 11 — 8 inn
Creston 10 Red Oak 5
Lewis Central 6 St. Albert 4
Harlan 5 Kuemper Catholic 3
Denison-Schleswig 3 Atlantic 2
Western Iowa Conference
Logan-Magnolia 10 Missouri Valley 0
Riverside 11 IKM-Manning 1
Treynor 8 Tri-Center 2
Underwood 4 AHSTW 0
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 7 Thomas Jefferson 2 — 9 inn
LeMars 8 Sioux City North 5 (Game 1)
Sioux City North 3 LeMars 2 (Game 2)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 16 Sioux City East 6 (Game 1)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 12 Sioux City East 10 (Game 2)
Bishop Heelan Catholic 19 Sioux City West 1 (Game 1)
Bishop Heelan Catholic 18 Sioux City West 2 (Game 2)
Bluegrass Conference
Diagonal 10 Mormon Trail 6
Lamoni 4 Moravia 3 — 8 inn
Murray 3 Orient-Macksburg 2 (Game 1)
Murray 10 Orient-Macksburg 7 (Game 2)
Seymour 13 Moulton-Udell 1
Twin Cedars 3 Melcher-Dallas 1
Non-Conference
Woodbine 16 East Mills 3
Bedford 7 Stanton 5
Audubon 8 Coon Rapids-Bayard 0
CAM 5 East Union 3
River Valley 4 Ar-We-Va 3 — 9 inn
Westwood 7 West Harrison 5