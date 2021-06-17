KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Clarinda 12 Shenandoah 0

Creston 10 Red Oak 4

St. Albert 14 Lewis Central 5

Kuemper Catholic 9 Harlan 6

Denison-Schleswig 9 Atlantic 0

Western Iowa Conference 

Logan-Magnolia 11 Missouri Valley 0

IKM-Manning 8 Riverside 5

Tri-Center 14 Treynor 2

Underwood 15 AHSTW 3

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln 18 Thomas Jefferson 8 (Game 1)

Abraham Lincoln 13 Thomas Jefferson 2 (Game 2)

Sioux City North 11 LeMars 1 (Game 1)

Sioux City North 6 LeMars 1 (Game 2)

Sioux City East 15 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2 (Game 1)

Sioux City East 7 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2 (Game 2)

Bishop Heelan Catholic 7 Sioux City West 1 (Game 1)

Bishop Heelan Catholic 9 Sioux City West 0 (Game 2)

Bluegrass Conference 

Ankeny Christian 5 Mormon Trail 0

Lamoni 3 Moravia 2

Murray 11 Orient-Macksburg 1 (Game 1)

Murray 16 Orient-Macksburg 0 (Game 2)

Moulton-Udell at Seymour

Twin Cedars 12 Melcher-Dallas 6

Non-Conference 

Stanton 4 Bedford 3

Woodbine 9 East Mills 0 

Coon Rapids-Bayard 14 Audubon 4

CAM 19 East Union 6

Wayne 13 Grand View Christian 9

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Shenandoah 16 Clarinda 11 — 8 inn

Creston 10 Red Oak 5

Lewis Central 6 St. Albert 4

Harlan 5 Kuemper Catholic 3

Denison-Schleswig 3 Atlantic 2

Western Iowa Conference 

Logan-Magnolia 10 Missouri Valley 0

Riverside 11 IKM-Manning 1

Treynor 8 Tri-Center 2

Underwood 4 AHSTW 0

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln 7 Thomas Jefferson 2 — 9 inn

LeMars 8 Sioux City North 5 (Game 1)

Sioux City North 3 LeMars 2 (Game 2)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 16 Sioux City East 6 (Game 1)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 12 Sioux City East 10 (Game 2)

Bishop Heelan Catholic 19 Sioux City West 1 (Game 1)

Bishop Heelan Catholic 18 Sioux City West 2 (Game 2)

Bluegrass Conference 

Diagonal 10 Mormon Trail 6

Lamoni 4 Moravia 3 — 8 inn

Murray 3 Orient-Macksburg 2 (Game 1)

Murray 10 Orient-Macksburg 7 (Game 2)

Seymour 13 Moulton-Udell 1

Twin Cedars 3 Melcher-Dallas 1

Non-Conference 

Woodbine 16 East Mills 3

Bedford 7 Stanton 5

Audubon 8 Coon Rapids-Bayard 0

CAM 5 East Union 3

River Valley 4 Ar-We-Va 3 — 9 inn

Westwood 7 West Harrison 5

