KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference  

Shenandoah at Lewis Central PPD to July 1st

Atlantic 12 Clarinda 2

St. Albert 6 Red Oak 3

Harlan 3 Glenwood 0 -- 5 inn

Creston 6 Denison-Schleswig 1

Western Iowa Conference

IKM-Manning at Missouri Valley PPD to Friday

Tri-Center at Riverside PPD to June 24th

Underwood 5 Audubon 0 -- 5 inn

AHSTW at Treynor PPD to Friday

Pride of Iowa Conference

Martensdale-St. Marys 13 Nodaway Valley 0

Central Decatur 1 Lenox 0

Rolling Valley Conference

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 9 Boyer Valley 4

Missouri River Conference  

Thomas Jefferson vs. Abraham Lincoln (DH) PPD to Friday

Bishop Heelan Catholic 13 Sioux City West 0

Bishop Heelan Catholic 10 Sioux City West 0

LeMars 11 Sioux City North 1

LeMars 14 Sioux City North 7

Sioux City East at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (DH) PPD to June 24th

Bluegrass Conference

Twin Cedars 16 Melcher-Dallas 3 

Lamoni 3 Moravia 1

Diagonal at Mormon Trail

Seymour 13 Moulton-Udell 0

Murray 13 Orient-Macksburg 12

Non-Conference

Bedford 10 Stanton 7

East Union 5 CAM 2

Westwood at West Harrison PPD TBD

KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference   

Shenandoah at Lewis Central PPD to July 1st

Clarinda 12 Atlantic 3

St. Albert 17 Red Oak 1

Harlan 11 Glenwood 5

Creston at Denison-Schleswig Suspended

Western Iowa Conference

IKM-Manning at Missouri Valley PPD to Friday

Tri-Center at Riverside PPD to June 24th

Underwood 2 Audubon 1 — 5 inn

AHSTW at Treynor PPD to Friday

Pride of Iowa Conference

Martensdale-St. Marys 10 Nodaway Valley 3

Central Decatur 10 Lenox 0

Rolling Valley Conference

Boyer Valley 10 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 6

Missouri River Conference  

Thomas Jefferson 10 Abraham Lincoln 2

Sioux City West 5 Bishop Heelan Catholic 1 -- 9 inn

Bishop Heelan Catholic 12 Sioux City West 2

LeMars 10 Sioux City North 8

LeMars 8 Sioux City North 5

Sioux City East at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (DH) PPD to Friday

Bluegrass Conference

Twin Cedars 7 Melcher-Dallas 4

Lamoni 13 Moravia 1

Ankeny Christian 22 Mormon Trail 8

Seymour 5 Moulton-Udell 2

Murray 14 Orient-Macksburg 4

Non-Conference

Coon Rapids-Bayard 5 Kuemper Catholic 3

Stanton 11 Bedford 5

CAM 20 East Union 0