KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Iowa Boys State Soccer Semifinals
Class 1A: Gladbrook-Reinbeck 3 Des Moines Christian 2
Class 1A: Western Christian 2 Regina Catholic 1 (2 OT/PKs)
Class 2A: Assumption 3 Nevada 2
Class 2A: Gilbert 2 Bishop Heelan Catholic 1
Class 3A: Norwalk 1 Des Moines Hoover 0
Class 3A: Iowa City Liberty 2 Marion 0
Class 4A: Johnston 3 Ankeny Centennial 1
Class 4A: Iowa City West 3 Dowling Catholic 0
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah 12 Red Oak 8
Denison-Schleswig 11 Harlan 0
Western Iowa Conference
Treynor 14 Tri-Center 0
AHSTW 13 Underwood 3
Missouri Valley 4 Logan-Magnolia 1
Pride of Iowa Conference
Nodaway Valley 12 Bedford 0
Southeast Warren 12 Lenox 0
Southwest Valley 5 Mount Ayr 1
Missouri River Conference
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 13 Abraham Lincoln 0
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 16 Abraham Lincoln 0
Thomas Jefferson 11 Bishop Heelan Catholic 2
Thomas Jefferson 6 Bishop Heelan Catholic 5
Sioux City North 8 Sioux City East 5
Sioux City East 14 Sioux City North 3
LeMars 11 Sioux City West 1
LeMars 19 Sioux City West 7
Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni 13 Orient-Macksburg 12
Moravia 21 Moulton-Udell 5
Non-Conference
Kuemper Catholic at Ridge View
Griswold 12 Boyer Valley 0
Audubon 4 Coon Rapids-Bayard 3 — 10 inn
River Valley 12 Ar-We-Va 0
West Monona 16 West Harrison 1
KMALAND TENNIS SCOREBOARD
Iowa Boys Team State Tournament
Class 1A Championship: Cedar Rapids Xavier 5 Pella 1
Class 2A Championship: Iowa City West 5 Waukee Northwest 2
Class 1A Consolation: Wahlert Catholic 5 Decorah 3
Class 2A Consolation: Pleasant Valley 5 Linn-Mar 3