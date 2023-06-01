KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Iowa Boys State Soccer Semifinals 

Class 1A: Gladbrook-Reinbeck 3 Des Moines Christian 2

Class 1A: Western Christian 2 Regina Catholic 1 (2 OT/PKs)

Class 2A: Assumption 3 Nevada 2

Class 2A: Gilbert 2 Bishop Heelan Catholic 1

Class 3A: Norwalk 1 Des Moines Hoover 0

Class 3A: Iowa City Liberty 2 Marion 0

Class 4A: Johnston 3 Ankeny Centennial 1

Class 4A: Iowa City West 3 Dowling Catholic 0

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Shenandoah 12 Red Oak 8

Denison-Schleswig 11 Harlan 0

Western Iowa Conference 

Treynor 14 Tri-Center 0

AHSTW 13 Underwood 3

Missouri Valley 4 Logan-Magnolia 1

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Nodaway Valley 12 Bedford 0

Southeast Warren 12 Lenox 0

Southwest Valley 5 Mount Ayr 1

Missouri River Conference 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 13 Abraham Lincoln 0

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 16 Abraham Lincoln 0

Thomas Jefferson 11 Bishop Heelan Catholic 2

Thomas Jefferson 6 Bishop Heelan Catholic 5

Sioux City North 8 Sioux City East 5

Sioux City East 14 Sioux City North 3

LeMars 11 Sioux City West 1

LeMars 19 Sioux City West 7

Bluegrass Conference 

Lamoni 13 Orient-Macksburg 12

Moravia 21 Moulton-Udell 5

Non-Conference 

Kuemper Catholic at Ridge View

Griswold 12 Boyer Valley 0

Audubon 4 Coon Rapids-Bayard 3 — 10 inn

River Valley 12 Ar-We-Va 0

West Monona 16 West Harrison 1

KMALAND TENNIS SCOREBOARD

Iowa Boys Team State Tournament 

Class 1A Championship: Cedar Rapids Xavier 5 Pella 1

Class 2A Championship: Iowa City West 5 Waukee Northwest 2

Class 1A Consolation: Wahlert Catholic 5 Decorah 3

Class 2A Consolation: Pleasant Valley 5 Linn-Mar 3

