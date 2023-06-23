KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Creston 12 Clarinda 7
Glenwood 9 Red Oak 6
Harlan 15 Atlantic 12 — 9 inn
Lewis Central 5 Denison-Schleswig 3
Corner Conference Tournament
Sidney 7 Griswold 3
Fremont-Mills 12 Sidney 2
East Mills 17 Essex 1
Stanton 8 East Mills 5
Western Iowa Conference
Underwood 9 Treynor 7
Logan-Magnolia 5 AHSTW 0
Audubon 7 IKM-Manning 5
Tri-Center 8 Missouri Valley 5
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford 8 Southwest Valley 6
Lenox 13 Nodaway Valley 3
Martensdale-St. Marys 14 Mount Ayr 2
Central Decatur 9 East Union 0
Southeast Warren 17 Wayne 4
Rolling Valley Conference
Boyer Valley 10 Ar-We-Va 2
West Harrison 13 CAM 4
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City East 15 Abraham Lincoln 1
Sioux City East 18 Abraham Lincoln 5
LeMars 5 Thomas Jefferson 4
LeMars 10 Thomas Jefferson 8
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2 Bishop Heelan Catholic 1 — 10 inn
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5 Bishop Heelan Catholic 4
Sioux City North 19 Sioux City West 3
Sioux City North 2 Sioux City West 1
Bluegrass Conference
Murray 10 Melcher-Dallas 7
Murray 12 Melcher-Dallas 8
Moravia 15 Moulton-Udell 0
Twin Cedars 10 Mormon Trail 9
Twin Cedars 6 Mormon Trail 4
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Clarinda 7 Creston 4
Glenwood 7 Red Oak 0
Atlantic 11 Harlan 1
Denison-Schleswig 9 Lewis Central 5
Corner Conference Tournament
Stanton 5 East Mills 1
Griswold 9 Stanton 0
Essex 13 Sidney 2
Fremont-Mills 7 Essex 5
Western Iowa Conference
Treynor 8 Underwood 1
Logan-Magnolia 4 AHSTW 1
Audubon 5 IKM-Manning 4
Missouri Valley 10 Tri-Center 0
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southwest Valley 13 Bedford 5
Nodaway Valley 8 Lenox 7
Martensdale-St. Marys 10 Mount Ayr 0
Central Decatur 9 East Union 8
East Union 15 Central Decatur 5
Southeast Warren 5 Wayne 3
Rolling Valley Conference
Ar-We-Va 12 Boyer Valley 0
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City East 16 Abraham Lincoln 11
Sioux City East 13 Abraham Lincoln 3
LeMars 13 Thomas Jefferson 1
LeMars 7 Thomas Jefferson 2
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10 Bishop Heelan Catholic 5
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 16 Bishop Heelan Catholic 6
Sioux City North 12 Sioux City West 0
Sioux City North 10 Sioux City West 0
Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni 3 Orient-Macksburg 2
Murray 14 Melcher-Dallas 2
Murray 21 Melcher-Dallas 6
Twin Cedars 12 Mormon Trail 0
Twin Cedars 14 Mormon Trail 0
Moravia 23 Moulton-Udell 0
Non-Conference
Shenandoah 11 Riverside 2
Greene County 11 Kuemper Catholic 1