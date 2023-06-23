KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Creston 12 Clarinda 7

Glenwood 9 Red Oak 6

Harlan 15 Atlantic 12 — 9 inn

Lewis Central 5 Denison-Schleswig 3

Corner Conference Tournament 

Sidney 7 Griswold 3

Fremont-Mills 12 Sidney 2

East Mills 17 Essex 1

Stanton 8 East Mills 5

Western Iowa Conference 

Underwood 9 Treynor 7

Logan-Magnolia 5 AHSTW 0

Audubon 7 IKM-Manning 5

Tri-Center 8 Missouri Valley 5

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Bedford 8 Southwest Valley 6

Lenox 13 Nodaway Valley 3

Martensdale-St. Marys 14 Mount Ayr 2

Central Decatur 9 East Union 0

Southeast Warren 17 Wayne 4

Rolling Valley Conference 

Boyer Valley 10 Ar-We-Va 2

West Harrison 13 CAM 4

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City East 15 Abraham Lincoln 1

Sioux City East 18 Abraham Lincoln 5

LeMars 5 Thomas Jefferson 4

LeMars 10 Thomas Jefferson 8

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2 Bishop Heelan Catholic 1 — 10 inn

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5 Bishop Heelan Catholic 4

Sioux City North 19 Sioux City West 3

Sioux City North 2 Sioux City West 1

Bluegrass Conference 

Murray 10 Melcher-Dallas 7

Murray 12 Melcher-Dallas 8

Moravia 15 Moulton-Udell 0

Twin Cedars 10 Mormon Trail 9

Twin Cedars 6 Mormon Trail 4

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Clarinda 7 Creston 4

Glenwood 7 Red Oak 0

Atlantic 11 Harlan 1

Denison-Schleswig 9 Lewis Central 5

Corner Conference Tournament 

Stanton 5 East Mills 1

Griswold 9 Stanton 0

Essex 13 Sidney 2

Fremont-Mills 7 Essex 5

Western Iowa Conference 

Treynor 8 Underwood 1

Logan-Magnolia 4 AHSTW 1

Audubon 5 IKM-Manning 4

Missouri Valley 10 Tri-Center 0

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Southwest Valley 13 Bedford 5

Nodaway Valley 8 Lenox 7

Martensdale-St. Marys 10 Mount Ayr 0

Central Decatur 9 East Union 8

East Union 15 Central Decatur 5

Southeast Warren 5 Wayne 3

Rolling Valley Conference 

Ar-We-Va 12 Boyer Valley 0

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City East 16 Abraham Lincoln 11

Sioux City East 13 Abraham Lincoln 3

LeMars 13 Thomas Jefferson 1

LeMars 7 Thomas Jefferson 2

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10 Bishop Heelan Catholic 5

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 16 Bishop Heelan Catholic 6

Sioux City North 12 Sioux City West 0

Sioux City North 10 Sioux City West 0

Bluegrass Conference 

Lamoni 3 Orient-Macksburg 2

Murray 14 Melcher-Dallas 2

Murray 21 Melcher-Dallas 6

Twin Cedars 12 Mormon Trail 0

Twin Cedars 14 Mormon Trail 0

Moravia 23 Moulton-Udell 0

Non-Conference 

Shenandoah 11 Riverside 2

Greene County 11 Kuemper Catholic 1

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.