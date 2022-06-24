KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Clarinda 5 Creston 2

Glenwood 4 Red Oak 2

Harlan 8 Atlantic 6

Harlan 14 Atlantic 4

Lewis Central 15 Denison-Schleswig 3

Corner Conference Tournament 

East Mills 14 Griswold 4

Sidney 19 Essex 4

Fremont-Mills 8 East Mills 0

Stanton 8 Sidney 7

Western Iowa Conference 

AHSTW at Logan-Magnolia (MISSING)

Tri-Center 7 Missouri Valley 5

IKM-Manning 5 Audubon 0

Underwood 10 Treynor 2

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Bedford 8 Southwest Valley 2

Nodaway Valley 4 Lenox 0

Central Decatur 11 East Union 0 

Mount Ayr 5 Martensdale-St. Marys 4

Southeast Warren 5 Wayne 3

Rolling Valley Conference 

CAM 7 West Harrison 1

Boyer Valley at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City East (MISSING)

LeMars 10 Thomas Jefferson 6

LeMars 16 Thomas Jefferson 3

Sioux City North 4 Sioux City West 3

Sioux City North 10 Sioux City West 1

Bishop Heelan Catholic 5 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4

Bishop Heelan Catholic 11 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6

Bluegrass Conference 

Lamoni 10 Murray 3

Melcher-Dallas def. Moulton-Udell via forfeit

Moravia 5 Mormon Trail 0

Twin Cedars 13 Seymour 1

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Creston 11 Clarinda 1

Glenwood 11 Red Oak 0

Harlan 2 Atlantic 1

Atlantic 16 Harlan 10

Lewis Central 3 Denison-Schleswig 0

Corner Conference Tournament 

Essex 9 East Mills 7

Stanton 11 Sidney 7

Griswold 4 Essex 0

Stanton 9 Fremont-Mills 6

Western Iowa Conference 

Logan-Magnolia 5 AHSTW 1 

Logan-Magnolia 8 AHSTW 7

Missouri Valley 9 Tri-Center 0

Audubon 15 IKM-Manning 3

Audubon 13 IKM-Manning 1

Treynor 14 Underwood 4

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Southwest Valley 18 Bedford 11

Lenox 8 Nodaway Valley 3

Central Decatur 8 East Union 3

Central Decatur 8 East Union 6

Martensdale-St. Marys 11 Mount Ayr 4

Wayne 5 Southeast Warren 2

Rolling Valley Conference 

CAM 12 West Harrison 0

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 10 Boyer Valley 0

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City East 8 Abraham Lincoln 1

Sioux City East 13 Abraham Lincoln 3

LeMars 12 Thomas Jefferson 2

LeMars 13 Thomas Jefferson 3

Sioux City North 13 Sioux City West 0

Sioux City North 12 Sioux City West 0

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 7 Bishop Heelan Catholic 6

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6 Bishop Heelan Catholic 2

Bluegrass Conference 

Moulton-Udell 11 Melcher-Dallas 1

Mormon Trail at Moravia

Murray 10 Lamoni 4

Non-Conference 

Riverside 11 Shenandoah 10

East Sac County 15 Ar-We-Va 3

