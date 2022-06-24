KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Clarinda 5 Creston 2
Glenwood 4 Red Oak 2
Harlan 8 Atlantic 6
Harlan 14 Atlantic 4
Lewis Central 15 Denison-Schleswig 3
Corner Conference Tournament
East Mills 14 Griswold 4
Sidney 19 Essex 4
Fremont-Mills 8 East Mills 0
Stanton 8 Sidney 7
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW at Logan-Magnolia (MISSING)
Tri-Center 7 Missouri Valley 5
IKM-Manning 5 Audubon 0
Underwood 10 Treynor 2
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford 8 Southwest Valley 2
Nodaway Valley 4 Lenox 0
Central Decatur 11 East Union 0
Mount Ayr 5 Martensdale-St. Marys 4
Southeast Warren 5 Wayne 3
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM 7 West Harrison 1
Boyer Valley at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City East (MISSING)
LeMars 10 Thomas Jefferson 6
LeMars 16 Thomas Jefferson 3
Sioux City North 4 Sioux City West 3
Sioux City North 10 Sioux City West 1
Bishop Heelan Catholic 5 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4
Bishop Heelan Catholic 11 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6
Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni 10 Murray 3
Melcher-Dallas def. Moulton-Udell via forfeit
Moravia 5 Mormon Trail 0
Twin Cedars 13 Seymour 1
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Creston 11 Clarinda 1
Glenwood 11 Red Oak 0
Harlan 2 Atlantic 1
Atlantic 16 Harlan 10
Lewis Central 3 Denison-Schleswig 0
Corner Conference Tournament
Essex 9 East Mills 7
Stanton 11 Sidney 7
Griswold 4 Essex 0
Stanton 9 Fremont-Mills 6
Western Iowa Conference
Logan-Magnolia 5 AHSTW 1
Logan-Magnolia 8 AHSTW 7
Missouri Valley 9 Tri-Center 0
Audubon 15 IKM-Manning 3
Audubon 13 IKM-Manning 1
Treynor 14 Underwood 4
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southwest Valley 18 Bedford 11
Lenox 8 Nodaway Valley 3
Central Decatur 8 East Union 3
Central Decatur 8 East Union 6
Martensdale-St. Marys 11 Mount Ayr 4
Wayne 5 Southeast Warren 2
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM 12 West Harrison 0
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 10 Boyer Valley 0
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City East 8 Abraham Lincoln 1
Sioux City East 13 Abraham Lincoln 3
LeMars 12 Thomas Jefferson 2
LeMars 13 Thomas Jefferson 3
Sioux City North 13 Sioux City West 0
Sioux City North 12 Sioux City West 0
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 7 Bishop Heelan Catholic 6
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6 Bishop Heelan Catholic 2
Bluegrass Conference
Moulton-Udell 11 Melcher-Dallas 1
Mormon Trail at Moravia
Murray 10 Lamoni 4
Non-Conference
Riverside 11 Shenandoah 10
East Sac County 15 Ar-We-Va 3