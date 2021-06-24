KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood 11 Red Oak 1
Harlan 7 Atlantic 0
Kuemper Catholic 4 St. Albert 0
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW 12 IKM-Manning 7
Tri-Center 22 Audubon 7
Pride of Iowa Conference
Nodaway Valley 11 Bedford 1
Martensdale-St. Marys 23 Wayne 1
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City East 8 Abraham Lincoln 2
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 7 Bishop Heelan Catholic 6 (Game 1)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10 Bishop Heelan Catholic 6 (Game 2)
Sioux City North at Sioux City West (DH)
Bluegrass Conference
Twin Cedars 9 Moravia 4
Twin Cedars 6 Seymour 3
Lamoni 10 Murray 0
Moravia at Mormon Trail
Melcher-Dallas 11 Moulton-Udell 0
Non-Conference
Lenox 16 Grand View Christian 0 (Game 1)
Lenox 11 Grand View Christian 1 (Game 2)
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Atlantic 4 Harlan 1
Kuemper Catholic 11 St. Albert 1
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW 11 IKM-Manning 1
Tri-Center 8 Audubon 2
Pride of Iowa Conference
Nodaway Valley 13 Bedford 3
Wayne 3 Martensdale-St. Marys 0
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City East 23 Abraham Lincoln 3 (Game 1)
Sioux City East 11 Abraham Lincoln 0 (Game 2)
LeMars 4 Thomas Jefferson 3
Bishop Heelan Catholic 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2 (Game 1)
Bishop Heelan Catholic 8 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3 (Game 2)
Sioux City North 17 Sioux City West 0 (Game 1)
Sioux City North Sioux City West (Game 2)
Bluegrass Conference
Diagonal at Orient-Macksburg
Twin Cedars 17 Seymour 0
Moravia at Mormon Trail
Melcher-Dallas 18 Moulton-Udell 0
Non-Conference
Grand View Christian 2 Lenox 1
East Sac County 5 Ar-We-Va 0
West Monona 16 Whiting 3