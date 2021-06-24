KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Glenwood 11 Red Oak 1

Harlan 7 Atlantic 0 

Kuemper Catholic 4 St. Albert 0

Western Iowa Conference 

AHSTW 12 IKM-Manning 7

Tri-Center 22 Audubon 7

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Nodaway Valley 11 Bedford 1

Martensdale-St. Marys 23 Wayne 1

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City East 8 Abraham Lincoln 2

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 7 Bishop Heelan Catholic 6 (Game 1)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10 Bishop Heelan Catholic 6 (Game 2)

Sioux City North at Sioux City West (DH)

Bluegrass Conference 

Twin Cedars 9 Moravia 4

Twin Cedars 6 Seymour 3

Lamoni 10 Murray 0

Moravia at Mormon Trail

Melcher-Dallas 11 Moulton-Udell 0

Non-Conference 

Lenox 16 Grand View Christian 0 (Game 1)

Lenox 11 Grand View Christian 1 (Game 2)

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Atlantic 4 Harlan 1

Kuemper Catholic 11 St. Albert 1

Western Iowa Conference 

AHSTW 11 IKM-Manning 1

Tri-Center 8 Audubon 2

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Nodaway Valley 13 Bedford 3

Wayne 3 Martensdale-St. Marys 0

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City East 23 Abraham Lincoln 3 (Game 1)

Sioux City East 11 Abraham Lincoln 0 (Game 2)

LeMars 4 Thomas Jefferson 3

Bishop Heelan Catholic 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2 (Game 1)

Bishop Heelan Catholic 8 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3 (Game 2)

Sioux City North 17 Sioux City West 0 (Game 1)

Sioux City North Sioux City West (Game 2)

Bluegrass Conference 

Diagonal at Orient-Macksburg

Twin Cedars 17 Seymour 0

Moravia at Mormon Trail

Melcher-Dallas 18 Moulton-Udell 0

Non-Conference 

Grand View Christian 2 Lenox 1

East Sac County 5 Ar-We-Va 0

West Monona 16 Whiting 3

