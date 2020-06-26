KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Harlan 11 Shenandoah 1
Lewis Central 5 Clarinda 2
Red Oak 3 Denison-Schleswig 2
Atlantic 12 Glenwood 1
Creston 4 St. Albert 3
Creston 8 St. Albert 2
Corner Conference Tournament
Fremont-Mills 13 East Mills 3
Stanton 5 Fremont-Mills 1
Sidney 12 Essex 11
Griswold 9 Sidney 7
Western Iowa Conference
IKM-Manning 18 Audubon 16
Tri-Center 4 Missouri Valley 2 — 8 inn
Underwood 7 Treynor 3
Logan-Magnolia 7 AHSTW 2
Pride of Iowa Conference
Mount Ayr 8 Southwest Valley 1
Bedford 5 Nodaway Valley 4
Southeast Warren 3 Central Decatur 0
Martensdale-St. Marys 3 Wayne 2
Rolling Valley Conference
Boyer Valley 7 Coon Rapids-Bayard 3
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City East 2 Abraham Lincoln 1
Sioux City East 9 Abraham Lincoln 5
LeMars 12 Thomas Jefferson 0
LeMars 11 Thomas Jefferson 1
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 8 Bishop Heelan Catholic 4
Bishop Heelan Catholic 7 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3
Sioux City North 13 Sioux City West 0
Sioux City North 8 Sioux City West 0
Bluegrass Conference
Orient-Macksburg 17 Diagonal 0
Moravia 20 Mormon Trail 2
Twin Cedars 9 Seymour 3
Lamoni 6 Murray 5
Moulton-Udell at Melcher-Dallas
Non-Conference
Grand View Christian 4 Lenox 2
Ar-We-Va at East Sac County
Whiting at West Monona
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Harlan 5 Shenandoah 4 — 8 inn
Lewis Central 16 Clarinda 0
Denison-Schleswig 10 Red Oak 0
Atlantic 18 Glenwood 6
Creston 6 Denison-Schleswig 3
St. Albert 7 Creston 2
Corner Conference Tournament
Fremont-Mills 15 Essex 0
Sidney 8 Fremont-Mills 7
East Mills 16 Griswold 1
Stanton 12 East Mills 2
Western Iowa Conference
Tri-Center 11 Missouri Valley 1
IKM-Manning 10 Audubon 3
Logan-Magnolia 8 AHSTW 2
Underwood 7 Treynor 2
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford 8 Nodaway Valley 5
Mount Ayr 5 Southwest Valley 2
Southeast Warren 23 Central Decatur 21
Martensdale-St. Marys 10 Wayne 0
Rolling Valley Conference
Coon Rapids-Bayard 6 Boyer Valley 5
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City East 6 Abraham Lincoln 1
Sioux City East 9 Abraham Lincoln 6
LeMars 1 Thomas Jefferson 0
LeMars 3 Thomas Jefferson 1
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 14 Bishop Heelan Catholic 8
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 8 Bishop Heelan Catholic 4
Sioux City West 10 Sioux City North 4
Sioux City West Sioux City North
Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni 16 Murray 0
Moulton-Udell 6 Melcher-Dallas 4
Moravia 3 Mormon Trail 2
Twin Cedars 12 Seymour 6
Ankeny Christian 13 Orient-Macksburg 1
Non-Conference
Lenox 15 Riverside 0
Ankeny Christian 5 Colfax-Mingo 4