KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference  

Harlan 11 Shenandoah 1

Lewis Central 5 Clarinda 2

Red Oak 3 Denison-Schleswig 2

Atlantic 12 Glenwood 1

Creston 4 St. Albert 3

Creston 8 St. Albert 2

Corner Conference Tournament 

Fremont-Mills 13 East Mills 3

Stanton 5 Fremont-Mills 1

Sidney 12 Essex 11

Griswold 9 Sidney 7

Western Iowa Conference 

IKM-Manning 18 Audubon 16

Tri-Center 4 Missouri Valley 2 — 8 inn

Underwood 7 Treynor 3

Logan-Magnolia 7 AHSTW 2

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Mount Ayr 8 Southwest Valley 1

Bedford 5 Nodaway Valley 4

Southeast Warren 3 Central Decatur 0

Martensdale-St. Marys 3 Wayne 2

Rolling Valley Conference 

Boyer Valley 7 Coon Rapids-Bayard 3

Missouri River Conference  

Sioux City East 2 Abraham Lincoln 1

Sioux City East 9 Abraham Lincoln 5

LeMars 12 Thomas Jefferson 0

LeMars 11 Thomas Jefferson 1

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 8 Bishop Heelan Catholic 4

Bishop Heelan Catholic 7 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3

Sioux City North 13 Sioux City West 0

Sioux City North 8 Sioux City West 0

Bluegrass Conference 

Orient-Macksburg 17 Diagonal 0

Moravia 20 Mormon Trail 2

Twin Cedars 9 Seymour 3

Lamoni 6 Murray 5

Moulton-Udell at Melcher-Dallas

Non-Conference 

Grand View Christian 4 Lenox 2

Ar-We-Va at East Sac County

Whiting at West Monona 

KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Harlan 5 Shenandoah 4 — 8 inn

Lewis Central 16 Clarinda 0

Denison-Schleswig 10 Red Oak 0

Atlantic 18 Glenwood 6

Creston 6 Denison-Schleswig 3

St. Albert 7 Creston 2

Corner Conference Tournament 

Fremont-Mills 15 Essex 0

Sidney 8 Fremont-Mills 7

East Mills 16 Griswold 1

Stanton 12 East Mills 2

Western Iowa Conference 

Tri-Center 11 Missouri Valley 1

IKM-Manning 10 Audubon 3

Logan-Magnolia 8 AHSTW 2

Underwood 7 Treynor 2

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Bedford 8 Nodaway Valley 5

Mount Ayr 5 Southwest Valley 2

Southeast Warren 23 Central Decatur 21

Martensdale-St. Marys 10 Wayne 0

Rolling Valley Conference 

Coon Rapids-Bayard 6 Boyer Valley 5

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City East 6 Abraham Lincoln 1

Sioux City East 9 Abraham Lincoln 6

LeMars 1 Thomas Jefferson 0

LeMars 3 Thomas Jefferson 1

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 14 Bishop Heelan Catholic 8

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 8 Bishop Heelan Catholic 4

Sioux City West 10 Sioux City North 4

Sioux City West Sioux City North

Bluegrass Conference 

Lamoni 16 Murray 0

Moulton-Udell 6 Melcher-Dallas 4

Moravia 3 Mormon Trail 2

Twin Cedars 12 Seymour 6

Ankeny Christian 13 Orient-Macksburg 1

Non-Conference 

Lenox 15 Riverside 0

Ankeny Christian 5 Colfax-Mingo 4