KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Red Oak 6 Shenandoah 5
Creston 10 Glenwood 9
Atlantic 24 St. Albert 1
Harlan 5 Denison-Schleswig 1
Corner Conference
Fremont-Mills 12 Sidney 2
Western Iowa Conference
Missouri Valley 12 Logan-Magnolia 4
Underwood 13 AHSTW 2
IKM-Manning 13 Riverside 2
Tri-Center 12 Treynor 6
Pride of Iowa Conference
Nodaway Valley at Bedford (Suspended with Bedford leading 2-0 after 3)
Mount Ayr 16 Southwest Valley 6
Southeast Warren 5 Lenox 0
Wayne 8 East Union 2
Central Decatur 6 Martensdale-St. Marys 3
Rolling Valley Conference
Exira-EHK 2 Ar-We-Va 0
Missouri River Conference
Game 1: Abraham Lincoln 13 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 7
Game 2: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 17 Abraham Lincoln 2
Game 1: Bishop Heelan 15 Thomas Jefferson 0
Game 2: Bishop Heelan 13 Thomas Jefferson 2
Game 1: Sioux City West 8 LeMars 7
Game 2: LeMars 8 Sioux City West 7 – 8 innings
Game 1: Sioux City North 7 Sioux City East 3
Game 2: Sioux City East 9 Sioux City North 6
Bluegrass Conference
Moravia 6 Mormon Trail 0
Melcher-Dallas at Moulton-Udell (MISSING)
Lamoni 12 Murray 0
Twin Cedars at Seymour (MISSING)
Non-Conference
Kuemper Catholic 6 Ridge View 4
CAM 10 Stanton 0
Coon Rapids-Bayard 10 Audubon 7
Ankeny Christian 8 Collins-Maxwell 1
IOWA GIRLS STATE SOCCER TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD
Iowa Girls Class 1A State Semifinals
Davenport Assumption 2 Nevada 1 (3-1 PKs)
Des Moines Christian 2 Underwood 0
Iowa Girls Class 2A State Semifinals
Dallas Center-Grimes 3 Cedar Rapids Xavier 1
Waverly-Shell Rock 1 Norwalk 0
Iowa Girls Class 3A State Semifinals
Ankeny Centennial 2 West Des Moines Valley 1 (2-0 PKs)
Abraham Lincoln 1 Ankeny 0 — OT
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah 13 Red Oak 3
Creston 9 Glenwood 2
Harlan 1 Denison-Schleswig 0
Corner Conference
Fremont-Mills 5 Sidney 4
Western Iowa Conference
Logan-Magnolia 3 Missouri Valley 2 — 9 inn
Underwood 7 AHSTW 2
IKM-Manning 6 Riverside 1
Treynor 4 Tri-Center 3
Pride of Iowa Conference
Nodaway Valley 12 Bedford 1
Mount Ayr 15 Southwest Valley 1
Southeast Warren 14 Lenox 2
Wayne 11 East Union 1
Martensdale-St. Marys 6 Central Decatur 4
Missouri River Conference
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5 Abraham Lincoln 3
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 13 Abraham Lincoln 1
Bishop Heelan Catholic 10 Thomas Jefferson 0
Bishop Heelan Catholic 11 Thomas Jefferson 1
LeMars 12 Sioux City West 0
LeMars 12 Sioux City West 0
Sioux City East 15 Sioux City North 2
Sioux City East 12 Sioux City North 2
Bluegrass Conference
Moravia at Mormon Trail (MISSING)
Melcher-Dallas 9 Moulton-Udell 1
Murray 6 Lamoni 5
Twin Cedars 7 Seymour 0
Non-Conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 4 Atlantic 3 — 8 inn
Ridge View 7 Kuemper Catholic 0
CAM 11 Stanton 1
Audubon 13 Coon Rapids-Bayard 3
River Valley at Ar-We-Va
MVAOCOU 11 Glidden-Ralston 1
West Monona 19 West Harrison 0