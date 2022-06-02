KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Red Oak 6 Shenandoah 5

Creston 10 Glenwood 9

Atlantic 24 St. Albert 1

Harlan 5 Denison-Schleswig 1

Corner Conference 

Fremont-Mills 12 Sidney 2

Western Iowa Conference 

Missouri Valley 12 Logan-Magnolia 4

Underwood 13 AHSTW 2

IKM-Manning 13 Riverside 2

Tri-Center 12 Treynor 6

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Nodaway Valley at Bedford (Suspended with Bedford leading 2-0 after 3)

Mount Ayr 16 Southwest Valley 6

Southeast Warren 5 Lenox 0

Wayne 8 East Union 2

Central Decatur 6 Martensdale-St. Marys 3

Rolling Valley Conference 

Exira-EHK 2 Ar-We-Va 0

Missouri River Conference 

Game 1: Abraham Lincoln 13 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 7

Game 2: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 17 Abraham Lincoln 2

Game 1: Bishop Heelan 15 Thomas Jefferson 0

Game 2: Bishop Heelan 13 Thomas Jefferson 2

Game 1: Sioux City West 8 LeMars 7

Game 2: LeMars 8 Sioux City West 7 – 8 innings

Game 1: Sioux City North 7 Sioux City East 3

Game 2: Sioux City East 9 Sioux City North 6

Bluegrass Conference 

Moravia 6 Mormon Trail 0

Melcher-Dallas at Moulton-Udell (MISSING)

Lamoni 12 Murray 0

Twin Cedars at Seymour (MISSING)

Non-Conference 

Kuemper Catholic 6 Ridge View 4

CAM 10 Stanton 0

Coon Rapids-Bayard 10 Audubon 7

Ankeny Christian 8 Collins-Maxwell 1

IOWA GIRLS STATE SOCCER TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD

Iowa Girls Class 1A State Semifinals 

Davenport Assumption 2 Nevada 1 (3-1 PKs)

Des Moines Christian 2 Underwood 0

Iowa Girls Class 2A State Semifinals 

Dallas Center-Grimes 3 Cedar Rapids Xavier 1

Waverly-Shell Rock 1 Norwalk 0

Iowa Girls Class 3A State Semifinals 

Ankeny Centennial 2 West Des Moines Valley 1 (2-0 PKs)

Abraham Lincoln 1 Ankeny 0 — OT

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Shenandoah 13 Red Oak 3

Creston 9 Glenwood 2

Harlan 1 Denison-Schleswig 0

Corner Conference 

Fremont-Mills 5 Sidney 4

Western Iowa Conference 

Logan-Magnolia 3 Missouri Valley 2 — 9 inn

Underwood 7 AHSTW 2

IKM-Manning 6 Riverside 1

Treynor 4 Tri-Center 3

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Nodaway Valley 12 Bedford 1

Mount Ayr 15 Southwest Valley 1

Southeast Warren 14 Lenox 2

Wayne 11 East Union 1

Martensdale-St. Marys 6 Central Decatur 4

Missouri River Conference 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5 Abraham Lincoln 3

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 13 Abraham Lincoln 1

Bishop Heelan Catholic 10 Thomas Jefferson 0

Bishop Heelan Catholic 11 Thomas Jefferson 1

LeMars 12 Sioux City West 0

LeMars 12 Sioux City West 0

Sioux City East 15 Sioux City North 2

Sioux City East 12 Sioux City North 2

Bluegrass Conference 

Moravia at Mormon Trail (MISSING)

Melcher-Dallas 9 Moulton-Udell 1

Murray 6 Lamoni 5

Twin Cedars 7 Seymour 0

Non-Conference 

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 4 Atlantic 3 — 8 inn

Ridge View 7 Kuemper Catholic 0

CAM 11 Stanton 1

Audubon 13 Coon Rapids-Bayard 3

River Valley at Ar-We-Va

MVAOCOU 11 Glidden-Ralston 1

West Monona 19 West Harrison 0

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.