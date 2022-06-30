KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Lewis Central 24 Shenandoah 0 

Lewis Central 10 Shenandoah 2

Harlan 10 Clarinda 6 

Clarinda 6 Harlan 3 

Red Oak 11 Atlantic 6

Atlantic 6 Red Oak 5 

Creston 13 Denison-Schleswig 10 

Creston 7 Denison-Schleswig 1 

Western Iowa Conference 

Missouri Valley 6 Tri-Center 4

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln 10 Sioux City West 3 

Abraham Lincoln 13 Sioux City West 8 

Sioux City East 11 Thomas Jefferson 2 

Sioux City East 16 Thomas Jefferson 0 

Bishop Heelan Catholic 2 LeMars 1 – 10 innings 

Bishop Heelan 11 LeMars 6 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 11 Sioux City North 1 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 12 Sioux City North 0 

Bluegrass Conference 

Mormon Trail 8 Murray 3

Ankeny Christian 2 Lamoni 0 

Non-Conference 

Glenwood 4 Treynor 2 

Fremont-Mills 11 Bedford 8 

Stanton 9 Logan-Magnolia 4

South Central Calhoun 15 IKM-Manning 11 

Grand View Christian 6 Central Decatur 5 

West Marshall 15 Martensdale-St. Marys 1

SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Lewis Central 8 Shenandoah 5 

Shenandoah 5 Lewis Central 4 – 8 innings 

Harlan 2 Clarinda 1 

Clarinda 11 Harlan 9 

Atlantic 12 Red Oak 0 

Atlantic 17 Red Oak 2

Creston 13 Denison-Schleswig 1

Creston 7 Denison-Schleswig 3 

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln 5 Sioux City West 3

Abraham Lincoln 3 Sioux City West 2

Bishop Heelan Catholic 16 Sioux City East 4 

Bishop Heelan Catholic 11 Sioux City East 7 

Bluegrass Conference 

Moulton-Udell 9 Moravia 7 

Moulton-Udell 4 Moravia 3 

Lamoni 6 Orient-Macksburg 2 

Melcher-Dallas at Seymour (MISSING) 

Murray 11 Mormon Trail 0 

Non-Conference 

Bedford 9 Fremont-Mills 7 

Twin Cedars 11 Mount Ayr 0 

 

 

