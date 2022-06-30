KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Lewis Central 24 Shenandoah 0
Lewis Central 10 Shenandoah 2
Harlan 10 Clarinda 6
Clarinda 6 Harlan 3
Red Oak 11 Atlantic 6
Atlantic 6 Red Oak 5
Creston 13 Denison-Schleswig 10
Creston 7 Denison-Schleswig 1
Western Iowa Conference
Missouri Valley 6 Tri-Center 4
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 10 Sioux City West 3
Abraham Lincoln 13 Sioux City West 8
Sioux City East 11 Thomas Jefferson 2
Sioux City East 16 Thomas Jefferson 0
Bishop Heelan Catholic 2 LeMars 1 – 10 innings
Bishop Heelan 11 LeMars 6
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 11 Sioux City North 1
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 12 Sioux City North 0
Bluegrass Conference
Mormon Trail 8 Murray 3
Ankeny Christian 2 Lamoni 0
Non-Conference
Glenwood 4 Treynor 2
Fremont-Mills 11 Bedford 8
Stanton 9 Logan-Magnolia 4
South Central Calhoun 15 IKM-Manning 11
Grand View Christian 6 Central Decatur 5
West Marshall 15 Martensdale-St. Marys 1
SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Lewis Central 8 Shenandoah 5
Shenandoah 5 Lewis Central 4 – 8 innings
Harlan 2 Clarinda 1
Clarinda 11 Harlan 9
Atlantic 12 Red Oak 0
Atlantic 17 Red Oak 2
Creston 13 Denison-Schleswig 1
Creston 7 Denison-Schleswig 3
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 5 Sioux City West 3
Abraham Lincoln 3 Sioux City West 2
Bishop Heelan Catholic 16 Sioux City East 4
Bishop Heelan Catholic 11 Sioux City East 7
Bluegrass Conference
Moulton-Udell 9 Moravia 7
Moulton-Udell 4 Moravia 3
Lamoni 6 Orient-Macksburg 2
Melcher-Dallas at Seymour (MISSING)
Murray 11 Mormon Trail 0
Non-Conference
Bedford 9 Fremont-Mills 7
Twin Cedars 11 Mount Ayr 0