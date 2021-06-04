CLASS 1A STATE SINGLES DRAW
Semifinal: Jessica Sun, Shenandoah lost to Sasha Hyacinth, Columbus Catholic (6-2, 6-0)
3rd/4th Place: Jessica Sun, Shenandoah lost to Tess Paton, Fairfield (6-0, 6-2)
Consolation Semifinal: Maddie Frey, Creston/O-M lost to Brenna Phillips, Columbus Catholic (6-3, 6-4)
7th/8th Place: Maddie Frey, Creston/O-M lost to Kinsie Zinnel, Boone (2-6, 7-6 (2), 1-0 (3))
CLASS 1A STATE DOUBLES DRAW
Consolation Semifinal: Landry Miller/Allison Narmi, St. Albert def. Alexa Weber/Belle Weber, Union (6-4, 6-3)
5th/6th Place: Miller/Narmi, St. Albert def. Mara Holland/Annalise Skrade, Decorah (6-3, 5-7, 11-9)
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah 11 Red Oak 9
Creston 19 Glenwood 8
Denison-Schleswig 8 Harlan 5
Atlantic 13 St. Albert 2
Western Iowa Conference
Audubon 9 Missouri Valley 8
Treynor 15 Riverside 0
Underwood 8 Tri-Center 7
Logan-Magnolia 5 IKM-Manning 1
Pride of Iowa Conference
Mount Ayr 15 East Union 3
Martensdale-St. Marys 4 Nodaway Valley 0
Missouri River Conference
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5 Abraham Lincoln 2 (Game 1)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 12 Abraham Lincoln 1 (Game 2)
Sioux City East 21 Sioux City North 4 (Game 1)
Sioux City East 11 Sioux City North 8 (Game 2)
LeMars 7 Sioux City West 4 (Game 1)
Sioux City West 3 LeMars 1 (Game 2)
Bluegrass Conference
Ankeny Christian 15 Orient-Macksburg 5
Moravia 5 Mormon Trail 4
Melcher-Dallas 5 Moulton-Udell 0
Non-Conference
Southwest Valley 23 East Mills 9
Bedford 8 Sidney 7
West Harrison 16 Griswold 1
CAM 23 Stanton 2
Colfax-Mingo 11 Central Decatur 5
Pocahontas Area 4 Coon Rapids-Bayard 0
Chariton 10 Twin Cedars 2
Missouri State Tournament
Class 3 State Championship: St. Pius X 10 Linn 5
Class 3 State Consolation: Jefferson (Festus) 7 Elsberry 5
Class 4 State Championship: Kennett 16 Blair Oaks 5
Class 4 State Consolation: Lafayette 12 Hollister 2
GIRLS STATE SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Missouri Class 1 State Championship: John Burroughs 3 St. Michael the Archangel 2
Missouri Class 1 State Consolation: Lutheran South 2 New Covenant Academy 1
Missouri Class 3 State Championship: Ft. Zumwalt South 5 Grain Valley 2
Missouri Class 3 State Consolation: Union 1 Notre Dame (St. Louis) 0
BOYS STATE SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Iowa Class 1A Semifinals
Notre Dame/West Burlington 4 Regina Catholic 2
Western Christian 2 West Liberty 1
Iowa Class 2A Semifinals
Cedar Rapids Xavier 2 ADM 0
Bondurant-Farrar 4 Dallas Center-Grimes 3 — OT
Iowa Class 3A Semifinals
Iowa City West 3 WDM Valley 2
Pleasant Valley 1 Johnston 0
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah 4 Red Oak 2
Creston 9 Glenwood 2
Harlan 11 Denison-Schleswig 3
Western Iowa Conference
Logan-Magnolia 15 IKM-Manning 2
Audubon 6 Missouri Valley 3
Treynor 6 Riverside 5 — 8 inn
Underwood 10 Tri-Center 0
Pride of Iowa Conference
Mount Ayr 12 East Union 0
Martensdale-St. Marys 9 Nodaway Valley 1
Missouri River Conference
Bishop Heelan Catholic 10 Thomas Jefferson 0 (Game 1)
Bishop Heelan Catholic 15 Thomas Jefferson 1 (Game 2)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 11 Abraham Lincoln 10 (Game 1)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10 Abraham Lincoln 5 (Game 2)
Sioux City East 12 Sioux City North 0 (Game 1)
Sioux City East 17 Sioux City North 4 (Game 2)
LeMars 13 Sioux City West 0 (Game 1)
LeMars 12 Sioux City West 2 (Game 2)
Bluegrass Conference
Orient-Macksburg 10 Diagonal 9
Moravia 13 Mormon Trail 3
Twin Cedars 9 Seymour 0
Melcher-Dallas 14 Moulton-Udell 0
Non-Conference
AHSTW 11 Clarinda 4
Atlantic 5 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 1
Southwest Valley 16 East Mills 2
Sidney 10 Bedford 4
CAM 13 Stanton 3
Griswold 5 Boyer Valley 4 — 8 inn
MVAOCOU 13 Glidden-Ralston 2
Westwood 5 Woodbine 3
West Monona 16 West Harrison 6