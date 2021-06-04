CLASS 1A STATE SINGLES DRAW 

Semifinal: Jessica Sun, Shenandoah lost to Sasha Hyacinth, Columbus Catholic (6-2, 6-0)

3rd/4th Place: Jessica Sun, Shenandoah lost to Tess Paton, Fairfield (6-0, 6-2)

Consolation Semifinal: Maddie Frey, Creston/O-M lost to Brenna Phillips, Columbus Catholic (6-3, 6-4)

7th/8th Place: Maddie Frey, Creston/O-M lost to Kinsie Zinnel, Boone (2-6, 7-6 (2), 1-0 (3))

CLASS 1A STATE DOUBLES DRAW 

Consolation Semifinal: Landry Miller/Allison Narmi, St. Albert def. Alexa Weber/Belle Weber, Union (6-4, 6-3)

5th/6th Place: Miller/Narmi, St. Albert def. Mara Holland/Annalise Skrade, Decorah (6-3, 5-7, 11-9)

KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Shenandoah 11 Red Oak 9

Creston 19 Glenwood 8

Denison-Schleswig 8 Harlan 5

Atlantic 13 St. Albert 2

Western Iowa Conference 

Audubon 9 Missouri Valley 8

Treynor 15 Riverside 0 

Underwood 8 Tri-Center 7

Logan-Magnolia 5 IKM-Manning 1

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Mount Ayr 15 East Union 3

Martensdale-St. Marys 4 Nodaway Valley 0

Missouri River Conference 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5 Abraham Lincoln 2 (Game 1)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 12 Abraham Lincoln 1 (Game 2)

Sioux City East 21 Sioux City North 4 (Game 1)

Sioux City East 11 Sioux City North 8 (Game 2)

LeMars 7 Sioux City West 4 (Game 1)

Sioux City West 3 LeMars 1 (Game 2)

Bluegrass Conference 

Ankeny Christian 15 Orient-Macksburg 5

Moravia 5 Mormon Trail 4

Melcher-Dallas 5 Moulton-Udell 0

Non-Conference 

Southwest Valley 23 East Mills 9

Bedford 8 Sidney 7

West Harrison 16 Griswold 1

CAM 23 Stanton 2

Colfax-Mingo 11 Central Decatur 5

Pocahontas Area 4 Coon Rapids-Bayard 0

Chariton 10 Twin Cedars 2

Missouri State Tournament 

Class 3 State Championship: St. Pius X 10 Linn 5

Class 3 State Consolation: Jefferson (Festus) 7 Elsberry 5

Class 4 State Championship: Kennett 16 Blair Oaks 5

Class 4 State Consolation: Lafayette 12 Hollister 2

GIRLS STATE SOCCER SCOREBOARD 

Missouri Class 1 State Championship: John Burroughs 3 St. Michael the Archangel 2

Missouri Class 1 State Consolation: Lutheran South 2 New Covenant Academy 1

Missouri Class 3 State Championship: Ft. Zumwalt South 5 Grain Valley 2

Missouri Class 3 State Consolation: Union 1 Notre Dame (St. Louis) 0

BOYS STATE SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Iowa Class 1A Semifinals

Notre Dame/West Burlington 4 Regina Catholic 2

Western Christian 2 West Liberty 1

Iowa Class 2A Semifinals 

Cedar Rapids Xavier 2 ADM 0 

Bondurant-Farrar 4 Dallas Center-Grimes 3 — OT

Iowa Class 3A Semifinals 

Iowa City West 3 WDM Valley 2

Pleasant Valley 1 Johnston 0

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Shenandoah 4 Red Oak 2

Creston 9 Glenwood 2

Harlan 11 Denison-Schleswig 3

Western Iowa Conference 

Logan-Magnolia 15 IKM-Manning 2

Audubon 6 Missouri Valley 3

Treynor 6 Riverside 5 — 8 inn

Underwood 10 Tri-Center 0

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Mount Ayr 12 East Union 0

Martensdale-St. Marys 9 Nodaway Valley 1

Missouri River Conference 

Bishop Heelan Catholic 10 Thomas Jefferson 0 (Game 1)

Bishop Heelan Catholic 15 Thomas Jefferson 1 (Game 2)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 11 Abraham Lincoln 10 (Game 1)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10 Abraham Lincoln 5 (Game 2)

Sioux City East 12 Sioux City North 0 (Game 1)

Sioux City East 17 Sioux City North 4 (Game 2)

LeMars 13 Sioux City West 0 (Game 1)

LeMars 12 Sioux City West 2 (Game 2)

Bluegrass Conference 

Orient-Macksburg 10 Diagonal 9

Moravia 13 Mormon Trail 3

Twin Cedars 9 Seymour 0

Melcher-Dallas 14 Moulton-Udell 0

Non-Conference 

AHSTW 11 Clarinda 4

Atlantic 5 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 1

Southwest Valley 16 East Mills 2

Sidney 10 Bedford 4

CAM 13 Stanton 3

Griswold 5 Boyer Valley 4 — 8 inn

MVAOCOU 13 Glidden-Ralston 2

Westwood 5 Woodbine 3

West Monona 16 West Harrison 6

