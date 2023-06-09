KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Creston 12 Shenandoah 2

Clarinda 5 Glenwood 1

Lewis Central 8 Atlantic 4

St. Albert 12 Harlan 4

St. Albert 3 Harlan 1

Western Iowa Conference 

IKM-Manning 2 AHSTW 1

Riverside 11 Logan-Magnolia 5

Treynor 16 Missouri Valley 1

Tri-Center 11 Audubon 3

Missouri River Conference 

Thomas Jefferson 5 Sioux City West 3

Thomas Jefferson 9 Sioux City West 8

Sioux City North 9 Abraham Lincoln 2

Abraham Lincoln 7 Sioux City North 4

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4 LeMars 1

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5 LeMars 3

Sioux City East 5 Bishop Heelan Catholic 4

Bishop Heelan Catholic 7 Sioux City East 0

Bluegrass Conference 

Ankeny Christian 18 Melcher-Dallas 4

Murray 15 Moulton-Udell 3

Non-Conference 

Red Oak 4 East Mills 0

Woodbine 8 Fremont-Mills 5

Stanton 6 East Union 3

Bedford 11 Sidney 1

Lenox 6 CAM 3

Coon Rapids-Bayard 7 Nodaway Valley 2

Lynnville-Sully 5 Southeast Warren 0

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 10 Panorama 5

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Creston 8 Shenandoah 1

Clarinda 8 Glenwood 3

Atlantic 1 Lewis Central 0

St. Albert 9 Harlan 4

St. Albert 8 Harlan 7

Western Iowa Conference 

AHSTW 13 IKM-Manning 1

Logan-Magnolia 15 Riverside 10

Audubon 9 Tri-Center 0

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Martensdale-St. Marys 10 Central Decatur 5

Missouri River Conference 

Thomas Jefferson 11 Sioux City West 1

Thomas Jefferson 7 Sioux City West 0

Sioux City North 4 Abraham Lincoln 1

Sioux City North 13 Abraham Lincoln 1

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10 LeMars 9 — 9 inn

LeMars 9 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6

Sioux City East 10 Bishop Heelan Catholic 3 

Sioux City East 7 Bishop Heelan Catholic 6

Bluegrass Conference 

Twin Cedars 9 Lamoni 0

Orient-Macksburg 12 Mormon Trail 8

Seymour 10 Moravia 3

Murray 18 Moulton-Udell 0

Non-Conference 

Red Oak 10 Sidney 0

East Union 15 Stanton 3

Fremont-Mills 21 West Harrison 1

Griswold 7 Nodaway Valley 1

CAM 9 Lenox 8

Woodbine 8 Westwood 0

