KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Creston 5 Shenandoah 4 — 8 inn

Harlan 9 St. Albert 1

St. Albert 16 Harlan 14

Kuemper Catholic 6 Denison-Schleswig 4

Western Iowa Conference 

Tri-Center 11 Audubon 1

IKM-Manning 1 AHSTW 0

Logan-Magnolia 4 Riverside 2

Treynor 3 Missouri Valley 1

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Martensdale-St. Marys 6 Wayne 3

Southeast Warren 9 Central Decatur 1

Rolling Valley Conference 

Boyer Valley 12 Glidden-Ralston 5

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln 4 Sioux City North 1

Abraham Lincoln 5 Sioux City North 0

Bishop Heelan Catholic 6 Sioux City East 0

Sioux City East 9 Bishop Heelan Catholic 3

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 13 LeMars 3

Bluegrass Conference 

Ankeny Christian 3 Lamoni 1

Melcher-Dallas 9 Seymour 8

Murray 15 Mormon Trail 9

Twin Cedars 12 Moulton-Udell 1

Non-Conference 

Red Oak 16 East Mills 1

Southwest Valley 30 Essex 2

East Union 4 Stanton 3 — 8 inn

CAM 11 Lenox 7

Ar-We-Va at East Sac County

Moravia at Centerville

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Creston 7 Shenandoah 3

Glenwood 3 Clarinda 2

Atlantic 8 Lewis Central 3

Harlan 3 St. Albert 2 – 9 innings

Harlan 4 St. Albert 2

Kuemper Catholic 5 Denison-Schleswig 4 – 9 innings

Western Iowa Conference 

Audubon 6 Tri-Center 2

AHSTW 13 IKM-Manning 7

Logan-Magnolia 20 Riverside 0

Treynor 8 Missouri Valley 3

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Martensdale-St. Marys 3 Wayne 2

Southeast Warren 12 Central Decatur 1

Rolling Valley Conference 

Glidden-Ralston 11 Boyer Valley 4

Exira-EHK 12 Ar-We-Va 2

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City North 9 Abraham Lincoln 6

Sioux City North 7 Abraham Lincoln 3

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6 LeMars 4

Bluegrass Conference 

Moravia 14 Orient-Macksburg 5

Moravia 11 Orient-Macksburg 7

Seymour at Melcher-Dallas (MISSING) 

Murray 12 Mormon Trail 0

Twin Cedars 17 Moulton-Udell 0

Non-Conference 

East Union 13 Stanton 5

Southwest Valley 24 Essex 5

Fremont-Mills 11 West Harrison 1

Griswold 11 Nodaway Valley 1

CAM 15 Lenox 5

Westwood at Woodbine

River Valley 9 Whiting 1

