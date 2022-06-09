KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Creston 5 Shenandoah 4 — 8 inn
Harlan 9 St. Albert 1
St. Albert 16 Harlan 14
Kuemper Catholic 6 Denison-Schleswig 4
Western Iowa Conference
Tri-Center 11 Audubon 1
IKM-Manning 1 AHSTW 0
Logan-Magnolia 4 Riverside 2
Treynor 3 Missouri Valley 1
Pride of Iowa Conference
Martensdale-St. Marys 6 Wayne 3
Southeast Warren 9 Central Decatur 1
Rolling Valley Conference
Boyer Valley 12 Glidden-Ralston 5
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 4 Sioux City North 1
Abraham Lincoln 5 Sioux City North 0
Bishop Heelan Catholic 6 Sioux City East 0
Sioux City East 9 Bishop Heelan Catholic 3
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 13 LeMars 3
Bluegrass Conference
Ankeny Christian 3 Lamoni 1
Melcher-Dallas 9 Seymour 8
Murray 15 Mormon Trail 9
Twin Cedars 12 Moulton-Udell 1
Non-Conference
Red Oak 16 East Mills 1
Southwest Valley 30 Essex 2
East Union 4 Stanton 3 — 8 inn
CAM 11 Lenox 7
Ar-We-Va at East Sac County
Moravia at Centerville
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Creston 7 Shenandoah 3
Glenwood 3 Clarinda 2
Atlantic 8 Lewis Central 3
Harlan 3 St. Albert 2 – 9 innings
Harlan 4 St. Albert 2
Kuemper Catholic 5 Denison-Schleswig 4 – 9 innings
Western Iowa Conference
Audubon 6 Tri-Center 2
AHSTW 13 IKM-Manning 7
Logan-Magnolia 20 Riverside 0
Treynor 8 Missouri Valley 3
Pride of Iowa Conference
Martensdale-St. Marys 3 Wayne 2
Southeast Warren 12 Central Decatur 1
Rolling Valley Conference
Glidden-Ralston 11 Boyer Valley 4
Exira-EHK 12 Ar-We-Va 2
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City North 9 Abraham Lincoln 6
Sioux City North 7 Abraham Lincoln 3
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6 LeMars 4
Bluegrass Conference
Moravia 14 Orient-Macksburg 5
Moravia 11 Orient-Macksburg 7
Seymour at Melcher-Dallas (MISSING)
Murray 12 Mormon Trail 0
Twin Cedars 17 Moulton-Udell 0
Non-Conference
East Union 13 Stanton 5
Southwest Valley 24 Essex 5
Fremont-Mills 11 West Harrison 1
Griswold 11 Nodaway Valley 1
CAM 15 Lenox 5
Westwood at Woodbine
River Valley 9 Whiting 1