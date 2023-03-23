KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Rock Port 11 North Nodaway 0
Auburn 11 Nodaway Valley (MO) 3
Albany 11 North Andrew 2
King City 9 Ridgeway 3
Plattsmouth 11 Fort Calhoun 1
Lincoln Christian 8 Falls City 5
Platte Valley (NE) 10 GACC-SS-WPB 6
KMALAND GOLF SCOREBOARD
BOYS: Maryville 165 Falls City 228
KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD
GIRLS: Mid-Buchanan 5 Savannah 0
BOYS: Buena Vista 2 Nebraska City 2 (Buena Vista wins in shootout — 4-3)
GIRLS: Platteview 4 Plattsmouth 0
GIRLS: Auburn Seward
GIRLS: Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 3 Conestoga 0
BOYS: Conestoga 4 Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 0