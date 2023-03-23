KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Rock Port 11 North Nodaway 0

Auburn 11 Nodaway Valley (MO) 3

Albany 11 North Andrew 2

King City 9 Ridgeway 3

Plattsmouth 11 Fort Calhoun 1

Lincoln Christian 8 Falls City 5

Platte Valley (NE) 10 GACC-SS-WPB 6

KMALAND GOLF SCOREBOARD

BOYS: Maryville 165 Falls City 228

KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD

GIRLS: Mid-Buchanan 5 Savannah 0

BOYS: Buena Vista 2 Nebraska City 2 (Buena Vista wins in shootout — 4-3)

GIRLS: Platteview 4 Plattsmouth 0

GIRLS: Auburn Seward

GIRLS: Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 3 Conestoga 0

BOYS: Conestoga 4 Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 0

