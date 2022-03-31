KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Nodaway Valley 6 Rock Port 5

South Holt 15 North Nodaway 0

Lafayette 6 Maryville 5

Plattsmouth 11 Auburn 1

Holton 5 Falls City 4 (10 inn)

KMALAND BOYS GOLF SCOREBOARD 

Maryville 177 Falls City 216

KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Atlantic 5 Perry 0

South Sioux City 4 Sioux City West 3 (2 OT)

Maryville 8 Lincoln College Prep 0

Conestoga 3 Nebraska City 1

KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD 

Treynor 2 Harlan 1 (OT)

Glenwood 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1

Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 4 Van Meter 0

Spirit Lake 4 Sioux City West 3

Nebraska City 3 Conestoga 2 (2 OT/PKs)

The Platte 1 Ralston 0 (2 OT/PKs)

KMALAND BOYS TENNIS SCOREBOARD

Maryville 9 Lafayette 0

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.