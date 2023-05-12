KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Savannah 10 Benton 3

Missouri Class 2 District 16 — First Round (at Maysville)

East Atchison 5 King City 4

Northeast Nodaway 9 Penney 8

KMALAND GIRLS GOLF SCOREBOARD

Council Bluffs City Meet at Dodge Riverside — 1. Lewis Central 231, 2. Abraham Lincoln 244, St. Albert 244, Thomas Jefferson 300

IKM-Manning Invitational — Harlan 190 IKM-Manning 206 Boyer Valley 228 Coon Rapids-Bayard NTS

Carroll at Denison-Schleswig

KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Harlan 2 West Central Valley 1 — 2 OT/PKs

Kuemper Catholic 5 Logan-Magnolia 0

Sioux City East 7 LeMars 0

Sioux Center 1 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0

Nebraska Class B State Quarterfinals 

Duchesne 3 Gross Catholic 0

Norris 2 Bennington 1 — 2 OT/PKs

Skutt Catholic 4 Elkhorn North 1

Omaha Mercy 2 Scotus Central Catholic 1 — OT

KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD 

Underwood 2 Thomas Jefferson 0

Sioux City East 5 LeMars 3

Sioux Center 7 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0

