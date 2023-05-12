KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Savannah 10 Benton 3
Missouri Class 2 District 16 — First Round (at Maysville)
East Atchison 5 King City 4
Northeast Nodaway 9 Penney 8
KMALAND GIRLS GOLF SCOREBOARD
Council Bluffs City Meet at Dodge Riverside — 1. Lewis Central 231, 2. Abraham Lincoln 244, St. Albert 244, Thomas Jefferson 300
IKM-Manning Invitational — Harlan 190 IKM-Manning 206 Boyer Valley 228 Coon Rapids-Bayard NTS
Carroll at Denison-Schleswig
KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Harlan 2 West Central Valley 1 — 2 OT/PKs
Kuemper Catholic 5 Logan-Magnolia 0
Sioux City East 7 LeMars 0
Sioux Center 1 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0
Nebraska Class B State Quarterfinals
Duchesne 3 Gross Catholic 0
Norris 2 Bennington 1 — 2 OT/PKs
Skutt Catholic 4 Elkhorn North 1
Omaha Mercy 2 Scotus Central Catholic 1 — OT
KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Underwood 2 Thomas Jefferson 0
Sioux City East 5 LeMars 3
Sioux Center 7 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0