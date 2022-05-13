KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Maryville 10 Plattsburg 6

KMALAND GIRLS GOLF SCOREBOARD

Council Bluffs City Meet: 1. St. Albert 193, 2. Abraham Lincoln 246, 3. Lewis Central 362, 4. Thomas Jefferson NTS

Atlantic 195 Glenwood 246

IKM-Manning Invitational: 1. Boyer Valley 208, 2. IKM-Manning 213, 3. Harlan 232, 4. Coon rapids-Bayard 265

Denison-Schleswig 221 Carroll 226

East Mills at Bedford (MISSING)

Moravia at Chariton Tournament (MISSING)

KMALAND BOYS GOLF SCOREBOARD

Plattsmouth at Platteview (MISSING)

Johnson County Central Invitational: 1. Auburn 351, 3. Palmyra 376, 4. Falls City 387, 5. Johnson County Central 417, 6. Nebraska City 432

KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Harlan 4 Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 1

Glenwood 10 Creston 0

Sioux City East 2 LeMars 0

KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Lewis Central 12 Kuemper Catholic 0

Creston 4 Underwood 1

Nebraska Class B State Tournament 

Skutt Catholic 3 Elkhorn North 1

Waverly 5 Scottsbluff 4

Lexington 4 Northwest 1

Bennington 7 Mt. Michael Benedictine 1

KMALAND GIRLS TENNIS SCOREBOARD

Crete 8 Nebraska City 1

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.