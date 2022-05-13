KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Maryville 10 Plattsburg 6
KMALAND GIRLS GOLF SCOREBOARD
Council Bluffs City Meet: 1. St. Albert 193, 2. Abraham Lincoln 246, 3. Lewis Central 362, 4. Thomas Jefferson NTS
Atlantic 195 Glenwood 246
IKM-Manning Invitational: 1. Boyer Valley 208, 2. IKM-Manning 213, 3. Harlan 232, 4. Coon rapids-Bayard 265
Denison-Schleswig 221 Carroll 226
East Mills at Bedford (MISSING)
Moravia at Chariton Tournament (MISSING)
KMALAND BOYS GOLF SCOREBOARD
Plattsmouth at Platteview (MISSING)
Johnson County Central Invitational: 1. Auburn 351, 3. Palmyra 376, 4. Falls City 387, 5. Johnson County Central 417, 6. Nebraska City 432
KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Harlan 4 Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 1
Glenwood 10 Creston 0
Sioux City East 2 LeMars 0
KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Lewis Central 12 Kuemper Catholic 0
Creston 4 Underwood 1
Nebraska Class B State Tournament
Skutt Catholic 3 Elkhorn North 1
Waverly 5 Scottsbluff 4
Lexington 4 Northwest 1
Bennington 7 Mt. Michael Benedictine 1
KMALAND GIRLS TENNIS SCOREBOARD
Crete 8 Nebraska City 1