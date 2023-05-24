KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Corner Conference
Stanton 13 Essex 1
East Mills 11 Griswold 1
Fremont-Mills 7 Sidney 0
Western Iowa Conference
Underwood 12 IKM-Manning 0
AHSTW 5 Audubon 0
Logan-Magnolia 3 Tri-Center 2
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 5 Thomas Jefferson 4
Thomas Jefferson 7 Abraham Lincoln 6
LeMars 8 Sioux City North 6 — 9 inn
Sioux City North 10 LeMars 0
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4 Sioux City East 3 — 8 inn
Sioux City East 5 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4 — 9 inn
Bishop Heelan Catholic 12 Sioux City West 2
Bishop Heelan Catholic 10 Sioux City West 0
Bluegrass Conference
Twin Cedars 6 Melcher-Dallas 1
Ankeny Christian 15 Mormon Trail 0
Non-Conference
Kuemper Catholic 6 Treynor 5
St. Albert 10 West Harrison 2
Lenox 11 Creston 4
Atlantic 12 Missouri Valley 4
Denison-Schleswig 9 Carroll 1
Greene County 4 Nodaway Valley 3
Clarke 15 Mount Ayr 3
East Union 18 Murray 1
CAM 7 Southwest Valley 6
Wayne 11 Davis County 10
ADM 14 Martensdale-St. Marys 5
Pella Christian 14 Moravia 1
Missouri Class 3 State Sectionals
Portageville 6 Scott City 5
West County 3 Valley Park 0
Elsberry 8 South Shelby 2
South Callaway 6 Dixon 1
Licking Forsyth
Stockton 9 Lamar 3
Barstow 6 Cole Camp 3
Lathrop 10 Tri-County 6
Missouri Class 4 State Sectionals
Excelsior Springs 9 Maryville 0
Kennett 4 Potosi 0
John Burroughs 10 Sullivan 0
St. Charles West 11 Orchard Farm 4
Fulton 2 Macon 0
Springfield Catholic 5 Eldon 1
Nevada 13 Monett 2
Boonville 4 Summit Christian Academy 3
KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Iowa Girls Class 1A Region 5 Semifinals
Underwood 6 Kuemper Catholic 1
St. Albert 2 Harlan 0
Iowa Girls Class 1A Region 7 Semifinals
Bishop Heelan Catholic 10 Unity Christian 0
Iowa Girls Class 2A Region 7 Semifinals
ADM 5 Thomas Jefferson 0
Glenwood 1 Lewis Central 0
Iowa Girls Class 2A Region 8 Semifinals
Spencer 10 LeMars 0
Denison-Schleswig 2 Spirit Lake-Okoboji 1
Iowa Girls Class 3A Region 2 Semifinals
WDM Valley 10 Sioux City North 0
Abraham Lincoln 6 Des Moines Roosevelt 1
Iowa Girls Class 3A Region 4 Semifinals
Urbandale 5 Sioux City East 0
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Lewis Central 9 Shenandoah 4
Glenwood 14 Clarinda 0
Corner Conference
Griswold 23 East Mills 0
Essex 14 Stanton 11
Fremont-Mills 16 Sidney 12
Western Iowa Conference
Underwood 29 IKM-Manning 22
Logan-Magnolia 7 Tri-Center 4
Audubon 5 AHSTW 3
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 8 Thomas Jefferson 4
Abraham Lincoln 9 Thomas Jefferson 8
Sioux City North 4 LeMars 2
LeMars 12 Sioux City North 4
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4 Sioux City East 3
Sioux City East 3 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0
Bluegrass Conference
Twin Cedars 11 Melcher-Dallas 0
Seymour 18 Moulton-Udell 0
Murray 2 Orient-Macksburg 1
Non-Conference
Carroll 3 Denison-Schleswig 2 — 9 inn
Southwest Valley 9 CAM 3
Greene County 10 Nodaway Valley 0
Mount Ayr 13 Clarke 2
Centerville 9 Central Decatur 0
Davis County 13 Wayne 0
Norwalk 4 Southeast Warren 0
Glidden-Ralston 12 South Central Calhoun 2
North Mahaska at Moravia