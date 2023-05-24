KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Corner Conference 

Stanton 13 Essex 1

East Mills 11 Griswold 1

Fremont-Mills 7 Sidney 0

Western Iowa Conference 

Underwood 12 IKM-Manning 0

AHSTW 5 Audubon 0

Logan-Magnolia 3 Tri-Center 2

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln 5 Thomas Jefferson 4

Thomas Jefferson 7 Abraham Lincoln 6

LeMars 8 Sioux City North 6 — 9 inn

Sioux City North 10 LeMars 0

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4 Sioux City East 3 — 8 inn

Sioux City East 5 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4 — 9 inn

Bishop Heelan Catholic 12 Sioux City West 2

Bishop Heelan Catholic 10 Sioux City West 0

Bluegrass Conference 

Twin Cedars 6 Melcher-Dallas 1

Ankeny Christian 15 Mormon Trail 0

Non-Conference 

Kuemper Catholic 6 Treynor 5

St. Albert 10 West Harrison 2

Lenox 11 Creston 4

Atlantic 12 Missouri Valley 4

Denison-Schleswig 9 Carroll 1

Greene County 4 Nodaway Valley 3

Clarke 15 Mount Ayr 3

East Union 18 Murray 1

CAM 7 Southwest Valley 6

Wayne 11 Davis County 10

ADM 14 Martensdale-St. Marys 5

Pella Christian 14 Moravia 1

Missouri Class 3 State Sectionals 

Portageville 6 Scott City 5

West County 3 Valley Park 0

Elsberry 8 South Shelby 2

South Callaway 6 Dixon 1

Licking Forsyth

Stockton 9 Lamar 3

Barstow 6 Cole Camp 3

Lathrop 10 Tri-County 6

Missouri Class 4 State Sectionals 

Excelsior Springs 9 Maryville 0

Kennett 4 Potosi 0

John Burroughs 10 Sullivan 0

St. Charles West 11 Orchard Farm 4

Fulton 2 Macon 0

Springfield Catholic 5 Eldon 1

Nevada 13 Monett 2

Boonville 4 Summit Christian Academy 3

KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Iowa Girls Class 1A Region 5 Semifinals 

Underwood 6 Kuemper Catholic 1

St. Albert 2 Harlan 0

Iowa Girls Class 1A Region 7 Semifinals 

Bishop Heelan Catholic 10 Unity Christian 0

Iowa Girls Class 2A Region 7 Semifinals 

ADM 5 Thomas Jefferson 0

Glenwood 1 Lewis Central 0

Iowa Girls Class 2A Region 8 Semifinals 

Spencer 10 LeMars 0

Denison-Schleswig 2 Spirit Lake-Okoboji 1

Iowa Girls Class 3A Region 2 Semifinals 

WDM Valley 10 Sioux City North 0

Abraham Lincoln 6 Des Moines Roosevelt 1

Iowa Girls Class 3A Region 4 Semifinals 

Urbandale 5 Sioux City East 0

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Lewis Central 9 Shenandoah 4

Glenwood 14 Clarinda 0

Corner Conference 

Griswold 23 East Mills 0

Essex 14 Stanton 11

Fremont-Mills 16 Sidney 12

Western Iowa Conference 

Underwood 29 IKM-Manning 22

Logan-Magnolia 7 Tri-Center 4

Audubon 5 AHSTW 3

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln 8 Thomas Jefferson 4

Abraham Lincoln 9 Thomas Jefferson 8

Sioux City North 4 LeMars 2

LeMars 12 Sioux City North 4

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4 Sioux City East 3

Sioux City East 3 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0

Bluegrass Conference 

Twin Cedars 11 Melcher-Dallas 0

Seymour 18 Moulton-Udell 0

Murray 2 Orient-Macksburg 1

Non-Conference 

Carroll 3 Denison-Schleswig 2 — 9 inn

Southwest Valley 9 CAM 3

Greene County 10 Nodaway Valley 0

Mount Ayr 13 Clarke 2

Centerville 9 Central Decatur 0

Davis County 13 Wayne 0

Norwalk 4 Southeast Warren 0

Glidden-Ralston 12 South Central Calhoun 2

North Mahaska at Moravia

 

