KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Clarinda 9 Shenandoah 2
Creston 6 Red Oak 2
Lewis Central 6 St. Albert 1
Atlantic at Denison-Schleswig PPD
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW 7 Riverside 6
Tri-Center 22 IKM-Manning 0
Treynor at Audubon PPD
Underwood 10 Logan-Magnolia 1
Pride of Iowa Conference
Nodaway Valley 5 Lenox 1
Bedford at Southwest Valley
Southeast Warren 11 East Union 1
Central Decatur 6 Wayne 5
Missouri River Conference
LeMars 13 Abraham Lincoln 1 (Game 1)
LeMars 8 Abraham Lincoln 2 (Game 2)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Thomas Jefferson (DH) PPD
Bishop Heelan Catholic 10 Sioux City North 9 (Game 1)
Bishop Heelan Catholic 18 Sioux City North 3 (Game 2)
Sioux City East 3 Sioux City West 2 (Game 1)
Sioux City East 15 Sioux City West 3 (Game 2)
Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni 5 Moravia 0
Melcher-Dallas 11 Twin Cedars 6
Ankeny Christian 2 Mormon Trail 0
Seymour at Moulton-Udell
Orient-Macksburg at Murray PPD
Non-Conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 14 Griswold 4
Woodbine 7 Sidney 5
CAM 10 East Mills 0
Missouri Valley 25 West Monona 1
Missouri Class 3 State Quarterfinal
Elsberry 6 Father Tolton Regional Catholic 4
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Clarinda 8 Shenandoah 6
Creston 12 Red Oak 0
St. Albert 3 Lewis Central 2
Atlantic at Denison-Schleswig PPD
Western Iowa Conference
Riverside at AHSTW
Tri-Center 12 IKM-Manning 7
Treynor at Audubon PPD
Underwood 6 Logan-Magnolia 5
Pride of Iowa Conference
Lenox 4 Nodaway Valley 1
Southwest Valley 7 Bedford 4
Southeast Warren 11 East Union 0
Wayne 7 Central Decatur 3
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 3 LeMars 2 (Game 1)
LeMars 6 Abraham Lincoln 1 (Game 2)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Thomas Jefferson (DH) PPD
Bishop Heelan Catholic 11 Sioux City North 7 (Game 1)
Bishop Heelan Catholic 8 Sioux City North 6 (Game 2)
Sioux City East 15 Sioux City West 5
Sioux City East 12 Sioux City West 2
Bluegrass Conference
Moravia 13 Lamoni 5
Melcher-Dallas 3 Twin Cedars 2
Diagonal at Mormon Trail
Seymour at Moulton-Udell
Orient-Macksburg at Murray PPD
Non-Conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 8 Kuemper Catholic 4
CAM 16 East Mills 4
Woodbine 2 Sidney 0
West Monona 11 Missouri Valley 1
River Valley 8 West Harrison 4