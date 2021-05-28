KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Clarinda 9 Shenandoah 2

Creston 6 Red Oak 2

Lewis Central 6 St. Albert 1

Atlantic at Denison-Schleswig PPD

Western Iowa Conference 

AHSTW 7 Riverside 6

Tri-Center 22 IKM-Manning 0

Treynor at Audubon PPD

Underwood 10 Logan-Magnolia 1

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Nodaway Valley 5 Lenox 1

Bedford at Southwest Valley

Southeast Warren 11 East Union 1

Central Decatur 6 Wayne 5

Missouri River Conference 

LeMars 13 Abraham Lincoln 1 (Game 1)

LeMars 8 Abraham Lincoln 2 (Game 2)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Thomas Jefferson (DH) PPD

Bishop Heelan Catholic 10 Sioux City North 9 (Game 1)

Bishop Heelan Catholic 18 Sioux City North 3 (Game 2)

Sioux City East 3 Sioux City West 2 (Game 1)

Sioux City East 15 Sioux City West 3 (Game 2)

Bluegrass Conference 

Lamoni 5 Moravia 0

Melcher-Dallas 11 Twin Cedars 6

Ankeny Christian 2 Mormon Trail 0

Seymour at Moulton-Udell

Orient-Macksburg at Murray PPD

Non-Conference 

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 14 Griswold 4

Woodbine 7 Sidney 5

CAM 10 East Mills 0 

Missouri Valley 25 West Monona 1

Missouri Class 3 State Quarterfinal

Elsberry 6 Father Tolton Regional Catholic 4

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Clarinda 8 Shenandoah 6

Creston 12 Red Oak 0

St. Albert 3 Lewis Central 2

Atlantic at Denison-Schleswig PPD

Western Iowa Conference 

Riverside at AHSTW

Tri-Center 12 IKM-Manning 7

Treynor at Audubon PPD

Underwood 6 Logan-Magnolia 5

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Lenox 4 Nodaway Valley 1

Southwest Valley 7 Bedford 4

Southeast Warren 11 East Union 0

Wayne 7 Central Decatur 3

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln 3 LeMars 2 (Game 1)

LeMars 6 Abraham Lincoln 1 (Game 2)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Thomas Jefferson (DH) PPD

Bishop Heelan Catholic 11 Sioux City North 7 (Game 1)

Bishop Heelan Catholic 8 Sioux City North 6 (Game 2)

Sioux City East 15 Sioux City West 5

Sioux City East 12 Sioux City West 2

Bluegrass Conference 

Moravia 13 Lamoni 5

Melcher-Dallas 3 Twin Cedars 2

Diagonal at Mormon Trail

Seymour at Moulton-Udell

Orient-Macksburg at Murray PPD

Non-Conference  

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 8 Kuemper Catholic 4

CAM 16 East Mills 4

Woodbine 2 Sidney 0

West Monona 11 Missouri Valley 1

River Valley 8 West Harrison 4

