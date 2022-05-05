KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Plattsburg 16 Rock Port 1

North Platte 4 South Holt 1

St. Pius X 4 Maryville 1

KMALAND GIRLS GOLF SCOREBOARD

Southwest Valley 246 East Mills NTS Griswold NTS

Logan-Magnolia 216 Missouri Valley 273

Mount Ayr 222 Lenox 259

Bishop Heelan Catholic 212 LeMars 234 Sioux City West 262

Moravia 257 Melcher-Dallas NTS

KMALAND BOYS GOLF SCOREBOARD

Creston at Chariton Tournament (MISSING)

South Hamilton Invitational: 1. Kuemper Catholic 337

Griswold 179 Southwest Valley 184 East Mills 192

Fremont-Mills 162 Mount Ayr 191 Lenox 230

Missouri Valley 175 Logan-Magnolia 190

Nodaway Valley Tournament: 3. Bedford 175, Southeast Warren 178, 5. Nodaway Valley 182

KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Harlan 9 Creston 0

Denison-Schleswig 4 Carroll 0

Kuemper Catholic 3 Greene County 1

Tri-Center 4 Logan-Magnolia 0

LeMars 4 Boyden-Hull 1

Spencer 1 Sioux City East 0

Maryville 9 Cameron 1

KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Lewis Central 3 Abraham Lincoln 0

Glenwood 11 Kuemper Catholic 1

Harlan 3 Creston 2 — 2 OT

Denison-Schleswig 3 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1

Logan-Magnolia 3 Tri-Center 2

Sioux City East 1 Spencer 0

KMALAND GIRLS TENNIS SCOREBOARD

Clarinda 9 Audubon 0

Abraham Lincoln 5 Glenwood 4

Kuemper Catholic 9 Denison-Schleswig 0

KMALAND BOYS TENNIS SCOREBOARD 

Clarinda 8 Audubon 1

Glenwood 6 Abraham Lincoln 3

Denison-Schleswig 8 Kuemper Catholic 1

Spencer 9 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.