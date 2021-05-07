KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD 

North Harrison 3 Platte Valley 2

St. Pius X 7 Maryville 0

South Harrison 23 North Andrew 8

Nebraska Class B District 1 — First Round (at Hastings)

Plattsmouth 4 Auburn 3 — 8 inn

Nebraska Class B District 2 — First Round (at Hickman)

GACC-SS-WPB 10 Platte Valley 4

Nebraska Class B District 4 — First Round (at Skutt Catholic) 

Adams Central 6 Falls City 0

Nebraska Class B District 5 — First Round (at Beatrice) 

Nebraska City 9 St. Paul/Palmer 4

KMALAND GIRLS GOLF SCOREBOARD 

Shenandoah 200 Essex 224 Sidney 231

Glenwood 191 Red Oak 253

Council Bluffs City Tournament: 1. Lewis Central 419, 2. St. Albert 425, 3. Abraham Lincoln 490, Thomas Jefferson NTS

East Mills, Griswold at Southwest Valley 

Logan-Magnolia 239 Missouri Valley 241

Audubon 211 Underwood 228

Central Decatur, Lamoni at Van Meter 

Lenox 227 Mount Ayr 236

Wayne 214 Mormon Trail 234

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City West at LeMars

Melcher-Dallas, Seymour at Moravia

KMALAND BOYS GOLF SCOREBOARD 

Sidney 185 Shenandoah 192 Essex 196

Chariton Tournament — 4. Creston 353

Denison-Schleswig 193 Harlan 201

Underwood 173 Audubon 177 Fremont-Mills 189

East Mills, Griswold at Southwest Valley 

Logan-Magnolia 180 Missouri Valley 193

Nodaway Valley Tournament — 4. Bedford 362, 5. Southeast Warren 370, 6. CAM 370, 7. Nodaway Valley 425

Mount Ayr 214 Lenox 230

Central Decatur, Lamoni at Van Meter 

Wayne 174 Mormon Trail 194

Johnson County Central Invitational — 1. Auburn 363, 2. Falls City 369, 4. Palmyra 407, 5. Nebraska City 426, Johnson County Central NTS

Nebraska Capitol Conference Meet at The Pines Golf Club 

KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD  

Harlan 5 Creston 1

Denison-Schleswig 7 Carroll 0

Tri-Center 7 Logan-Magnolia 0

Missouri Valley 4 Riverside 0

Sioux City North 3 Sioux City West 2

Spencer 10 Sioux City East 1

Maryville at Cameron 

KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD  

Glenwood 5 Kuemper Catholic 0

Creston 3 Indianola 1

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3 Denison-Schleswig 1

Tri-Center def. Logan-Magnolia — 2 OT/PKs

Riverside 2 Missouri Valley 0

Sioux City North 4 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0

Sioux City East 4 Spencer 3

KMALAND GIRLS TENNIS SCOREBOARD 

Lewis Central 7 Shenandoah 2

Audubon 6 Clarinda 3

Abraham Lincoln 7 Glenwood 2

Kuemper Catholic 9 Denison-Schleswig 0

Thomas Jefferson 9 Omaha South 0

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City East

South Sioux City at Sioux City North 

KMALAND BOYS TENNIS SCOREBOARD 

Shenandoah 8 Lewis Central 1

Clarinda 6 Audubon 0

Abraham Lincoln 8 Glenwood 1

Atlantic 6 St. Albert 3

Kuemper Catholic 5 Denison-Schleswig 4

Southwest Valley 9 Thomas Jefferson 0

Maryville 6 Chillicothe 3

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.