KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
North Harrison 3 Platte Valley 2
St. Pius X 7 Maryville 0
South Harrison 23 North Andrew 8
Nebraska Class B District 1 — First Round (at Hastings)
Plattsmouth 4 Auburn 3 — 8 inn
Nebraska Class B District 2 — First Round (at Hickman)
GACC-SS-WPB 10 Platte Valley 4
Nebraska Class B District 4 — First Round (at Skutt Catholic)
Adams Central 6 Falls City 0
Nebraska Class B District 5 — First Round (at Beatrice)
Nebraska City 9 St. Paul/Palmer 4
KMALAND GIRLS GOLF SCOREBOARD
Shenandoah 200 Essex 224 Sidney 231
Glenwood 191 Red Oak 253
Council Bluffs City Tournament: 1. Lewis Central 419, 2. St. Albert 425, 3. Abraham Lincoln 490, Thomas Jefferson NTS
East Mills, Griswold at Southwest Valley
Logan-Magnolia 239 Missouri Valley 241
Audubon 211 Underwood 228
Central Decatur, Lamoni at Van Meter
Lenox 227 Mount Ayr 236
Wayne 214 Mormon Trail 234
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City West at LeMars
Melcher-Dallas, Seymour at Moravia
KMALAND BOYS GOLF SCOREBOARD
Sidney 185 Shenandoah 192 Essex 196
Chariton Tournament — 4. Creston 353
Denison-Schleswig 193 Harlan 201
Underwood 173 Audubon 177 Fremont-Mills 189
East Mills, Griswold at Southwest Valley
Logan-Magnolia 180 Missouri Valley 193
Nodaway Valley Tournament — 4. Bedford 362, 5. Southeast Warren 370, 6. CAM 370, 7. Nodaway Valley 425
Mount Ayr 214 Lenox 230
Central Decatur, Lamoni at Van Meter
Wayne 174 Mormon Trail 194
Johnson County Central Invitational — 1. Auburn 363, 2. Falls City 369, 4. Palmyra 407, 5. Nebraska City 426, Johnson County Central NTS
Nebraska Capitol Conference Meet at The Pines Golf Club
KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Harlan 5 Creston 1
Denison-Schleswig 7 Carroll 0
Tri-Center 7 Logan-Magnolia 0
Missouri Valley 4 Riverside 0
Sioux City North 3 Sioux City West 2
Spencer 10 Sioux City East 1
Maryville at Cameron
KMALAND BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Glenwood 5 Kuemper Catholic 0
Creston 3 Indianola 1
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3 Denison-Schleswig 1
Tri-Center def. Logan-Magnolia — 2 OT/PKs
Riverside 2 Missouri Valley 0
Sioux City North 4 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0
Sioux City East 4 Spencer 3
KMALAND GIRLS TENNIS SCOREBOARD
Lewis Central 7 Shenandoah 2
Audubon 6 Clarinda 3
Abraham Lincoln 7 Glenwood 2
Kuemper Catholic 9 Denison-Schleswig 0
Thomas Jefferson 9 Omaha South 0
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City East
South Sioux City at Sioux City North
KMALAND BOYS TENNIS SCOREBOARD
Shenandoah 8 Lewis Central 1
Clarinda 6 Audubon 0
Abraham Lincoln 8 Glenwood 1
Atlantic 6 St. Albert 3
Kuemper Catholic 5 Denison-Schleswig 4
Southwest Valley 9 Thomas Jefferson 0
Maryville 6 Chillicothe 3