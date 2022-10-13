KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD
BOYS: Maryville 7 St. Pius X 0
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Missouri Class 1 District 15 — Semifinals (at North Andrew)
North Andrew 13 Maysville 3
King City/Union Star 5 DeKalb 4
Nebraska Class A State Tournament
Millard North 14 Papillion-LaVista South 13 Papio South eliminated
Elkhorn South 10 Lincoln Southwest 7 Lincoln Southwest eliminated
Papillion-La Vista 16 Millard North 4 Millard North eliminated
Elkhorn South 10 Lincoln East 7 Lincoln East eliminated
Papillion-La Vista 10 Elkhorn South 9 — 8 inn Elkhorn South eliminated
Omaha Marian 2 Gretna 1
Nebraska Class B State Tournament
Elkhorn 11 Waverly 6 Waverly eliminated
Seward 12 Scottsbluff 2 Scottsbluff eliminated
Elkhorn 8 Wahoo 2 Wahoo eliminated
Seward 8 Bennington 7 Bennington eliminated
Elkhorn 16 Seward 6 Seward eliminated
Northwest 6 Blair 5
Nebraska Class C State Tournament
Malcolm 12 Milford 4 Milford eliminated
NEN 12 Polk County 4 Polk County eliminated
Bishop Neumann 7 Malcolm 6 Malcolm eliminated
Central City 17 NEN 15 NEN eliminated
Bishop Neumann 18 Central City 5 Central City eliminated
Hastings St. Cecilia 6 Yutan/Mead 5
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Lewis Central 25-25-25 Denison-Schleswig 7-12-14
Glenwood 25-25-25 Creston 13-14-13
St. Albert 3 Atlantic 2
Western Iowa Conference Tournament (at IWCC)
Consolation: Missouri Valley 25-25-25 Underwood 16-17-17
Championship: Treynor 25-21-25-25 Riverside 18-25-21-22
Consolation at Tri-Center
Tri-Center 21-21 IKM-Manning 10-16
Logan-Magnolia 21-21 AHSTW 19-17
Tri-Center 21-21 AHSTW 10-15
Audubon 21-21 IKM-Manning 13-10
Tri-Center 21-21 Audubon 17-19
Logan-Magnolia 21-21 IKM-Manning 19-15
Tri-Center 21-21 Logan-Magnolia 6-11
Audubon 24-21 AHSTW 22-11
Bluegrass Conference Tournament (at Moravia)
Semifinal: Seymour def. Moravia
Semifinal: Ankeny Christian 25-25 Twin Cedars 16-10
3rd Place: Twin Cedars 25-25 Moravia 18-20
Championship: Ankeny Christian Seymour
Non-Conference
Shenandoah 25-25-24-25 Southwest Valley 14-21-26-21
Kuemper Catholic 25-25-19-22-15 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 15-23-25-25-8
East Mills 25-25-25 East Union 11-7-12
Clarke 25-25-25 Wayne 17-14-13
Paton-Churdan at Eagle Grove
Area Missouri
East Atchison 25-25-25 Mound City 16-8-16
Rock Port 25-18-25-25 South Holt 8-25-18-22
Nodaway Valley 25-25-25 North Nodaway 17-20-12
Maryville 8-25-25-25 Chillicothe 25-22-13-16
Area Nebraska
Wahoo 25-25-25 Plattsmouth 13-10-16
Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament
Semifinal: Douglas County West 25-25-25 Ashland-Greenwood 13-19-19
Semifinal: Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 21-24-25-25-15 Yutan 25-26-15-19-7
Consolation: Louisville 25-25-25 Arlington 15-12-15
Consolation: Raymond Central 25-25-25 Conestoga 13-22-15
Consolation: Syracuse 25-25-25 Fort Calhoun 13-10-18
East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament
Championship: Palmyra 25-25-16-28-15 Freeman 15-19-25-30-11
3rd Place: Elmwood-Murdock 25-25-20-25 Johnson County Central 21-14-25-21
Consolation: Falls City 25-25 Auburn 18-12
Consolation: Weeping Water 21-25-25 Mead 25-20-19
Consolation: Falls City 25-24-25 Weeping Water 16-26-23