KMALAND SOCCER SCOREBOARD

BOYS: Maryville 7 St. Pius X 0

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Missouri Class 1 District 15 — Semifinals (at North Andrew)

North Andrew 13 Maysville 3

King City/Union Star 5 DeKalb 4

Nebraska Class A State Tournament 

Millard North 14 Papillion-LaVista South 13 Papio South eliminated

Elkhorn South 10 Lincoln Southwest 7 Lincoln Southwest eliminated 

Papillion-La Vista 16 Millard North 4 Millard North eliminated 

Elkhorn South 10 Lincoln East 7 Lincoln East eliminated 

Papillion-La Vista 10 Elkhorn South 9 — 8 inn Elkhorn South eliminated 

Omaha Marian 2 Gretna 1

Nebraska Class B State Tournament 

Elkhorn 11 Waverly 6 Waverly eliminated 

Seward 12 Scottsbluff 2 Scottsbluff eliminated 

Elkhorn 8 Wahoo 2 Wahoo eliminated

Seward 8 Bennington 7 Bennington eliminated 

Elkhorn 16 Seward 6 Seward eliminated 

Northwest 6 Blair 5

Nebraska Class C State Tournament 

Malcolm 12 Milford 4 Milford eliminated 

NEN 12 Polk County 4 Polk County eliminated 

Bishop Neumann 7 Malcolm 6 Malcolm eliminated 

Central City 17 NEN 15 NEN eliminated 

Bishop Neumann 18 Central City 5 Central City eliminated 

Hastings St. Cecilia 6 Yutan/Mead 5

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Lewis Central 25-25-25 Denison-Schleswig 7-12-14

Glenwood 25-25-25 Creston 13-14-13

St. Albert 3 Atlantic 2

Western Iowa Conference Tournament (at IWCC)

Consolation: Missouri Valley 25-25-25 Underwood 16-17-17

Championship: Treynor 25-21-25-25 Riverside 18-25-21-22

Consolation at Tri-Center 

Tri-Center 21-21 IKM-Manning 10-16

Logan-Magnolia 21-21 AHSTW 19-17

Tri-Center 21-21 AHSTW 10-15

Audubon 21-21 IKM-Manning 13-10

Tri-Center 21-21 Audubon 17-19

Logan-Magnolia 21-21 IKM-Manning 19-15

Tri-Center 21-21 Logan-Magnolia 6-11

Audubon 24-21 AHSTW 22-11

Bluegrass Conference Tournament (at Moravia) 

Semifinal: Seymour def. Moravia 

Semifinal: Ankeny Christian 25-25 Twin Cedars 16-10

3rd Place: Twin Cedars 25-25 Moravia 18-20

Championship: Ankeny Christian Seymour

Non-Conference 

Shenandoah 25-25-24-25 Southwest Valley 14-21-26-21

Kuemper Catholic 25-25-19-22-15 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 15-23-25-25-8

East Mills 25-25-25 East Union 11-7-12

Clarke 25-25-25 Wayne 17-14-13

Paton-Churdan at Eagle Grove

Area Missouri 

East Atchison 25-25-25 Mound City 16-8-16

Rock Port 25-18-25-25 South Holt 8-25-18-22

Nodaway Valley 25-25-25 North Nodaway 17-20-12

Maryville 8-25-25-25 Chillicothe 25-22-13-16

Area Nebraska 

Wahoo 25-25-25 Plattsmouth 13-10-16

Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament 

Semifinal: Douglas County West 25-25-25 Ashland-Greenwood 13-19-19

Semifinal: Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 21-24-25-25-15 Yutan 25-26-15-19-7

Consolation: Louisville 25-25-25 Arlington 15-12-15

Consolation: Raymond Central 25-25-25 Conestoga 13-22-15

Consolation: Syracuse 25-25-25 Fort Calhoun 13-10-18

East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament 

Championship: Palmyra 25-25-16-28-15 Freeman 15-19-25-30-11

3rd Place: Elmwood-Murdock 25-25-20-25 Johnson County Central 21-14-25-21

Consolation: Falls City 25-25 Auburn 18-12

Consolation: Weeping Water 21-25-25 Mead 25-20-19

Consolation: Falls City 25-24-25 Weeping Water 16-26-23

