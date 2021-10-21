KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD

Iowa Class 4A Region 1 Semifinals 

Lewis Central 18-25-23-25-16 Glenwood 25-23-25-21-14

Bishop Heelan Catholic 29-25-25 Carroll 27-20-18

Iowa Class 5A Region 1 Semifinals 

Dowling Catholic 25-25-25 Thomas Jefferson 10-10-8

Sioux City East 25-19-25-25 Sioux City North 13-25-19-18

Iowa Class 5A Region 2 Semifinals 

Urbandale 25-25-25 Des Moines Lincoln 16-11-14

Abraham Lincoln 19-20-25-33-15 WDM Valley 25-25-22-31-13

Nebraska Regular Season 

Beatrice at Nebraska City 

Seward at Ashland-Greenwood

Conestoga at Raymond Central

Louisville at Syracuse

