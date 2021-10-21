KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Iowa Class 4A Region 1 Semifinals
Lewis Central 18-25-23-25-16 Glenwood 25-23-25-21-14
Bishop Heelan Catholic 29-25-25 Carroll 27-20-18
Iowa Class 5A Region 1 Semifinals
Dowling Catholic 25-25-25 Thomas Jefferson 10-10-8
Sioux City East 25-19-25-25 Sioux City North 13-25-19-18
Iowa Class 5A Region 2 Semifinals
Urbandale 25-25-25 Des Moines Lincoln 16-11-14
Abraham Lincoln 19-20-25-33-15 WDM Valley 25-25-22-31-13
Nebraska Regular Season
Beatrice at Nebraska City
Seward at Ashland-Greenwood
Conestoga at Raymond Central
Louisville at Syracuse