(KMAland) — Midland Empire Conference teams went 2-1 in state volleyball sections on Thursday. Check out the full scoreboard below.
MISSOURI STATE TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD
Class 1 State Sectionals
Wellington-Napoleon 25-17-26-25 East Atchison 25-25-24-17
Santa Fe 25-25-25 New Haven 16-17-16
Midway 25-25-25 Osceola 19-17-22
Miller 25-25-25 College Heights Christian 8-9-11
Blue Eye 25-25-25 Billings 12-16-13
South Iron 25-25-20-25 Winona 22-18-25-12
Advance 25-25-25 St. Vincent 13-12-16
Gideon 25-25-25 Southland 8-10-11
Class 2 State Sectionals
Bishop LeBlond 25-25-25 East Buchanan 17-19-16
Lawson 25-25-16-25 Adrian 20-16-25-23
Skyline 25-20-25-25 Diamond 25-20-25-25
Liberty (Mountain View) 25-25-25 Pleasant Hope 11-13-5
Conway 25-25-21-25 Stover 20-21-25-19
Hermann 25-25-25 Lutheran North 7-4-4
Jefferson (Festus) 25-25-25 Saxony Lutheran 15-11-20
Clearwater 25-20-25-25 Portageville 17-25-22-17
Class 3 State Sectionals
Notre Dame de Sion 26-25-25 Cameron 24-21-11
Odessa 28-25-28 California 26-23-26
Springfield Catholic 25-25-25 El Dorado Springs 12-10-13
Strafford 25-25-25 Forsyth 15-12-9
Blair Oaks 25-25-25 Hallsville 19-14-18
John Burroughs 25-25-21-25 Orchard Farm 10-20-25-12
Notre Dame (St. louis) 25-25-25 Miller Career Academy 8-7-6
Valle Catholic 25-16-25-25 Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau) 22-25-21-18
Class 4 State Sectionals
St. Pius X 25-24-25-25 Smithville 5-26-13-18
Pembroke Hill 25-24-25-25 Pleasant Hill 17-26-23-16
Logan-Rogersville 25-25-21-25 Webb City 19-22-25-16
Jefferson City 25-25-25 Pacific 16-22-13
Lutheran St. Charles 25-25-25 Hannibal 20-15-12
Westminster Christian Academy 25-25-25 McCluer North 8-21-12
Nerinx Hall 25-25-25 Rosati-Kain 13-12-14
Farmington 25-25-21-25 St. Pius X (Festus) 21-15-25-19
Class 5 State Sectionals
Liberty North 25-25-25 Park Hill 17-12-9
Lee’s Summit West 25-25-25 Blue Springs 19-22-11
Nixa 25-25-25 Joplin 18-11-16
Rock Bridge 25-25-23-25 Lebanon 19-14-25-15
St. Dominic 25-25-25 Hickman 21-21-19
Francis Howell Central 17-25-25-13-15 St. Joseph’s Academy 25-21-20-25-10
Marquette 25-18-24-25-17 Lafayette (Wildwood) 23-25-26-21-15
Cor Jesu Academy 25-25-25 Jackson 23-15-19
KMALAND SWIMMING SCOREBOARD
GIRLS: Sioux City Metro 125 Abraham Lincoln 45